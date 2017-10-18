₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by Towncrier247: 8:41pm
Billionaire Real Estate developer, Sijibomi Ogundele aka Sujimoto is looking to settle down soon and is in search of the lucky lady. He took to his IG page to say he hopes to find true love before Christmas and when he does, the lady will get a house in Banana Island and a Rolls Royce. Ladies, are you interested? Send him a DM now!
1 Like
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by Towncrier247: 8:41pm
Girls where are u
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by sexybbstar(f): 8:48pm
I wonder the number of dms he has received since he posted that. Haha, some ladies will be fighting for this with the same lame excuse "who no like better thing?".. Kwantinue!
6 Likes
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by iamJ(m): 8:51pm
sexybbstar:you can try ur luck
maybe he is blind. who knws
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by Nbote(m): 8:59pm
Dis one jus dey find free gals to take play...
9 Likes
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by sexybbstar(f): 9:00pm
iamJ:I don't need it.. Others can apply.
3 Likes
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by mofeoluwadassah: 9:09pm
my type of guy
3 Likes
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by CaptainJeffry: 9:16pm
This one don tire for oloshos, I guess it's time to go for responsible ladies and destroy them too.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by biacan(f): 9:44pm
can't wait to send him a DM who's with me
8 Likes
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by MhizzAJ(f): 10:07pm
He's looking for who to use
I don't trust people like this
10 Likes
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by alexialin: 10:20pm
He's just a player.
He never ready to settle down.
Looking for girls to fucvk and dump.
See his head like frying pan.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by alexistaiwo: 10:35pm
Here's how naija girls gonna slide into his dm
Application for the role of wife as advertised.
Dear Sir,
My name is ******. I am applying for the role of wife as advertised.
Sir, I wouldn't lie to you because I can never lie to my future husband. I am 34 years of age (age is just a number na), light in complexion (I didn't bleach ooo, just that my natural colour didn't rhyme). I can cook all sort of dishes and delicacies (indomie and eggs, indomie and fish, water and indomie, oil and indomie etc).
Sir, I am willing to go to any length to fulfill your sexual desires (I am still a virgin ooo). I have zero experience but I have a rich imagination so don't be surprised if I come off as being experienced during the match and did I forget to mention that you shouldn't expect to see blood (not all virgins bleed).
With this few points of mine. I hope I have been able to convince you that I am not your regular omo tikabodi.
Yours Faithfully,
Your Future wife
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by JORDAN202: 10:35pm
WAT OF ME ??
ANU OFIA..............!
1 Like
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by tosyne2much(m): 10:35pm
Some ladies will be like "good husband will never pass me by"
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by talk2percy(m): 10:35pm
Money miss road....all the girls u have been sleeping with all ur life nko?
1 Like
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by nepapole(m): 10:35pm
Sujimoto kor....inamoto niii.
2 Likes
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by motun2017(f): 10:37pm
lemme goan try my luck. off to insta!
1 Like
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by BuddhaPalm(m): 10:37pm
Nbote:
This guy doesn't “need” girls.
He has long passed that level.
He has the resources to fornicate a bazillion smoking hotties.
1 Like
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by Realfitbody: 10:37pm
Safiaa
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by Franco2017(m): 10:37pm
He just want to attract free gals to himself
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by joystickextendr: 10:37pm
Ok na..
Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by free2ryhme: 10:38pm
Towncrier247:
awon osho free
make una come register una destiny
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by NicoBaba(m): 10:38pm
another unlimited subscription.. DM at ur own risk
1 Like
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by free2ryhme: 10:38pm
Towncrier247:
awon osho free
make una come register una destiny
awon omo desperadoes and materialism
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by talk2percy(m): 10:39pm
motun2017:Ur boyfriend nko??
1 Like
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by mdee1(m): 10:39pm
hmm... ladies be careful o
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by adetayo234: 10:39pm
The op and mod that pushed this to front page need mental review. How can you refer to a man as "her" in your title?
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by dleks: 10:41pm
omo watin man no go see for this world, we never Even do any better job application na true love application next now... Grab your copy now.
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by motun2017(f): 10:41pm
talk2percy:lol single to stupor
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by fxjunkie(m): 10:41pm
Lies. Attention seeking
1 Like
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by cutefergiee(m): 10:41pm
All I see is a business guy who undastands like artiste Dem dat a tweet or IG like dis Na free advert.. U knw hw many ppu don knw abt his company now? FOC..... Na whc kain Tru love dis dude dey find??The rich certainly knws how to get richer... Now I Knw wat he does and if diaris nid for a big developer,am sure gon rmbr his name tho.... Settle down Ko,settle up Ni...
BTW ManUtd Won... I also won Bet9ja small money today... I wish I used bigger money...
2 Likes
|Re: Sijibomi Ogundele Sujimoto Needs True Love, To Give Her House & Rolls Royce by Lyord69(m): 10:41pm
Nbote:U dig ..
