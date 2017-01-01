Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) (9839 Views)

Our sources disclosed that a girl named Rakiya Abubakar was found with her baby by Nigerian troops of the 27 Brigade around Alagarno area near Ajigin in Domboa Local Government area.







Rakiya will be the 29th of the more than 200 girls to be rescued from Boko Haram fighters.



Who see am?

Sambisa must be the London of the North if this lass have been there this long and remain fresh like this. 2 Likes

But we were told all the girls were still virgins. So, I need an explanation from Lie Mohammed! 3 Likes

JideAmuGiaka:

Sambisa must be the London of the North if this lass have been there this long and remain fresh like this. so this one is fresh like this? OK, if you are not married may your future wife be fresh like this, say amen. But if you are married may you have a daughter fresh like this, say amen. so this one is fresh like this? OK, if you are not married may your future wife be fresh like this, say amen. But if you are married may you have a daughter fresh like this, say amen. 39 Likes 5 Shares

ddippset:

so this one is fresh like this? OK, if you are not married may your future wife be fresh like this, say amen. But if you are married may you have a daughter fresh like this, say amen.

Amen on his behalf. Amen on his behalf. 28 Likes 5 Shares

The way the girls are been released or escaping in batches sef..... We are beginning to lose count. Small time they will say the government has rescued them all 6 Likes

ddippset:

so this one is fresh like this? OK, if you are not married may your future wife be fresh like this, say amen. But if you are married may you have a daughter fresh like this, say amen.



I ddippset, I am very stupid.

okey, we don hear you can visit Yaba left for help. okey, we don hear you can visit Yaba left for help. 1 Like 1 Share

vatiqan:

But we were told all the girls were still virgins. So, I need an explanation from Lie Mohammed! Nobody told you that. You formulated that in your head. If you care enough, you would have read where the girls said that those who accepted to be married among them were married off. In particular, the Muslims and those who were forced to accept Islam among them were married off. Nobody told you that. You formulated that in your head. If you care enough, you would have read where the girls said that those who accepted to be married among them were married off. In particular, the Muslims and those who were forced to accept Islam among them were married off. 6 Likes 1 Share

KristienZelibe:





Amen on his behalf. thank you. thank you. 4 Likes 1 Share

KristienZelibe:



Amen on his behalf and KristienZelib family. OK OK

JideAmuGiaka:





OK which one are you insulting people upandan? shebi she is fresh, say amen na. which one are you insulting people upandan? shebi she is fresh, say amen na. 4 Likes 1 Share

ddippset:

thank you for directing ddippset to Yaba left.

Hmmm Hmmm





These people keep bringing out their impoverished relations to present as rescued Chibok girls. SS 3 girls writing Physics, WAEC but cannot speak English when interviewed whereas their old uneducated parents speak comprehensible English to reporters.



I will keep looking with my activated 'Goat Eyes' but Buhari will never go unpunished Super Story Episode 4These people keep bringing out their impoverished relations to present as rescued Chibok girls. SS 3 girls writing Physics, WAEC but cannot speak English when interviewed whereas their old uneducated parents speak comprehensible English to reporters.I will keep looking with my activated 'Goat Eyes' but Buhari will never go unpunished 4 Likes 2 Shares

JideAmuGiaka:





Hmmm just say amen and stop ejaculatingg all over the thread. just say amen and stop ejaculatingg all over the thread. 1 Like 1 Share

hum!!!!!!!!!

i have not seen 'dont giv a Bleep crew here' 1 Like

razid:



Nobody told you that. You formulated that in your head. If you care enough, you would have read where the girls said that those who accepted to be married among them were married off. In particular, the Muslims and those who were forced to accept Islam among them were married off.



Then, you are living in a "fool's paradise". Was it not on this forum that it was posted that none of the girls were defiled, and that the girl with a baby was pregnant before her abduction? Your fulishness is hereditary! Then, you are living in a "fool's paradise". Was it not on this forum that it was posted that none of the girls were defiled, and that the girl with a baby was pregnant before her abduction? Your fulishness is hereditary! 3 Likes 1 Share

Like we care

Senseless poster above



Female like you and you don't care.

Karma will teach you a lesson and we won't care too. 1 Like

Another reason I keep believing Chibok Girls is a hoax of the century

After Sambisa has been turned to Army training ground, so the big question is where is she coming out from since the Army has taken over the forest and their presence is still there? Is she coming from another planet or from one of the Emir house? The federal govt led by APC, Buhari and Hausa elites and their Emires should save us all of these shame and bring out the remaining Chibok girls if any as alleged missing. 2 Likes 1 Share

gr8cany:

i have not seen 'dont giv a Bleep crew here'

present present 2 Likes

JideAmuGiaka:

Sambisa must be the London of the North if this lass have been there this long and remain fresh like this.

does that look fresh to you. do you want your wife to be fresh like her? does that look fresh to you. do you want your wife to be fresh like her? 3 Likes

vatiqan:

But we were told all the girls were still virgins. So, I need an explanation from Lie Mohammed! Please can u categorically quote when and where such a ridiculous statement was made including source Please can u categorically quote when and where such a ridiculous statement was made including source 1 Like

Only God know when dis girl bath last...

Black Bokoharam Beuty. Albeit if some Afonja girls can look like this.

Please it now high time you stop calling them Islamist sect and look for another suitable word for them, since it's clearly shown that they are not fighting for Islam, and some of them are not even Muslim for God sake!!!

Really

This means that people are still in sambisa forest

JideAmuGiaka:

Sambisa must be the London of the North if this lass have been there this long and remain fresh like this. So that's how fresh people look like in ur eye? So that's how fresh people look like in ur eye? 1 Like

ddippset:

so this one is fresh like this? OK, if you are not married may your future wife be fresh like this, say amen. But if you are married may you have a daughter fresh like this, say amen. ameeeeennnnn on his behalf... Am sure he has ran to his pastor to rebuke this ameeeeennnnn on his behalf... Am sure he has ran to his pastor to rebuke this 3 Likes