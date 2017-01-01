Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl (4541 Views)

Army spokesperson, Sani Usman confirmed the release. A statement issued by the Army on the release read,



''Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE during investigation of arrested suspected Boko Haram terrorists discovered one of the abducted Chibok School girls, Rakiya Abubkar, with her six months old baby. According to preliminary investigation, it was discovered she is the daughter of Abubakar Gali Mulima and Habiba Abubakar of Chibok.



''She further stated that she was a student of Senior Secondary School Class 3B (SS 3B), before her abduction along with her colleagues on 14th April 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists. Rakiya Abubakar is presently undergoing further medical investigation and would soon be released to the Borno State Government. You are please requested to disseminate this information to public through your medium.



Thank you for your kind cooperation."



Kudos to the gallant soldiers. May God crown wour effort 1 Like

As if this is true,something is wrong with this nation Nigeria. I can't imagine the NA coming out with this kind of news.

Come on we have gone past this as a nation. Won't we have some dignity at all 5 Likes

So the NA haven't even confirmed from the School that she's a student and are busy broadcasting. Mtchewwwwwwww

Why won't she claim being an alleged Chibok Student when she's being held and interrogated alongside BH terrorists? Thats the safest way of escaping, as long as she's a girl. 2 Likes

K ...is rapping not the trade mark of mohhamad of Arabia

I know some people will soon flood this place saying this is a scam perpetrated by this goby. It's because your family is not affected. 1 Like

As long as Muslims terrorise Muslims it OK by me

I know some people will soon flood this place saying this is a scam perpetrated by this govt. It's because your family is not affected. Try not to be partisan and think for once and stop listening to fayose who hasn't done a substantial project apart from sharing rice.

Kudos Gallant men

This is another lairs again by the zoom army's, 2 Likes

Your sense is under your feet. Your sense is under your feet. 1 Like

Praise God! Good news for her family this new year.

it is well ooo, 1 Like

They want to do another deceiving again Chibok girls saga episode 3.They want to do another deceiving again 1 Like

Dem don start again.... 1 Like

N power have refused to pay 32 states out of 36 states. In fact, they have stopped the payment and I already created a thread on that twice today but twice have i gotten it deleted by an idiot. In the thread, I said that the FG have scammed the citizens again and I asked if Seun is an APC member. I have never talked about politics on nairaland before but I suspect a foul play with the N power programme. 1 Like

Happy for her oh, thank GOD FOR HER RELEASE N FREEDOM, DEATH TO THE HARAMITES

some Nigerians are so gullible 1 Like

So na so dose gays just use our gurls dey act Burkina Faso inside bush...na WA ooo 1 Like

