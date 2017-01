Against all odds, a 50-year-old refugee tied the knot today to his partner at Fufore IDP camp in Yola. The marriage between Malam Abbah Karimbe and Aisha Tijjani -was witnessed by officials of National Emergency Management Agency and other Boko Haram refugees. Congrats to the new couple.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/50-year-old-boko-haram-refugees-marries.html

Whao, I like her wedding dress... I think it's cute... no fuss!