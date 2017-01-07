₦airaland Forum

Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by dre11(m): 7:15pm
By Chima Akwaja

Telecommunication subscribers in the country may be in for a rough year as the network operators are said to be considering another increase of their tariffs soon in order to sustain services amidst a tough operating environment.

Sources within the industry told LEADERSHIP Weekend that the major reason for the planned hike, according to the telecommunication operators, was the increasing multiple taxation by governments at different levels.

LEADERSHIP Weekend recalls that the proposed new data tariff floor, approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), was suspended last December, after a public outcry and intervention by the Senate.

In its reaction, the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has expressed its dissatisfaction with the new development.

It made its position known in a statement by its chairman, Mr. Gbenga Adebayor.

This year, Nigerian telecom consumers may witness increase in their voice, data and broadband services from the mobile network operators.

Already, the planned introduction of a nine per cent Communications Service Tax (CST) by the federal government through the National Assembly to shore up 2017 budget revenues may be another trigger that would lead to the hike.

Engr. Adebayo said, “The tax bill, if enacted, will bring hardship to telecom subscribers. ALTON and some stakeholders, like the GSMA, Consumer Advocacy Foundation of Nigeria (CAFN) and NATCOMS have jointly spoken out that the bill is unacceptable to us.”

Meanwhile, the president, Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Engr. Olusola Teniola, noted that telecom companies do not object to tax reforms nor regard taxes as a burden.

“The truth is that there is severe over-taxation in our industry. It explains the slow penetration of services into unserved areas of the country.

“Contrary to popular belief, telecom operators and service providers are barely sustaining existence in these times. We, therefore, suggest that an increase in value added tax (VAT), which is already included in all services of telecommunication by an increase that is not beyond one per cent, should be a good reform strategy,” he said.

In November 2016, Nigerian telecom consumers were

inundated with text messages from all the operators about an impending hike on their data and Internet service with effect from December 1, 2016. The outcry that greeted the hike and the intervention of the Senate led to the temporary suspension of the implementation by the telecommunications regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Already, the NCC has instituted a study to determine retail prices for broadband and data services in Nigeria.

This study, which the mobile operators are banking on to be favourable to them, may be the premise for them to raise the bill for telecom services used by consumers.

The network operators had faulted the suspension of the data tariff floor by the NCC, insisting that data prices be set at realistic levels to ensure that they are able to provide first-rate quality of service to

their subscribers. The suspended data tariff floor would have increased charges for data services used by consumers.

Facts on ground showed that the NCC had written to the operators on November 1, 2016 on the determination of an interim price floor for data services after a stakeholders’ consultative meeting on October 19, 2016.

The price floor in 2014 was N3.11k/MB but was removed in 2015. The price floor that was supposed to flag off on December 1, 2016 was N0.90k/MB.

Director, Public Affairs, NCC, Mr. Tony Ojobo, had explained that the decision to have a price floor was primarily to promote a level playing field for all operators in the industry and encourage small operators and new entrants.

According to him, in taking that decision, the smaller operators were exempted from the new price regime, by virtue of their small market share.

“The decision on the price floor was taken in order to protect the consumers who are at the receiving end and save the smaller operators from predatory services that are likely to suffocate them and push them into extinction. The price floor is not an increase in price but a regulatory safeguard put in place by the telecommunications regulator to check anti-competitive practices by dominant operators,” he said.

Before the suspended price floor of N0.90k/MB, the industry average for dominant operators, including MTN Nigeria Communications Ltd, EMTS Ltd (Etisalat) and Airtel Nigeria Ltd, was N0.53k/MB.

Etisalat offered (N0.94k/MB), Airtel (N0.52k/MB), MTN (N0.45k/MB) and Globacom (N0.21k/MB).

But the smaller operators and new entrants, like Smile Communications, Spectranet, and ntel charged different rates. Smile Communications charged N0.84k/MB, Spectranet charged N0.58k/MB and ntel charged N0.72k/MB.

Publicity secretary of ALTON, Adebayo, and Mr. Damian Udeh said data prices falling to unreasonably low levels have led to operators being unable to recover the cost of providing data services and reinvesting in capacity expansion to accommodate the increased usage arising from lower tariffs.

“The situation has been compounded by the recent economic challenges characterised by the steep depreciation of the naira, the need to resort to the parallel market and foreign exchange scarcity which have considerably increased the capital and operational cost of providing telecommunications services, thus making current data tariffs unsustainable.

“This situation, if left unaddressed, could result in a sustained deterioration in the quality of data services across all networks and the attendant poor quality of experience for users. In this regard, our members await the conclusion of NCC’s market study when the Commission will be in a position to determine its requisite intervention,” they said.

According to Adebayo, “We are aware that the NCC introduced the minimum price for data services to help ensure cost recovery and drive the continued investment in the telecommunications sector necessary for the provision of world-class data services for the overall benefit of the Nigerian subscriber and the Nigerian economy.”

