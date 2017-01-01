₦airaland Forum

Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by NairalandDSS(m): 6:01pm
See earlier thread http://www.nairaland.com/3561353/mystery-trees-arabic-inscription-ogun

I was there life TODAY AND it was real, THE WORDS CAME OUT BY ITSELF



http://www.jeloser.info/2017/01/strange-tree-with-arabic-inscription-in.html

Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by kodded(m): 6:02pm
smh angry

Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by ITbomb(m): 6:21pm
This is different from the one I saw earlier

My problem be say, na Christians go full there

Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by Elmojiid(m): 6:23pm
ignorant at its peak....se afonjas wit pure water in their hand.

Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by durubrian(m): 6:27pm
One Yoruba man just used his knife well to do that...

Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by NairalandDSS(m): 6:29pm
ITbomb:
This is different from the one I saw earlier

My problem be say, na Christians go full there
this is the real one
Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by durubrian(m): 6:30pm
See that one 'camera phone'
Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by NairalandDSS(m): 6:32pm
durubrian:
See that one 'camera phone'


grin its blackberry bros
Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by onetrack(m): 7:06pm
It looks like a long, curled strand of spaghetti. Is it a sign of the Flying Spaghetti Monster?

Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by Stevebamdex(m): 7:22pm
Muslims deceiving themselves since 1500.
Some are evening holding sachet water..to do what exactly?
And they would say we don't believe in miracles because its very rare in the religion.and each time something like this happens,they say its a miracle.the funny thing is,that aint even a miracle but the poor tree is just learning ABC,.see how they are f-ondling and romanc-ing the the poor tree sad sad.
Has allah starts living inside too?

Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by alBHAGDADI: 7:24pm
The only miracle that allah can do is write his name on a tree or on a piece of Pork.

Why can't he perform a miracle of healing the countless blind and crippled beggars in northern Nigeria and the entire Islamic world? Is he weak?

Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by Rapmaestro(m): 7:49pm
alBHAGDADI:
The only miracle that allah can do is write his name on a tree or on a piece of Pork.

Why can't he perform a miracle of healing the countless blind and crippled beggars in northern Nigeria and the entire Islamic world? Is he weak?
must u bring ur faggotry, ur numbskullish, slow, mofoish xtics to this forum...?? Get sense na

Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by Rapmaestro(m): 7:51pm
Stevebamdex:
Muslims deceiving themselves since 1500.
Some are evening holding sachet water..to do what exactly?
And they would say we don't believe in miracles because its very rare in the religion.and each time something like this happens,they say its a miracle.the funny thing is,that aint even a miracle but the poor tree is just learning ABC,.see how they are f-ondling and romanc-ing the the poor tree sad sad.
Has allah starts living inside too?
look within ur xtian self too before u say nonsense about other people's religion...

Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by Rapmaestro(m): 7:54pm
Elmojiid:
ignorant at its peak....se afonjas wit pure water in their hand.
ur brethren in lord's chosen wey dey do acrobatics nko? . Dem no dey carry water to go bless, even d woman wey dey sell akara for my side carry her ororo (oil) to be blessed...

Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by Elmojiid(m): 8:03pm
Rapmaestro:
ur brethren in lord's chosen wey dey do acrobatics nko? . Dem no dey carry water to go bless, even d woman wey dey sell akara for my side carry her ororo (oil) to be blessed...
lol....bro am not a xtain,i believe in wat i believe....arabs can neva do such bt we blacks are ignorant am a muslim bt wen i see something like this it make me feel some how.
Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by terrezo2002(m): 8:28pm
My people perish because of lack of knowledge.
They will soon start to worship the tree.

Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by Noblesoul123: 10:06pm
Pls let's allow Muslims on this thread to educate us.

What does this symbol mean?

Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by admax(m): 10:07pm
Ok
Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by curvilicious: 10:07pm
Na who write am?
Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by tollytexy(m): 10:07pm
Brain wash
Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by nellybadas: 10:07pm
REALLY

Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by cold(m): 10:07pm
Sigh..Nigerians. Smh
Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by ninocia18(m): 10:07pm
There is always a vacuum in the heart of every human that only God can fill. No matter how much idols we create, that vacuum belongs to God and Him alone. If only these people knew as well as every human on earth. But am happy cuz God alwsys wins.

Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by jeeqaa7(m): 10:08pm
rubbish...
Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by onosprince(m): 10:08pm
That tree don turn holy tree, Bike men for that area go make money because many pple go rush go there
Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by obailala(m): 10:08pm
Africans.... undecided

The black man undecided

Religion keeping the black man in perpetual bondage since the end of slavery.
Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by googlepikins: 10:08pm
Afonjas and abokiis are like . We can't be in the same country with these kind of people. Tufiakwa. *Spits*

Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by seXytOhbAd(m): 10:08pm
alBHAGDADI:
The only miracle that allah can do is write his name on a tree or on a piece of Pork.

Why can't he perform a miracle of healing the countless blind and crippled beggars in northern Nigeria and the entire Islamic world? Is he weak?
loooooool..... Truth
Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by kristian98(m): 10:08pm
Rapmaestro:
must u bring ur faggotry, ur numbskullish, slow, mofoish xtics to this forum...?? Get sense na
bros wetin u type nah undecided undecided
Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:08pm
Wonderful God

Re: Strange Tree With Arabic Inscription In Ogun, REAL PHOTOS by jonahsunday97: 10:09pm
#it my grandfather that write it now....hmmmm grin grin grin grin grin

