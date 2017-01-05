₦airaland Forum

She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by RiversWatchDog(m): 4:46pm

Lol... As seen on twitter

http://thearticleng.blogspot.com/2017/01/she-turned-down-his-proposal-he-decided.html

Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by AntiWailer: 4:47pm
My guy no give a Feck.

Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by femolacqua(m): 4:48pm
No time, to check time.

Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by midolian(m): 4:55pm
Accepting ya proposal on her behalf! what manner of masturbation is this?

Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by CaroLyner(f): 4:58pm
Lame.

Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by Catalin(f): 5:06pm
An Igbo adage says "onye ajuru aju anaghi aju onwe ya" meaning "person wey dem reject no dey reject himself"

Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by Angelb4: 5:15pm
gAy EvERyWheRE
Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by mohciz69(m): 5:15pm
very bad sharp guy...
Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by akinswaggs(m): 5:15pm
So

Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by casttlebarbz(m): 5:16pm
7g
Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by Section8(m): 5:16pm
100%

Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by daclint(m): 5:16pm
On point

Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by Mutuwa(m): 5:16pm
angry
Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by pinkyruledworld(m): 5:16pm
wondering y she rejected him in the first place
Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by ruemujerome(m): 5:16pm
B4 nko, who she epp with her refusal, abegi

Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by ramdris(m): 5:16pm
Why u sef no do home work well before proposing? Guy u f...k up jare

Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by Tope2580(m): 5:16pm
Noted
Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by Flinger: 5:16pm
LMAO...
Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by bensowe(m): 5:16pm
My nigga

Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by ehissi(m): 5:17pm
Hmmmmmmmmmm.......................... angry

She say kole werk............ undecided

Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by Mnanaclem: 5:17pm
Hahahahaah
Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by VickyRotex(f): 5:17pm
Happy Married Life to yourself! cheesy

Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by MOSTEC(m): 5:17pm
Is dat all ? When u get to oshodi,ask anybody u see that u are going to where fu*ks are given,they will direct u.

Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by Koolking(m): 5:17pm
Probably decoded that you intended making her 'Lady of the Ring'...
Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by larrymoore(m): 5:17pm
nothing do u.
Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by lawrenzi: 5:17pm
Kwarret guy.

Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by babyfaceafrica(m): 5:17pm
Correct guy...better purri dey come

Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by Benjom(m): 5:17pm
Correct guy
Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by princeonx: 5:18pm
If na guy hand/fingers be this then na another woman propose be that cool

Main while op, the IDGF group are coming after you.
Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by 1shortblackboy: 5:18pm
Well

Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by Mightyraw(m): 5:18pm
Washere, dnt sell d ring My bestie is single and searching
Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by Iheazy(m): 5:18pm
Clamp for yourself.

