Pastor Adeboye has announced his stepping down as Nigeria Overseer; but still the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God .



Waiting for a credible source.



He still oversees RCCG globally, including Nigeria.





Just that the burden of overseeing day to day affairs of Nigerian parishes goes to someone else. 10 Likes

Nigeria my country. Every minutes with different stories 5 Likes 2 Shares

How has his reign helped Nigeria in any way??

Stepping down as national overseer because the naira is weak



You don't fool me by dressing in your "oversized suit" that doesn't show humility that your gullible worshippers attribute to you.



Who he epp?How has his reign helped Nigeria in any way??Stepping down as national overseer because the naira is weakYou don't fool me by dressing in your "oversized suit" that doesn't show humility that your gullible worshippers attribute to you.Africans can't just relinquish power totally.. i weep for the future of Christianity!!

I can't believe news of this magnitude made front page without a verifiable source 2 Likes

Good he his looking for someone that could take over after him. But why not any of his sons?



The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has retired.

Pastor J.O Obafemi has been named his successor. Details soon.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has retired.

Pastor J.O Obafemi has been named his successor. Details soon.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/breaking-pastor-adeboye-retires-general-overseer-rccg/

mmb:

I pray may he accept Islam as his religion one day.



say Amen.

And You just had to bring your own religion into a Christian thread while una own thread is locked down with many terms, questions, and conditions ?



If you had seen the thread and passed, would that make you less of a Muslim?



And You just had to bring your own religion into a Christian thread while una own thread is locked down with many terms, questions, and conditions ?

If you had seen the thread and passed, would that make you less of a Muslim?

Must you be stupid Sir?

I pray may he accept Islam as his religion one day.



say Amen. 5 Likes 3 Shares

