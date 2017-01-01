₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka AFTER years of uncertainty, work has finally begun for the construction of the controversial 2nd Niger Bridge that would link the South –South and the South East geo political zones to support the existing one. Following a statement by the minister of labour and employment, Senator Chris Ngige Saturday in a television programme in Onitsha, that the federal executive council had approved N14 billion to enable Julius , the contractor handling the project, to commence work, Saturday Vanguard visited the site and found out that there were serious signs that work would begin in earnest.
Some people, who looked like construction workers were seen yesterday, surveying the area where former President Goodluck Jonathan performed the ground- breaking ceremony during the twilight of his administration. Many job seekers were also seen in the area, although there was nobody to attend to them yet. The bridge had been enmeshed in politics over the years such that it had remained on the drawing board for a period that spanned several administrations. Ngige had said during the television interview that in addition to the N14 billion, the federal government would release another N16 billion this year for the construction of the bridge, adding that the amount was accommodated in the 2017 budget. He said that the redesigned bridge would have a railway line that would connect Asaba in Delta State with Onitsha in Anambra State to ease the pressure of heavy duty vehicles using the bridge to transport goods. However, one nagging issue facing the project is the payment of compensation to people whose property would be affected by the bridge. Though arrangement for the compensation had been made, Ngige urged the people not to stand in the way of the project by making what he called unnecessary demands. “This is a project that previous administrations played politics with and the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari has decided to ensure its realization. Our people should not allow the issue of compensation to hinder the construction work because of its enormous benefits to the people,” the minister said. He said that apart from the 2nd Niger Bridge, work had also started on the Enugu-Onitsha and Nnewi- Okigwe federal highways, as well as the Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt expressway
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by Splashme: 4:27pm
Correction #Vanguardngr
Work on the bridge had started since 2013 with the financing arrangement well in place.
One tribal bigot from Daura actually stopped work on it because the
people of that region belong to 5% who did not vote him during the election
These shameless APC liars are trying to spin this project as theirs.
They should be a limit to propaganda.
Shame on vanguard for being a willing tool to Buhari/APC lies
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by sarrki(m): 4:30pm
I know Mr president as a sincere man
God bless Muhammadu Buhari
God bless federal Republic of Nigeria
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by Bolustic(m): 4:30pm
Ngige had said during the television interview that in addition to the N14 billion, the federal government would release another N16 billion this year for the construction of the bridge, adding that the amount was accommodated in the 2017 budget.
Yet, our hateful brothers would still continue to hate.
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by Bolustic(m): 4:30pm
AFTER years of uncertainty, work has finally begun for the construction of the controversial 2nd Niger Bridge that would link the South –South and the South East geo political zones to support the existing one.And it came to pass that:
After 16 years of neglect by the PDP,
After 5 years (2010-15) of scam by the Hero of Looters;
A certain APC (in less than two years) thought it good to continue a laudable project in the region where it is loathed the most.
The truth is our hating brothers can never stop hating.
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by redcliff: 4:31pm
The work sef never start.. Nigeria no fit tell you in certainty "work has started"
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by OkoYibo: 4:31pm
By 2019, the entire SE states would vote APC because of 2 reasons.
1. The SE can never survive opposition politics. All their leaders are already prostrating to Buhari.
2. The FG projects in the region.
In any case, e no consign me. Good luck to the good people of SE Nigeria.
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by AkinPhysicist: 4:31pm
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by PUSH1(m): 4:31pm
Alright na
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by Bolustic(m): 4:31pm
This FTC guy is a liar.
How can work begin in a place in 2013 when actually the groudbreaking ceremony was performed in 2014?
Oga, use your God-given sense now!!!
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by eagleonearth(m): 4:31pm
Sai BUHAR!
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by sarrki(m): 4:32pm
Baba you are God sent
This year everyone will attest to your great work
Thank you sire
Long live Muhammadu Buhari
God bless you sir
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by R2des: 4:32pm
sai buhari kwenu
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by Paddy247: 4:32pm
I'll believe this news only when work commence on the site.
At this point, I don't have an atom of trust in any Nigerian govt given that the helm of leadership is being occupied by a bunch of liers and thieves
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by Truman155(m): 4:32pm
this will kill afonjas expecially ndi Yoruba
.
I can't wait for 2019 to say this to baba one chance
.
.
the poster above is an afonja onye ofem.manu
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by hucienda: 4:32pm
True or False?
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by Kennitrust: 4:32pm
I though it has been going since the last administration
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by NwamaziNwaAro: 4:33pm
It is a lie.
Another APC propaganda.
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by HonabFaj(m): 4:33pm
In terms of infrastructure and road network give it to BRF, Mr Fashola I trust him as a minister of Works.
God Bless Nigeria
God Bless Buhari
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by tejpot(m): 4:33pm
Hey
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by muller101(m): 4:34pm
For real?
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by prince9851(m): 4:34pm
ok
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by mccoy47(m): 4:34pm
Dis bridge sef! Too much talk don come out from am yet nothing!
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by SunnyBlaze1(m): 4:34pm
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by WHOcarex: 4:34pm
So?
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by Armstrong34(m): 4:34pm
Who are they fooling ..... We all knw d Money has been embezzled even before allocating it for the bridge
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by Schematics: 4:34pm
This government just woke up. Anyways good job!
GOD BLESS you Goodluck Ebele Jonathan
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by Jibril659(m): 4:35pm
NwamaziNwaAro:
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by seguno2: 4:35pm
Begins or RESUMES?
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by cheddahboy(m): 4:35pm
Some good news to use chop my bread.
|Re: At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge by eolafao: 4:36pm
Propaganda....
Relieve my people from suffering Buhari.. .
Youth on Nairaland support me for the next president
