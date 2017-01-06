Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor (7843 Views)

Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl / Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo) / Chibok Girl, Rakiya Aubakar Rescued With Her Baby By Army - Sahara Reporters (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







http://newsnownigeria.com.ng/update-army-hand-newly-found-chibok-girl-borno-governor-see-photos/ Army hand over another chibok girl, Rakiya Abubakar and her six months old Son Abdullahi to Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima - See Photos

she look very sad as if she's missing her bokoharram husband 16 Likes 1 Share

Her look is not friendly, may be she is missing her bokoharam husband. 7 Likes 1 Share

ngr7:

Full Pictures , http://www.viviangist.com/%e2%80%8barmy-hand-over-chibok-girl-rakiya-abubakar-and-son-to-gov-shettima-pictures .....meaning the pictures above are half pictures?....STOP BANDWIDTH THEFT......Look for another news item to publish.... .....meaning the pictures above are half pictures?....STOP BANDWIDTH THEFT......Look for another news item to publish....

Lies, show us her waec registrations. 4 Likes 1 Share

daprince098:

Her look is not friendly, may be she is missing her bokoharam husband.

The base station needs to be reconnected



It's affecting the operating system 4 Likes 2 Shares

Boko wife looks sad

Austin4lif:

Lies, show us her waec registrations.

It's right there in sambisa forest



Go and verify for us as an eyewitness reporter 11 Likes 1 Share

Without his signature cap, Shettima will walk past many people in a mall without recognizing him. Maybe not anymore.....lol 1 Like

thepeople2020:

Boko wife looks sad

Switch from SW (Short wave )

To FM (frequency Modulation ) Switch from SW (Short wave )To FM (frequency Modulation )

Good for her. Hope she is not pregnancy again?

Nice one

those that give a fu*k went for hunting

Great

This Leo Irabor is worrior. We southern must appreciate this man 1 Like

New distraction

Anticipate another product price increase

3 Likes

this chibok gyals and their thing is begining to sound wankain to me o!!!!!!!!!!

Lukmann1:

Good for her. Hope she is not pregnancy again?



Abegi

Oga na wa o



Na where them see u come from sef? AbegiOga na wa oNa where them see u come from sef?

Stop deceiving yourselves....missing Chibok girls story is not real.... Every party with their method of getting at the civilians

sarrki:





The base station needs to be reconnected



It's affecting the operating system

Lukmann1:

Good for her. Hope she is not pregnancy again? . Khaza! . Khaza! 3 Likes

ok...Tell her to come and practice 2017 UTME CBT for FREE and earn up to N10,000.....FOR FREE!

sarrki:





It's right there in sambisa forest



Go and verify for us as an eyewitness reporter

this one na auntie o. anyway thank God for her life.







all i can see is you sure this is Nigeria army?all i can see is

dokkitaa:

Stop deceiving yourselves....missing Chibok girls story is not real.... Every party with their method of getting at the civilians ok who told you it is a lie?? ok who told you it is a lie?? 1 Like

Lukmann1:

Good for her. Hope she is not pregnancy again? good evening you can accept later,bye good evening you can accept later,bye

Its not about handing over, what will they do for her. For those that loves talking rubbish like the gobshite that comment below, this is 2017 please don't continue like this or are you born that way