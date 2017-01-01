₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,721,530 members, 3,293,482 topics. Date: Friday, 06 January 2017 at 10:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Civilian JTF Member Dies In Accident (Photos) (1350 Views)
|Civilian JTF Member Dies In Accident (Photos) by obiremy: 10:06am
According to Shettima who shared the sad story,a civilian JTF member died yesterday in a road accident.He wrote....
'today we lost one of our civilian jtf in accident. ado ALH musiya junior brother of our cjtf secretary.may Allah show him Janna Firdausi'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/civilian-jtf-member-dies-in-road.html?m=1
|Re: Civilian JTF Member Dies In Accident (Photos) by obiremy: 10:07am
|Re: Civilian JTF Member Dies In Accident (Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 10:24am
A brave man indeed.
|Re: Civilian JTF Member Dies In Accident (Photos) by Femich18(m): 10:25am
9jakohai:RIP
|Re: Civilian JTF Member Dies In Accident (Photos) by ngwababe: 10:26am
RIP
|Re: Civilian JTF Member Dies In Accident (Photos) by jazinogold(m): 10:26am
RIP...YOU'VE FOUGHT A GOOD FIGHT OF FAITH, GOD AND REST IN THE LORDS BOSSOM
|Re: Civilian JTF Member Dies In Accident (Photos) by czaratwork: 10:27am
He went the way of all men. RIP. I hope the fu.k givers will not throng this thread
|Re: Civilian JTF Member Dies In Accident (Photos) by b0rn2fuck(m): 10:28am
RIP
|Re: Civilian JTF Member Dies In Accident (Photos) by john4reala(m): 10:28am
RIP... but
|Re: Civilian JTF Member Dies In Accident (Photos) by bamangar: 10:29am
Hmmmm. So sad to see
|Re: Civilian JTF Member Dies In Accident (Photos) by Explorers(m): 10:29am
RIP.
|Re: Civilian JTF Member Dies In Accident (Photos) by blackberlin: 10:29am
RIP. . . These Civilian JTF guys are just very brave. They really helped the military. Allahu Akbar!
1 Like
|Re: Civilian JTF Member Dies In Accident (Photos) by Mrclement50: 10:31am
Lord have mercy
|Re: Civilian JTF Member Dies In Accident (Photos) by wiloy2k8(m): 10:33am
john4reala:
sprted
(0) (Reply)
Jim. Y. Kim Emerged As World Bank President After A Tussle Of Wits And Influence / Now That Boko Haram Have Hit Close To Home. Are You Still Shouting One Nigeria / Be Ur Own Boss In 2013...be Ur Own Boss In 2013.......be Ur Own Boss In 2013....
Viewing this topic: george93(m), swalkphoe(m), Determinism, glossyj(f), kellystech(m), lindalaspalmas, cutedharmee, Tolbanks(f), timiekay, idupaul, Sanchez01, Seunjungle(m), pecjosh, pesty100(m), Heineken(m), Vendoor(f), jazinogold(m), charlesucheh(m), kumalee, ajealadick(m), sammie771, aurenflani, Okundaye4(m), Goovo(m), Leebeedo(m), DeUrch(m), MKD63, blackberlin, mrford50, oscaruzie(m), id2010(m), Teejay07(m), foladj(m), SweetJoystick(m), 9jakohai(m), adblack10(m), shuddy29(m), Jobia(f), wiloy2k8(m), afm4ever(m), crisycent and 174 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9