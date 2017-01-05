₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by RiversWatchDog(m): 4:46pm
Lol... As seen on twitter
http://thearticleng.blogspot.com/2017/01/she-turned-down-his-proposal-he-decided.html
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by AntiWailer: 4:47pm
My guy no give a Feck.
60 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by femolacqua(m): 4:48pm
No time, to check time.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by midolian(m): 4:55pm
Accepting ya proposal on her behalf! what manner of masturbation is this?
82 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by CaroLyner(f): 4:58pm
Lame.
5 Likes
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by Catalin(f): 5:06pm
An Igbo adage says "onye ajuru aju anaghi aju onwe ya" meaning "person wey dem reject no dey reject himself"
150 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by Angelb4: 5:15pm
gAy EvERyWheRE
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by mohciz69(m): 5:15pm
very bad sharp guy...
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by akinswaggs(m): 5:15pm
So
6 Likes
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by casttlebarbz(m): 5:16pm
7g
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by Section8(m): 5:16pm
100%
1 Like
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by daclint(m): 5:16pm
On point
2 Likes
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by Mutuwa(m): 5:16pm
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by pinkyruledworld(m): 5:16pm
wondering y she rejected him in the first place
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by ruemujerome(m): 5:16pm
B4 nko, who she epp with her refusal, abegi
1 Like
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by ramdris(m): 5:16pm
Why u sef no do home work well before proposing? Guy u f...k up jare
16 Likes
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by Tope2580(m): 5:16pm
Noted
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by Flinger: 5:16pm
LMAO...
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by bensowe(m): 5:16pm
My nigga
8 Likes
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by ehissi(m): 5:17pm
Hmmmmmmmmmm..........................
She say kole werk............
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by Mnanaclem: 5:17pm
Hahahahaah
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by VickyRotex(f): 5:17pm
Happy Married Life to yourself!
3 Likes
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by MOSTEC(m): 5:17pm
Is dat all ? When u get to oshodi,ask anybody u see that u are going to where fu*ks are given,they will direct u.
2 Likes
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by Koolking(m): 5:17pm
Probably decoded that you intended making her 'Lady of the Ring'...
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by larrymoore(m): 5:17pm
nothing do u.
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by lawrenzi: 5:17pm
Kwarret guy.
1 Like
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by babyfaceafrica(m): 5:17pm
Correct guy...better purri dey come
1 Like
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by Benjom(m): 5:17pm
Correct guy
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by princeonx: 5:18pm
If na guy hand/fingers be this then na another woman propose be that
Main while op, the IDGF group are coming after you.
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by 1shortblackboy: 5:18pm
Well
7 Likes
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by Mightyraw(m): 5:18pm
Washere, dnt sell d ring My bestie is single and searching
|Re: She Turned Down His Proposal, He Decided To Wear The Ring by Iheazy(m): 5:18pm
Clamp for yourself.
