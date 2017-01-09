₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by AmericanQuarter: 6:48am
Contrary to the above thread, all Nigerian states received their share.
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by Emekamex(m): 7:14am
It is not about sharing money but actually making sure the money are used for the purpose it was shared. This is why our economy is in shambles, money is shared monthly with no actual effect on the population and local economy.
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by Atiku2019: 7:44am
Kleptomaniac Governors
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by DEXTROVERT: 7:46am
I
Believe
40%
Of
The
Money
Will
Be
Embezzled
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by Omudia11: 8:17am
ND money.
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by Schematics: 10:11am
Whoa..national bonanza. Is it world bank refund?
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by Ancientboy(m): 10:22am
.Saraki and I have started spending that of kwara state
Life is sweet when u have money
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by Okundaye4(m): 10:23am
Niger-Delta oil money
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by carammel(f): 10:23am
Kwara recieved twice?
Maigida pay your workers and develop kwara more na.
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by Sicozone(m): 10:23am
For?.?
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by Zi: 10:23am
Okorocha got 13B and will still not pay salary
I think it should be criminalized under the law for governors not to pay salary just like citizens that don't pay tax.
This nonsense has to stop!
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by DICKtator: 10:25am
Please someone should come and explain Kwara A and Kwara B for us!!
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by 9jayes: 10:25am
KANO NO DEY? IF TO SAY NA OGUN OR ANAMBRA NO DEY NOW FLATINOS AND AFONJAS GO DON FULL HERE SHOUTING UP N DOWN.
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by NNVanguard(m): 10:25am
What will happen to Okorocha if he takes 20% of this money to pay up imo pensioners?
Who ever placed a curse on our leaders to oppress the poor need to be appeased. This is not just ordinary
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by arsenal33: 10:26am
chriskosherbal:
...and then people like you will call him a DICTATOR
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by onyidon22(m): 10:26am
Is it the monthly federal allocation or a loan from FG
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by ITbomb(m): 10:26am
Na why I love my state governor, from the very first day, Udom Emmanuel reported the exact amount to the State House of Assembly.
Giving the fact that he is not owning any arrears of salary, I expect this to be pump into the Industrialization drive
#Dakkada
In case you are confused
Kwara (a) means "to government coffers"
Kwara (b) means "to Saraki soakaway or to MMM"
Anyone with a better idea?
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by udeagbalaC(m): 10:27am
v
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by Billyonaire: 10:28am
Money is nothing except you know how to turn it to something that outlives a generation. I pity this country, the people are so ignorant.
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by miller0093(m): 10:28am
kwara recived twice which one be the A and B
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by oluFELAxy(m): 10:29am
As soon as Aregbe collects the bail out, he should see a big alhaji to bail him out of all the curses of Osun people
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by sammyj: 10:29am
ok
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by Aseneshii: 10:30am
Bros,80% of the money in some States will be looted,Governors are the problem of Nigeria democracy ,they don't have conscience at all.
DEXTROVERT:
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by Psittacus(m): 10:30am
Kwara government claimed they received only 5 billion...i die if this governor and is cabinet go near heaven.. And they couldnt pay a full month salary . Governor and is boss special hell is reserved for you both
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by SaintzPeter(m): 10:31am
hmm
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by Eazybay(m): 10:31am
Same same
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by DaFlash: 10:32am
Why kano no dey?
Abi dem dey on special payroll
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by eolafao: 10:34am
Aregbesola should pay his workers ooooo
He is saying he want to suffer the workers In The state Abi...
Tell him to learn from baba Akande.
This money is not for road construction
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by Firefire(m): 10:35am
ITbomb:
Commissioner Abdul Fatal denied ever receiving any money...
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by suyamasta(m): 10:36am
Its high time state governors publish verfiable accounts for transparency!
|Re: Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion by jufee007(m): 10:37am
Where is fct?
