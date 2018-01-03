Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Zimbabwean Sex Worker Celebrates Her Birthday In Styles With Her Clients(PICS) (10497 Views)

Popularly known as Melisa, she took her birthday celebrations to Pamunda where she said the revelers, who are her clients, have been there for her in her se_x work.“Chibasa chedu ndechekufara nevanhu saka ndirikuvatenda nerutsigiro,” she added.



Melisa then started distributing her birthday cake to revellers as well as buying beer for them.



“Today is my birthday and I am celebrating with my clients,” said Melisa.



Walking her talk that she is a hooker, Melisa later hooked up with one of her clients and disappeared leaving revellers downing ‘wise waters’ on her account.





Olosho Olosho 4 Likes

That cake na ordinary so?

lalasticlala

Why is it that anything that comes from Zimbabwe is always related to sex? 6 Likes

Na the toto go suffer am, what's my business? 4 Likes



Hoelosho



Free HIV for all Hoe lee sheet!!!HoeloshoFree HIV for all 1 Like

makydebbie:

Na the toto go suffer am, what's my business?



They always stay true to their profession and are very proud of it. I can bodly say that no LovePeddler is a hypocrite.





Disclaimer :i am not encouraging prostitution, I just respect everyone's choice of life. I just love their attitude as against those churchy girls especially in our universities who bleep every dick and Harry just to eat noodles without egg They always stay true to their profession and are very proud of it. I can bodly say that no LovePeddler is a hypocrite.Disclaimer :i am not encouraging prostitution, I just respect everyone's choice of life. I just love their attitude as against those churchy girls especially in our universities who bleep every dick and Harry just to eat noodles without egg 8 Likes

issokay

Happy Birthday

Na her yearly bonus be that. 1 Like

Hows ds post worthy of frontpage..Nairaland, i give up

Disappeared to go and have a fun with the client...





Zimbabwe! This remind me of a Facebook female friend from that Mugabe's country asking me to come down to the country so as to have a taste of what a Nigeria guy look like when it come to sex and bleeping and every spending would be to his account but I later decided not to go which prompted the lady to unfriend me. This make me to believe that sex is fun in Zimbabwe... 1 Like 1 Share



Finally sha... I still don't know what pushes people to this profession End of year bonus...Finally sha... I still don't know what pushes people to this profession

Sincere clients. Nigerian guys will deny her like Peter did to Jesus

Guys dat patronise these girls dey try sha 2 Likes

customer dada ne.. customer dada ne..

If it is for the money then it's making sense

Ugly monster! I pity their men....blind ppl

So none of the celebrities in nigeria can even show us their nudes... well apart from banky (may God bless his soul) who showed us his wife's ass, no body can do same... we all waste our mb on tonto dike but even her Boobs we never see... seun and lalasticlala will just be doing us wayo...

At least she is given back,

She is far better than our politicians

I dey come make I poo finish

4 A HOOKER SHE ISN'T BAD LOOKING

Dis one na good seller

makydebbie:

Na the toto go suffer am, what's my business?



Just when you looked so beautiful. You still didn't have a nose because whatsapp covered it. Just when you looked so beautiful. You still didn't have a nose because whatsapp covered it. 1 Like

Na where woman the work na em.she go chop

Chaii !!! Shame don elude this world.. 1 Like

Zimbabwean and sex na 5 nd 6 1 Like