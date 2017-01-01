₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by metro4: 5:33pm
The Nigerian Army has confirmed the rescue of another Chibok schoolgirl.
Army spokesperson, Sani Usman confirmed the release. A statement issued by the Army on the release read,
''Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE during investigation of arrested suspected Boko Haram terrorists discovered one of the abducted Chibok School girls, Rakiya Abubkar, with her six months old baby. According to preliminary investigation, it was discovered she is the daughter of Abubakar Gali Mulima and Habiba Abubakar of Chibok.
''She further stated that she was a student of Senior Secondary School Class 3B (SS 3B), before her abduction along with her colleagues on 14th April 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists. Rakiya Abubakar is presently undergoing further medical investigation and would soon be released to the Borno State Government. You are please requested to disseminate this information to public through your medium.
Thank you for your kind cooperation."
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by softwerk(m): 5:44pm
This is Super Storrrrrrry (singing)!!!
The life of strife and sorroooooooooow....
Watch out for Episode 7
We are nothing but pencils in the hand of the creator
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by daprince098(m): 5:56pm
Kudos to the gallant soldiers. May God crown wour effort
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by awa(m): 7:00pm
As if this is true,something is wrong with this nation Nigeria. I can't imagine the NA coming out with this kind of news.
Come on we have gone past this as a nation. Won't we have some dignity at all
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by Klamour: 7:01pm
So the NA haven't even confirmed from the School that she's a student and are busy broadcasting. Mtchewwwwwwww
Why won't she claim being an alleged Chibok Student when she's being held and interrogated alongside BH terrorists? Thats the safest way of escaping, as long as she's a girl.
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by project50(m): 7:01pm
K ...is rapping not the trade mark of mohhamad of Arabia
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by Fabulosdave01: 7:01pm
I know some people will soon flood this place saying this is a scam perpetrated by this goby. It's because your family is not affected.
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by darocha1(m): 7:01pm
gibberish
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by thrillionaire(m): 7:01pm
Hmm
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by project50(m): 7:02pm
As long as Muslims terrorise Muslims it OK by me
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by Nma27(f): 7:02pm
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by Fabulosdave01: 7:02pm
I know some people will soon flood this place saying this is a scam perpetrated by this govt. It's because your family is not affected. Try not to be partisan and think for once and stop listening to fayose who hasn't done a substantial project apart from sharing rice.
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by Atiku2019: 7:02pm
Kudos Gallant men
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by 111jideofor: 7:03pm
This is another lairs again by the zoom army's,
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by Fabulosdave01: 7:03pm
project50:
Your sense is under your feet.
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by NOC1(m): 7:03pm
awa:Then tell us the truth.
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by Fearcom(m): 7:03pm
Praise God! Good news for her family this new year.
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by Fabulosdave01: 7:03pm
111jideofor:
You can't even construct a simple sentence. How do you expect us to take you seriously?
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by project50(m): 7:04pm
Fabulosdave01:your brains is in your but hole
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by exclusive1367(m): 7:04pm
it is well ooo,
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by Abubakar247(m): 7:05pm
Nice..
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by Fabulosdave01: 7:06pm
[quote author=project50 post=52562355] your brains is in your but hole [/quoteyoi just confirmed it.
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by awa(m): 7:07pm
NOC1:
Read the report with open mind and stop being gullible. Send me your email address, I might need to send you a movie called 24. You need to understand how this things work
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by Ecosystem4u: 7:07pm
Chibok girls saga episode 3.
They want to do another deceiving again
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by doctorkush(m): 7:07pm
Dem don start again....
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by OMOTOWO(m): 7:08pm
N power have refused to pay 32 states out of 36 states. In fact, they have stopped the payment and I already created a thread on that twice today but twice have i gotten it deleted by an idiot. In the thread, I said that the FG have scammed the citizens again and I asked if Seun is an APC member. I have never talked about politics on nairaland before but I suspect a foul play with the N power programme.
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by beila05: 7:09pm
Happy for her oh, thank GOD FOR HER RELEASE N FREEDOM, DEATH TO THE HARAMITES
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by prince9851(m): 7:10pm
smh
some Nigerians are so gullible
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by Zedoo(m): 7:12pm
So na so dose gays just use our gurls dey act Burkina Faso inside bush...na WA ooo
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by naijamakossa(m): 7:12pm
chibok
|Re: Army Confirms The Rescue Of Rakiya Abubakar, Chibok Schoolgirl by yjgm(m): 7:13pm
Good news
