|Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by solaugo1: 8:43pm On Jan 05
Army hand over another chibok girl, Rakiya Abubakar and her six months old Son Abdullahi to Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima - See Photos
http://newsnownigeria.com.ng/update-army-hand-newly-found-chibok-girl-borno-governor-see-photos/
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by Onijagidijagan(m): 8:48pm On Jan 05
she look very sad as if she's missing her bokoharram husband
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by daprince098(m): 9:02pm On Jan 05
Her look is not friendly, may be she is missing her bokoharam husband.
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by solaugo1: 9:24pm On Jan 05
ngr7:.....meaning the pictures above are half pictures?....STOP BANDWIDTH THEFT......Look for another news item to publish....
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by Austin4lif: 9:59pm On Jan 05
Lies, show us her waec registrations.
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by sarrki(m): 10:15pm On Jan 05
daprince098:
The base station needs to be reconnected
It's affecting the operating system
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by thepeople2020: 10:16pm On Jan 05
Boko wife looks sad
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by sarrki(m): 10:16pm On Jan 05
Austin4lif:
It's right there in sambisa forest
Go and verify for us as an eyewitness reporter
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by deji15: 10:17pm On Jan 05
Without his signature cap, Shettima will walk past many people in a mall without recognizing him. Maybe not anymore.....lol
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by sarrki(m): 10:18pm On Jan 05
thepeople2020:
Switch from SW (Short wave )
To FM (frequency Modulation )
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by Lukmann1: 10:28pm On Jan 05
Good for her. Hope she is not pregnancy again?
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by Janetessy(f): 10:29pm On Jan 05
Nice one
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by Lexsigno: 10:30pm On Jan 05
those that give a fu*k went for hunting
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by 1shortblackboy: 10:30pm On Jan 05
Great
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by Askmewhy: 10:30pm On Jan 05
This Leo Irabor is worrior. We southern must appreciate this man
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by curvilicious: 10:31pm On Jan 05
New distraction
Anticipate another product price increase
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by lilfreezy: 10:31pm On Jan 05
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by charlesucheh(m): 10:32pm On Jan 05
this chibok gyals and their thing is begining to sound wankain to me o!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by curvilicious: 10:32pm On Jan 05
Lukmann1:
Abegi
Oga na wa o
Na where them see u come from sef?
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by dokkitaa(m): 10:32pm On Jan 05
Stop deceiving yourselves....missing Chibok girls story is not real.... Every party with their method of getting at the civilians
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by AngelicBeing: 10:33pm On Jan 05
sarrki:
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by BarakOkenny(m): 10:33pm On Jan 05
Lukmann1:. Khaza!
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by solaugo1: 10:33pm On Jan 05
ok...Tell her to come and practice 2017 UTME CBT for FREE and earn up to N10,000.....FOR FREE!
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by AngelicBeing: 10:33pm On Jan 05
sarrki:
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by jericco1(m): 10:33pm On Jan 05
this one na auntie o. anyway thank God for her life.
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by favourmic: 10:37pm On Jan 05
you sure this is Nigeria army?
all i can see is
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by iluvpomo: 10:40pm On Jan 05
dokkitaa:ok who told you it is a lie??
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by gudlukin1: 10:41pm On Jan 05
Lukmann1:good evening you can accept later,bye
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by biggerboyc(m): 10:42pm On Jan 05
Its not about handing over, what will they do for her. For those that loves talking rubbish like the gobshite that comment below, this is 2017 please don't continue like this or are you born that way
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by claremont(m): 10:43pm On Jan 05
Never again would our innocent school girls be captured and raped whilst a so-called Commander-in-Chief sat in the corridors of power drinking ogogoro. Anytime a Chibok girl is rescued by the army, I remember that there was a time when money meant to support our troops was openly shared like rice and beans, under the direct supervision of a PhD holder as a president. It goes to show that academic qualifications are not needed in leadership, all it takes is the will to do the right thing.
Kudos to our troops.
|Re: Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor by AkinPhysicist: 10:43pm On Jan 05
