I was there life TODAY AND it was real, THE WORDS CAME OUT BY ITSELF







http://www.jeloser.info/2017/01/strange-tree-with-arabic-inscription-in.html See earlier thread http://www.nairaland.com/3561353/mystery-trees-arabic-inscription-ogun I was there life TODAY AND it was real, THE WORDS CAME OUT BY ITSELF

This is different from the one I saw earlier



My problem be say, na Christians go full there 2 Likes 1 Share

ignorant at its peak....se afonjas wit pure water in their hand. 18 Likes 2 Shares

One Yoruba man just used his knife well to do that... 8 Likes

It looks like a long, curled strand of spaghetti. Is it a sign of the Flying Spaghetti Monster? 1 Like



Some are evening holding sachet water..to do what exactly?

And they would say we don't believe in miracles because its very rare in the religion.and each time something like this happens,they say its a miracle.the funny thing is,that aint even a miracle but the poor tree is just learning ABC,.see how they are f-ondling and romanc-ing the the poor tree .

Has allah starts living inside too? Muslims deceiving themselves since 1500.Some are evening holding sachet water..to do what exactly?And they would say we don't believe in miracles because its very rare in the religion.and each time something like this happens,they say its a miracle.the funny thing is,that aint even a miracle but the poor tree is just learning ABC,.see how they are f-ondling and romanc-ing the the poor treeHas allah starts living inside too? 6 Likes

The only miracle that allah can do is write his name on a tree or on a piece of Pork.



Why can't he perform a miracle of healing the countless blind and crippled beggars in northern Nigeria and the entire Islamic world? Is he weak? 13 Likes 1 Share

The only miracle that allah can do is write his name on a tree or on a piece of Pork.



Why can't he perform a miracle of healing the countless blind and crippled beggars in northern Nigeria and the entire Islamic world? Is he weak? must u bring ur faggotry, ur numbskullish, slow, mofoish xtics to this forum...?? Get sense na must u bring ur faggotry, ur numbskullish, slow, mofoish xtics to this forum...?? Get sense na 9 Likes

Has allah starts living inside too? look within ur xtian self too before u say nonsense about other people's religion... look within ur xtian self too before u say nonsense about other people's religion... 7 Likes 2 Shares

ignorant at its peak....se afonjas wit pure water in their hand. ur brethren in lord's chosen wey dey do acrobatics nko? . Dem no dey carry water to go bless, even d woman wey dey sell akara for my side carry her ororo (oil) to be blessed... ur brethren in lord's chosen wey dey do acrobatics nko? . Dem no dey carry water to go bless, even d woman wey dey sell akara for my side carry her ororo (oil) to be blessed... 4 Likes

ur brethren in lord's chosen wey dey do acrobatics nko? . Dem no dey carry water to go bless, even d woman wey dey sell akara for my side carry her ororo (oil) to be blessed... lol....bro am not a xtain,i believe in wat i believe....arabs can neva do such bt we blacks are ignorant am a muslim bt wen i see something like this it make me feel some how. lol....bro am not a xtain,i believe in wat i believe....arabs can neva do such bt we blacks are ignorant am a muslim bt wen i see something like this it make me feel some how.

My people perish because of lack of knowledge.

They will soon start to worship the tree. 1 Like

Pls let's allow Muslims on this thread to educate us.



What does this symbol mean?

There is always a vacuum in the heart of every human that only God can fill. No matter how much idols we create, that vacuum belongs to God and Him alone. If only these people knew as well as every human on earth. But am happy cuz God alwsys wins. 1 Like

That tree don turn holy tree, Bike men for that area go make money because many pple go rush go there





The black man



Religion keeping the black man in perpetual bondage since the end of slavery. Africans....The black manReligion keeping the black man in perpetual bondage since the end of slavery.

Afonjas and abokiis are like . We can't be in the same country with these kind of people. Tufiakwa. *Spits* 4 Likes

Wonderful God