By Chima Akwaja
http://leadership.ng/news/566310/telecoms-operators-set-for-tariff-hike
Telecommunication subscribers in the country may be in for a rough year as the network operators are said to be considering another increase of their tariffs soon in order to sustain services amidst a tough operating environment.
Seems this government has bound itself by an oath to finish us off in this country!
I guess this is the major reason we are all experiencing bad service so they can use that as an opportunity to increase tariff
It can never be well we dis accursed government, I am just wasting my time praying for them....
Tax everywhere... small scale business, savings account, everything sha na so so tax.....
Awon werey
Oya its time for we youth to protest make government start paying subsidies for our data.
where did we get it wrong as a nation
Hope the useless Afonjas are happy now
To or has increased?
Because since December last year we have been buying at N110 and MTN adds N20.
Change is here.
psucc:
Lolz that's not tariff.
temitemi1:Wen they decided to go 4 a waec certificate holder(not yet seen) to a PhD Graduate.
That moment
What is wrong with us as a country?
Since govt has failed to provide jobs, youths now rely heavily on the internet as a means of living.
This is where govt is now conniving with telecom operators to tax through high tariffs.
You must give a f*#k on this
Good side of this is that this initiative will initiate a competition amongst telecom operators thereby leading to improvement in quality of service rendered to us by this operators in a bid to win patronage from customers. it will also create a common and favourable grounds for entrants into the telecom biz .
Bad side is subscribers will have to fork out the excruciating price of data they will have to put up. More money for this thieves to siphon from the collection of tax.
God dey.
Nigerians should brace up.
Buhari and his team is a disaster to this country.
We all are suffering from the myopic choice of the people who voted in this government.
And 2019 is still far!
Bleep that poo
In 1984 when he came he met the most equipped Airforce in Africa, the most equipped national airline, the biggest railway service , a profitable Nitel which was adjudged the most promising brand in Africa ,the largest postal service in Africa and a reliable financial sector but by the time he was leaving 22 months later Nigeria airways had saved 1000 workers and reduced from a 30 jet aircraft to 6 jets , our hospitals had become dispensaries , in 2017 he is here again to destroy our robust telecommunications industry which has been a shining star in Africa and the middle east.
SYMBOL OF HOPE 4 PRESIDENT 2027
and 100gb will sell for #1000 on all network
dre11:
Yh...airtel no gree me since 5pm.
So this long note just for Tariff Hike.
Yeye dey smell seriously!
what really going on in this country,is this the change that we all seek
"It doesn't matter what life gives you, what matter is what you do with it..."
What joy does the elite derive in Enslaving and suffering the poor masses... one day bush meat go catch hunter..
Buhari in action CHAI BABA !!!
All thanks to Shittu and his cabal! They have succeeded.
A New Nigeria is been birthed to right the wrongs of these sadist political leaders right.
Nigeria shall be great in our time as Nigerian Youth Leaders
Please who has half fuk to borrow me
THIS IS TOO HURTFUL...THESE PEOPLE ARE JUST HEARTLESS
H
New year new buhari wahala
k
