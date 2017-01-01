₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by Omooba77: 1:29pm
Pastor Adeboye has announced his stepping down as Nigeria Overseer; but still the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God .
Details later..
|Re: Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by Mynd44: 1:38pm
|Re: Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by luvinhubby(m): 2:12pm
Waiting for a credible source.
He still oversees RCCG globally, including Nigeria.
Just that the burden of overseeing day to day affairs of Nigerian parishes goes to someone else.
|Re: Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by Propzy: 2:12pm
Nigeria my country. Every minutes with different stories
|Re: Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by Pavore9: 2:13pm
Noted.
|Re: Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by darocha1(m): 2:13pm
All d best sir.
|Re: Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by elijahsinto(m): 2:13pm
|Re: Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by iambabaG: 2:13pm
Who he epp?
How has his reign helped Nigeria in any way??
Stepping down as national overseer because the naira is weak
You don't fool me by dressing in your "oversized suit" that doesn't show humility that your gullible worshippers attribute to you.
Africans can't just relinquish power totally.. i weep for the future of Christianity!!
|Re: Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by femadesh(m): 2:13pm
|Re: Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by passionateyouth: 2:13pm
|Re: Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by NaijaMutant(f): 2:13pm
I can't believe news of this magnitude made front page without a verifiable source
|Re: Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by annunaki2(m): 2:14pm
Why am I not surprised
|Re: Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by Seunpaul01(m): 2:14pm
Good he his looking for someone that could take over after him. But why not any of his sons?
Let keep watching.
But anyways.......
|Re: Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by guywitzerogal(m): 2:14pm
Really.... But why nw tot is till death
|Re: Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by etenyong(m): 2:14pm
Pls wish one should i take out of these?
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has retired.
Pastor J.O Obafemi has been named his successor. Details soon.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/breaking-pastor-adeboye-retires-general-overseer-rccg/
|Re: Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by Oyetboy(m): 2:14pm
|Re: Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by Oyetboy(m): 2:14pm
|Re: Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by MykLANNY(m): 2:14pm
Thought as much
|Re: Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by buygala(m): 2:14pm
mmb:
And You just had to bring your own religion into a Christian thread while una own thread is locked down with many terms, questions, and conditions ?
If you had seen the thread and passed, would that make you less of a Muslim?
Must you be stupid Sir?
|Re: Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by Joe82834(m): 2:14pm
|Re: Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by mmb: 2:15pm
I pray may he accept Islam as his religion one day.
say Amen.
|Re: Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by prince9851(m): 2:15pm
Same noni GS na GO
|Re: Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by BrutalJab: 2:15pm
Nairaland and hungry bloggers sha
|Re: Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by TeamSimple(m): 2:15pm
I AM TEMPTED TO JOIN THE IDGAF CREW WITH THIS NEWS
|Re: Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by poh10(m): 2:16pm
What the Bleep do you guys now want..or where the Bleep re u guys pointing to..[/color][color=#000099]
|Re: Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by WillieJah: 2:16pm
|Re: Adeboye Still General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer by Harinholar(f): 2:16pm
To God be the Glory......