The operators further emphasised that while it is imperative that they continue to explore opportunities to provide their subscribers with more value for their money, it is important that prices be set at realistic levels which ensure that subscribers are not only able to afford services but that operators are also in position to provide first-rate Quality of Service (QoS) to their subscribers.


http://leadership.ng/news/566310/telecoms-operators-set-for-tariff-hike

Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by Splinz(m): 7:16pm
Telecommunication subscribers in the country may be in for a rough year as the network operators are said to be considering another increase of their tariffs soon in order to sustain services amidst a tough operating environment.

Sources within the industry told LEADERSHIP Weekend that the major reason for the planned hike, according to the telecommunication operators, was the increasing multiple taxation by governments at different levels.

Seems this government has bound itself by an oath to finish us off in this country!

Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by dre11(m): 7:18pm
I guess this is the major reason we are all experiencing bad service so they can use that as an opportunity to increase tariff

Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by Jokerman(m): 7:18pm
It can never be well we dis accursed government, I am just wasting my time praying for them....

Tax everywhere... small scale business, savings account, everything sha na so so tax.....

Awon werey

Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by Lionbite(m): 7:27pm
Oya its time for we youth to protest make government start paying subsidies for our data.

Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by temitemi1(m): 7:33pm
where did we get it wrong as a nation cry cry cry

Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by Deseo(f): 7:35pm
embarassed
embarassed

Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by ScotsReferendum: 7:41pm
Hope the useless Afonjas are happy now angry

Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by psucc(m): 7:44pm
To or has increased?
Because since December last year we have been buying at N110 and MTN adds N20.
Change is here.

Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by ckmayoca(m): 7:50pm
Lolz that's not tariff.
psucc:
To or has increased?

Because since December last year we have been buying at N110 and MTN adds N20.

Change is here.

Lolz that's not tariff.

Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by Pavarottii(m): 8:10pm
temitemi1:
where did we get it wrong as a nation cry cry cry
Wen they decided to go 4 a waec certificate holder(not yet seen) to a PhD Graduate.

Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by Fuckboy4lf: 8:21pm
That moment cry
That moment cry

Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by Noblesoul123: 8:21pm
What is wrong with us as a country?

Since govt has failed to provide jobs, youths now rely heavily on the internet as a means of living.

This is where govt is now conniving with telecom operators to tax through high tariffs.

Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by KingAfo(m): 8:21pm
You must give a f*#k on this
You must give a f*#k on this

Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by Maxcollins042(m): 8:21pm
Good side of this is that this initiative will initiate a competition amongst telecom operators thereby leading to improvement in quality of service rendered to us by this operators in a bid to win patronage from customers. it will also create a common and favourable grounds for entrants into the telecom biz .
Bad side is subscribers will have to fork out the excruciating price of data they will have to put up. More money for this thieves to siphon from the collection of tax.
God dey.

Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by Pavore9: 8:22pm
Nigerians should brace up.
Nigerians should brace up.

Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by eleojo23: 8:22pm
Buhari and his team is a disaster to this country.

We all are suffering from the myopic choice of the people who voted in this government. sad

And 2019 is still far! embarassed

Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by durllar1995: 8:22pm
Bleep that poo
Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by idupaul: 8:22pm
In 1984 when he came he met the most equipped Airforce in Africa, the most equipped national airline, the biggest railway service , a profitable Nitel which was adjudged the most promising brand in Africa ,the largest postal service in Africa and a reliable financial sector but by the time he was leaving 22 months later Nigeria airways had saved 1000 workers and reduced from a 30 jet aircraft to 6 jets , our hospitals had become dispensaries , in 2017 he is here again to destroy our robust telecommunications industry which has been a shining star in Africa and the middle east.

Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by symbolofhope: 8:23pm
SYMBOL OF HOPE 4 PRESIDENT 2027









and 100gb will sell for #1000 on all network
Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by yomi007k(m): 8:23pm
dre11:


I guess this is the major reason we are all experiencing bad service so they can use that as an opportunity to increase tariff

Yh...airtel no gree me since 5pm.
Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by Dhortunn(m): 8:23pm
So this long note just for Tariff Hike.

Yeye dey smell seriously! angry
Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by jonahsunday97: 8:24pm
what really going on in this country,is this the change that we all seek embarassed embarassed embarassed embarassed

Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by Olasco93: 8:24pm
"It doesn't matter what life gives you, what matter is what you do with it..."
Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by leofab(f): 8:25pm
What joy does the elite derive in Enslaving and suffering the poor masses... one day bush meat go catch hunter..

Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by RZArecta(m): 8:25pm
Buhari in action grin CHAI BABA !!!
Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by NNVanguard(m): 8:25pm
All thanks to Shittu and his cabal! They have succeeded.

A New Nigeria is been birthed to right the wrongs of these sadist political leaders right.

Nigeria shall be great in our time as Nigerian Youth Leaders

Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by usmanktg2(m): 8:26pm
Please who has half fuk to borrow me

Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by ReachHard: 8:26pm
THIS IS TOO HURTFUL...THESE PEOPLE ARE JUST HEARTLESS

Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by Millz404(m): 8:26pm
H
Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by Fantastic2m(m): 8:27pm
New year new buhari wahala
Re: Telecoms Operators Set For Tariff Hike by Ekejoestar(m): 8:27pm
k

