|5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by AutoJoshNG: 11:42am
Have you ever been swindled when trying to buy a car in Nigeria?.. You are not alone.
One reason some of us fall for this cheap fraud is because we want to buy the baddest cars.. but we want to pay next to nothing. As I write, some Nigerians are out there searching for “Tokunbo Toyota Big Daddy” for N550,000.. The truth is, you won’t even get a good one for N1.5m.
Genuinely cheap cars are difficult to come by in Nigeria.. however, these 5 steps can guide you when trying to buy the cheapest cars..however, these 5 steps can guide you when trying to buy the cheapest cars in Nigeria:
Don’t be in a haste:
The first rule of thumb is, never be in a haste.. never be desperate. Don’t fall for all that “someone already made a deposit or someone is coming to pay for it tomorrow”.. So, comport yourself and the car you will drive will not pass you by. This may save you a lot of bucks as most Nigerians get their best deals when they are not in a rush.
Nigerian used cars:
Many of us try to avoid Nigerian used cars but they ultimately become our last resort. This will always remain the cheapest option whether you want to buy a Toyota First Lady or.. a Range Rover Autobiography..
However, you have to really shine your eyes because several Nigerians only sell their cars.. when they are looking for someone to pass the maintenance cost to. Just make sure you are not that person that would use his/her money to buy another man’s problem.
Buy from family and friends:
Some family and friends may give additional discount due to sentiment.. especially if they are attached to the car and still want to see it around once in a while. However, don’t be too gullible.. don’t overlook any vital information based on trust.
Buy from USA auction and import yourself:
Some Nigerians refer to this as “point and kill”. It is definitely a cheaper option than buying in Nigeria.. because you would have eliminated the dealer’s profit, middle men’s brokerage and other ancillary charges. Your savings may range from a few thousands to several millions.
Online car sites:
Make sure you compare prices on Konga, Cheki, Jiji, OLX etc.. This can help you spot the best deals.. it will also improve your bargaining power.. as well as save your time and money instead of driving from Sango to Ajah in search of a car you might never find.
https://autojosh.com/cheapest-cars-in-nigeria/
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by winetapper: 11:44am
The best people to buy cars from
Hausa, they like Honda cars and the are quite good with maintenance , so you can rebuy them and just fee touch and it's ok
Igbo man like flashy things and decorations, so buying cars from them will give you no itch.
Once a Yoruba man wants to sell his car forget it.. the car can drive itself to the Panel beater work shop
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by permsec: 12:55pm
The best way to buy a car in Naija.... Buy thr parts gradually, when completed call moruf to assemble for you.
There is no direct means to getting a good/cheap cars in naija. Be rest assured u r buying anoda mans wahala.
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by mrmaze(m): 12:55pm
Nice piece
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by Dmomi: 12:56pm
Nice one op
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by josh001(m): 12:57pm
Will someone be kind enough to give me information about USA auction?
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by adaksbullet(m): 12:57pm
I'm alway bye new cars
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by jazinogold(m): 12:58pm
I BUY FROM OWODE ONIRIN
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by R2des: 12:59pm
ONLINE STORES IS BEST
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by qualityGod(m): 12:59pm
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by oluwafreshkid(m): 1:00pm
adaksbullet:Buy new English instead
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by Preca(f): 1:01pm
adaksbullet:bye new cars ke
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by lestat(m): 1:02pm
josh001:
Okay
G. O. O . G. L . E
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by wunmi590(m): 1:03pm
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by Thobiy(m): 1:07pm
winetapper:the last paragraph Got Me Laughing
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by Jchi9876: 1:07pm
Them swear for Nigerians and driving motor?
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by noble71(m): 1:07pm
Tanks!
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by EmmaOgbu(m): 1:07pm
Hmm
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by biz9ja(m): 1:09pm
Thanks Josh.
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by Haywhydotcom: 1:10pm
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by Seun4FastLoans(f): 1:11pm
Good
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by HARDDON: 1:17pm
wunmi590:
Brahahaha
Why evuls?
@ op, as good as buying tru auction n import sounds, dont forget d dollar n port duties, registration n spany other fees that pops up on the go.
U need an experienced hands
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by LoveJesus87(m): 1:17pm
BeeBeeOoh:Lmao na God go deal with u
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by Toosure70: 1:17pm
permsec:thank you my brother, I just bought mirror and somebody promise tyres, I will surprise you before month end.
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by B4bestbrain: 1:18pm
Why all these stress when you can just pm me to come and carry the car I parked at home, which I guess theybe are only using it to cruise around, but will wait for me to come back for the renewal of the papers if expires and maintenance of any major fault.
Save me from this and give me small change naah .
Dont think will use it this 2017 again, since i will not be around.
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by Joavid(f): 1:18pm
Toyota Big Daddy
Toyota First Lady
Range Rover Autobiography..
Evil spirit.
baby boy
End of discussion
discussion continues. lol
who names this cars
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by LoveJesus87(m): 1:18pm
winetapper:O boy u too get am walai u deserve award
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by B4bestbrain: 1:18pm
Why all these stress when you can just pm me to come and carry the car I parked at home, which I guess they are only using it to cruise around, but will wait for me to come back for the renewal of the papers if expires and maintenance of any major fault.
Save me from this and give me small change naah .
Dont think will use it this 2017 again, since i will not be around.
|Re: 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria by soath(m): 1:18pm
qualityGod:It's #350 here.
