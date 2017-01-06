Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / 5 Ways To Buy The Cheapest Cars In Nigeria (10675 Views)

One reason some of us fall for this cheap fraud is because we want to buy the baddest cars.. but we want to pay next to nothing. As I write, some Nigerians are out there searching for “Tokunbo Toyota Big Daddy” for N550,000.. The truth is, you won’t even get a good one for N1.5m.



Genuinely cheap cars are difficult to come by in Nigeria.. however, these 5 steps can guide you when trying to buy the cheapest cars..however, these 5 steps can guide you when trying to buy the cheapest cars in Nigeria:



Don’t be in a haste:

The first rule of thumb is, never be in a haste.. never be desperate. Don’t fall for all that “someone already made a deposit or someone is coming to pay for it tomorrow”.. So, comport yourself and the car you will drive will not pass you by. This may save you a lot of bucks as most Nigerians get their best deals when they are not in a rush.



Nigerian used cars:

Many of us try to avoid Nigerian used cars but they ultimately become our last resort. This will always remain the cheapest option whether you want to buy a Toyota First Lady or.. a Range Rover Autobiography..



However, you have to really shine your eyes because several Nigerians only sell their cars.. when they are looking for someone to pass the maintenance cost to. Just make sure you are not that person that would use his/her money to buy another man’s problem.



Buy from family and friends:

Some family and friends may give additional discount due to sentiment.. especially if they are attached to the car and still want to see it around once in a while. However, don’t be too gullible.. don’t overlook any vital information based on trust.



Buy from USA auction and import yourself:

Some Nigerians refer to this as “point and kill”. It is definitely a cheaper option than buying in Nigeria.. because you would have eliminated the dealer’s profit, middle men’s brokerage and other ancillary charges. Your savings may range from a few thousands to several millions.



Online car sites:

Make sure you compare prices on Konga, Cheki, Jiji, OLX etc.. This can help you spot the best deals.. it will also improve your bargaining power.. as well as save your time and money instead of driving from Sango to Ajah in search of a car you might never find.





Hausa, they like Honda cars and the are quite good with maintenance , so you can rebuy them and just fee touch and it's ok



Igbo man like flashy things and decorations, so buying cars from them will give you no itch.





Once a Yoruba man wants to sell his car forget it.. the car can drive itself to the Panel beater work shop The best people to buy cars fromHausa, they like Honda cars and the are quite good with maintenance , so you can rebuy them and just fee touch and it's okIgbo man like flashy things and decorations, so buying cars from them will give you no itch.Once a Yoruba man wants to sell his car forget it..the car can drive itself to the Panel beater work shop 36 Likes 1 Share

The best way to buy a car in Naija.... Buy thr parts gradually, when completed call moruf to assemble for you.





There is no direct means to getting a good/cheap cars in naija. Be rest assured u r buying anoda mans wahala. 2 Likes

Nice piece

Nice one op

winetapper:

The best people to buy cars from Hausa, they like Honda cars and they are quite good with maintenance , so you can rebuy them and just fee touch and it's ok Igbo man like flashy things and decorations, so buying cars from them will give you no itch.

Once a Yoruba man wants to sell his car forget it.. the car can drive itself to the Panel beater work shop the last paragraph Got Me Laughing the last paragraph Got Me Laughing 1 Like

Them swear for Nigerians and driving motor?

Good

wunmi590:

permsec:

The best way to buy a car in Naija.... Buy thr parts gradually, when completed call moruf to assemble for you.





There is no direct means to getting a good/cheap cars in naija. Be rest assured u r buying anoda mans wahala. thank you my brother, I just bought mirror and somebody promise tyres, I will surprise you before month end. thank you my brother, I just bought mirror and somebody promise tyres, I will surprise you before month end.





Toyota First Lady



Range Rover Autobiography..



Evil spirit.



baby boy



End of discussion



discussion continues. lol



who names this cars





Toyota Big DaddyToyota First LadyRange Rover Autobiography..Evil spirit.baby boyEnd of discussiondiscussion continues. lolwho names this cars 1 Like

winetapper:

The best people to buy cars from



Hausa, they like Honda cars and the are quite good with maintenance , so you can rebuy them and just fee touch and it's ok



Igbo man like flashy things and decorations, so buying cars from them will give you no itch.





Once a Yoruba man wants to sell his car forget it.. the car can drive itself to the Panel beater work shop O boy u too get am walai u deserve award O boy u too get am walai u deserve award





