Billionaire Real Estate developer, Sijibomi Ogundele aka Sujimoto is looking to settle down soon and is in search of the lucky lady. He took to his IG page to say he hopes to find true love before Christmas and when he does, the lady will get a house in Banana Island and a Rolls Royce. Ladies, are you interested? Send him a DM now! 1 Like

I wonder the number of dms he has received since he posted that. Haha, some ladies will be fighting for this with the same lame excuse "who no like better thing?".. Kwantinue! 6 Likes

you can try ur luck





maybe he is blind. who knws

Dis one jus dey find free gals to take play... 9 Likes

you can try ur luck



I don't need it.. Others can apply.

my type of guy 3 Likes

This one don tire for oloshos, I guess it's time to go for responsible ladies and destroy them too. 10 Likes 1 Share

can't wait to send him a DM who's with me can't wait to send him a DM who's with me 8 Likes

He's looking for who to use



I don't trust people like this 10 Likes

He's just a player.



He never ready to settle down.



Looking for girls to fucvk and dump.



See his head like frying pan. 21 Likes 2 Shares

Here's how naija girls gonna slide into his dm





Application for the role of wife as advertised.





Dear Sir,

My name is ******. I am applying for the role of wife as advertised.

Sir, I wouldn't lie to you because I can never lie to my future husband. I am 34 years of age (age is just a number na), light in complexion (I didn't bleach ooo, just that my natural colour didn't rhyme). I can cook all sort of dishes and delicacies (indomie and eggs, indomie and fish, water and indomie, oil and indomie etc).



Sir, I am willing to go to any length to fulfill your sexual desires (I am still a virgin ooo). I have zero experience but I have a rich imagination so don't be surprised if I come off as being experienced during the match and did I forget to mention that you shouldn't expect to see blood (not all virgins bleed).



With this few points of mine. I hope I have been able to convince you that I am not your regular omo tikabodi.

Yours Faithfully,

Your Future wife 21 Likes 1 Share

ANU OFIA..............! 1 Like

Some ladies will be like "good husband will never pass me by" 8 Likes 2 Shares

Money miss road....all the girls u have been sleeping with all ur life nko? 1 Like

Sujimoto kor....inamoto niii. 2 Likes

lemme goan try my luck. off to insta! 1 Like

Dis one jus dey find free gals to take play...

This guy doesn't “need” girls.



He has long passed that level.



This guy doesn't "need" girls. He has long passed that level. He has the resources to fornicate a bazillion smoking hotties.

He just want to attract free gals to himself

Ok na..





Billionaire Real Estate developer, Sijibomi Ogundele aka Sujimoto is looking to settle down soon and is in search of the lucky lady. He took to his IG page to say he hopes to find true love before Christmas and when he does, the lady will get a house in Banana Island and a Rolls Royce. Ladies, are you interested? Send him a DM now!

awon osho free



make una come register una destiny





awon osho free make una come register una destiny

another unlimited subscription.. DM at ur own risk 1 Like

Billionaire Real Estate developer, Sijibomi Ogundele aka Sujimoto is looking to settle down soon and is in search of the lucky lady. He took to his IG page to say he hopes to find true love before Christmas and when he does, the lady will get a house in Banana Island and a Rolls Royce. Ladies, are you interested? Send him a DM now!

awon osho free



make una come register una destiny





awon omo desperadoes and materialism



awon osho free make una come register una destiny awon omo desperadoes and materialism

Ur boyfriend nko??

hmm... ladies be careful o

The op and mod that pushed this to front page need mental review. How can you refer to a man as "her" in your title?

omo watin man no go see for this world, we never Even do any better job application na true love application next now... Grab your copy now.

lol single to stupor

Lies. Attention seeking 1 Like

All I see is a business guy who undastands like artiste Dem dat a tweet or IG like dis Na free advert.. U knw hw many ppu don knw abt his company now? FOC..... Na whc kain Tru love dis dude dey find??The rich certainly knws how to get richer... Now I Knw wat he does and if diaris nid for a big developer,am sure gon rmbr his name tho.... Settle down Ko,settle up Ni...

BTW ManUtd Won... I also won Bet9ja small money today... I wish I used bigger money... 2 Likes