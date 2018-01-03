₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by Groovenaija360(m): 6:17am
A self-confessed ho_oker left tongues wagging at a Norton joint when she bought beer for revellers saying it was a way of thanking them.
Popularly known as Melisa, she took her birthday celebrations to Pamunda where she said the revelers, who are her clients, have been there for her in her se_x work.“Chibasa chedu ndechekufara nevanhu saka ndirikuvatenda nerutsigiro,” she added.
Melisa then started distributing her birthday cake to revellers as well as buying beer for them.
“Today is my birthday and I am celebrating with my clients,” said Melisa.
Walking her talk that she is a hooker, Melisa later hooked up with one of her clients and disappeared leaving revellers downing ‘wise waters’ on her account.
>>> https://groovenaija360.com.ng/popular-zimbabwean-s-x-worker-celebrates-her-birthday-with-her-clients/
2 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by SOFTENGR: 6:34am
Olosho
4 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by RadicallyBlunt: 6:40am
That cake na ordinary so?
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by Groovenaija360(m): 6:56am
lalasticlala
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by ayoxx69(m): 7:02am
Why is it that anything that comes from Zimbabwe is always related to sex?
6 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by makydebbie(f): 8:12am
Na the toto go suffer am, what's my business?
4 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by Danelo(m): 8:12am
Hoe lee sheet!!!
Hoelosho
Free HIV for all
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by swiz123(m): 8:12am
makydebbie:
They always stay true to their profession and are very proud of it. I can bodly say that no LovePeddler is a hypocrite.
Disclaimer :i am not encouraging prostitution, I just respect everyone's choice of life. I just love their attitude as against those churchy girls especially in our universities who bleep every dick and Harry just to eat noodles without egg
8 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by chris4gold(m): 8:13am
issokay
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by apesinola001(m): 8:13am
Happy Birthday
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by publicenemy(m): 8:13am
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by festwiz(m): 8:13am
Na her yearly bonus be that.
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by skullzflex(m): 8:13am
Hows ds post worthy of frontpage..Nairaland, i give up
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by castrol180(m): 8:14am
Disappeared to go and have a fun with the client...
Zimbabwe! This remind me of a Facebook female friend from that Mugabe's country asking me to come down to the country so as to have a taste of what a Nigeria guy look like when it come to sex and bleeping and every spending would be to his account but I later decided not to go which prompted the lady to unfriend me. This make me to believe that sex is fun in Zimbabwe...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by Millz404(m): 8:14am
End of year bonus...
Finally sha... I still don't know what pushes people to this profession
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by nairavsdollars: 8:15am
Sincere clients. Nigerian guys will deny her like Peter did to Jesus
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by sinaj(f): 8:15am
Guys dat patronise these girls dey try sha
2 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by Livefreeordieha(m): 8:15am
Groovenaija360:oleku!!! Tell us wetin una nor fit do.........�
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by rawtouch: 8:15am
customer dada ne..
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by Pvin: 8:15am
If it is for the money then it's making sense
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by Pharaoh001(f): 8:15am
Ugly monster! I pity their men....blind ppl
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by SIMPLYkush(m): 8:15am
So none of the celebrities in nigeria can even show us their nudes... well apart from banky (may God bless his soul) who showed us his wife's ass, no body can do same... we all waste our mb on tonto dike but even her Boobs we never see... seun and lalasticlala will just be doing us wayo...
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by richeeyo(m): 8:16am
At least she is given back,
She is far better than our politicians
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by mrgreen4real(m): 8:16am
I dey come make I poo finish
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by buchilino(m): 8:17am
4 A HOOKER SHE ISN'T BAD LOOKING
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by collabo4me(m): 8:17am
Dis one na good seller
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by SIaye: 8:17am
makydebbie:
Just when you looked so beautiful. You still didn't have a nose because whatsapp covered it.
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by izzy4shizzy(m): 8:17am
Na where woman the work na em.she go chop
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by sojayy(m): 8:17am
Chaii !!! Shame don elude this world..
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by cerowo(f): 8:17am
Zimbabwean and sex na 5 nd 6
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) by KwoiZabo(m): 8:17am
sinaj:Gerarahia Mehn. Are you a Man?
