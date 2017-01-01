₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by londonrivals: 5:17pm
Another one of the more than 200 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Islamist Boko Haram insurgents in April 2014 has been rescued near Sambisa Forest.
Our sources disclosed that a girl named Rakiya Abubakar was found with her baby by Nigerian troops of the 27 Brigade around Alagarno area near Ajigin in Domboa Local Government area.
Rakiya will be the 29th of the more than 200 girls to be rescued from Boko Haram fighters.
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/01/photo-rescued-chibok-girl-rakiya.html
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by nickxtra(m): 5:39pm
Who see am?
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by JideAmuGiaka: 5:41pm
Sambisa must be the London of the North if this lass have been there this long and remain fresh like this.
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by vatiqan: 5:42pm
But we were told all the girls were still virgins. So, I need an explanation from Lie Mohammed!
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by ddippset(m): 5:48pm
JideAmuGiaka:so this one is fresh like this? OK, if you are not married may your future wife be fresh like this, say amen. But if you are married may you have a daughter fresh like this, say amen.
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by KristienZelibe: 5:49pm
ddippset:
Amen on his behalf.
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by angeltolly(f): 5:52pm
The way the girls are been released or escaping in batches sef..... We are beginning to lose count. Small time they will say the government has rescued them all
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by JideAmuGiaka: 5:52pm
ddippset:
okey, we don hear you can visit Yaba left for help.
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by razid: 5:52pm
vatiqan:Nobody told you that. You formulated that in your head. If you care enough, you would have read where the girls said that those who accepted to be married among them were married off. In particular, the Muslims and those who were forced to accept Islam among them were married off.
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by ddippset(m): 5:55pm
KristienZelibe:thank you.
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by JideAmuGiaka: 5:55pm
KristienZelibe:OK
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by ddippset(m): 5:56pm
JideAmuGiaka:which one are you insulting people upandan? shebi she is fresh, say amen na.
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by JideAmuGiaka: 5:57pm
ddippset:
Hmmm
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by softwerk(m): 5:59pm
Super Story Episode 4
These people keep bringing out their impoverished relations to present as rescued Chibok girls. SS 3 girls writing Physics, WAEC but cannot speak English when interviewed whereas their old uneducated parents speak comprehensible English to reporters.
I will keep looking with my activated 'Goat Eyes' but Buhari will never go unpunished
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by ddippset(m): 5:59pm
JideAmuGiaka:just say amen and stop ejaculatingg all over the thread.
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by ijustdey: 5:59pm
hum!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by gr8cany: 6:09pm
i have not seen 'dont giv a Bleep crew here'
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by vatiqan: 6:28pm
razid:
Then, you are living in a "fool's paradise". Was it not on this forum that it was posted that none of the girls were defiled, and that the girl with a baby was pregnant before her abduction? Your fulishness is hereditary!
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by Nma27(f): 6:54pm
Like we care
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by MrIcredible: 6:54pm
Senseless poster above
Female like you and you don't care.
Karma will teach you a lesson and we won't care too.
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by awa(m): 6:55pm
Another reason I keep believing Chibok Girls is a hoax of the century
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by ceeethru: 6:56pm
After Sambisa has been turned to Army training ground, so the big question is where is she coming out from since the Army has taken over the forest and their presence is still there? Is she coming from another planet or from one of the Emir house? The federal govt led by APC, Buhari and Hausa elites and their Emires should save us all of these shame and bring out the remaining Chibok girls if any as alleged missing.
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by MichaelSokoto(m): 6:57pm
gr8cany:present
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by chiefoluigwe(m): 6:57pm
JideAmuGiaka:
does that look fresh to you. do you want your wife to be fresh like her?
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by arabianights: 7:00pm
vatiqan:Please can u categorically quote when and where such a ridiculous statement was made including source
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by babalonimi: 7:00pm
Only God know when dis girl bath last...
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by Ecosystem4u: 7:00pm
Black Bokoharam Beuty. Albeit if some Afonja girls can look like this.
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by herkeem99(m): 7:00pm
Please it now high time you stop calling them Islamist sect and look for another suitable word for them, since it's clearly shown that they are not fighting for Islam, and some of them are not even Muslim for God sake!!!
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by noeloge82(m): 7:01pm
Really
This means that people are still in sambisa forest
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by MrTruth4real: 7:01pm
JideAmuGiaka:So that's how fresh people look like in ur eye?
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by arabianights: 7:01pm
ddippset:ameeeeennnnn on his behalf... Am sure he has ran to his pastor to rebuke this
|Re: Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) by harry2ve(m): 7:02pm
Young shall grow
