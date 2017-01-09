Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Full List Of All The States That Shared N388.304 Billion (2876 Views)

Contrary to the above thread, all Nigerian states received their share. Contrary to the above thread, all Nigerian states received their share. 2 Shares

It is not about sharing money but actually making sure the money are used for the purpose it was shared. This is why our economy is in shambles, money is shared monthly with no actual effect on the population and local economy. 2 Likes 1 Share

Kleptomaniac Governors 3 Likes

I

Believe

40%

Of

The

Money

Will

Be

Embezzled 3 Likes

ND money.

Whoa..national bonanza. Is it world bank refund?

.Saraki and I have started spending that of kwara state

Life is sweet when u have money

Niger-Delta oil money 1 Like

Kwara recieved twice?



Maigida pay your workers and develop kwara more na. 2 Likes

?. ? For?.





I think it should be criminalized under the law for governors not to pay salary just like citizens that don't pay tax.

This nonsense has to stop! Okorocha got 13B and will still not pay salaryI think it should be criminalized under the law for governors not to pay salary just like citizens that don't pay tax.This nonsense has to stop! 2 Likes







Please someone should come and explain Kwara A and Kwara B for us!! 1 Like

KANO NO DEY? IF TO SAY NA OGUN OR ANAMBRA NO DEY NOW FLATINOS AND AFONJAS GO DON FULL HERE SHOUTING UP N DOWN. 1 Like 1 Share

What will happen to Okorocha if he takes 20% of this money to pay up imo pensioners?



Who ever placed a curse on our leaders to oppress the poor need to be appeased. This is not just ordinary

chriskosherbal:

Please the president should put machineries in place to enforce and ensure that the states government makes judicious use of this bailout fund for the main purpose it was intended for.



...and then people like you will call him a DICTATOR ...and then people like you will call him a DICTATOR

Is it the monthly federal allocation or a loan from FG

Na why I love my state governor, from the very first day, Udom Emmanuel reported the exact amount to the State House of Assembly.

Giving the fact that he is not owning any arrears of salary, I expect this to be pump into the Industrialization drive



#Dakkada





In case you are confused



Kwara (a) means "to government coffers"

Kwara (b) means "to Saraki soakaway or to MMM"



Anyone with a better idea? 1 Like

v

Money is nothing except you know how to turn it to something that outlives a generation. I pity this country, the people are so ignorant.

kwara recived twice which one be the A and B 1 Like

As soon as Aregbe collects the bail out, he should see a big alhaji to bail him out of all the curses of Osun people

ok

Kwara government claimed they received only 5 billion...i die if this governor and is cabinet go near heaven.. And they couldnt pay a full month salary . Governor and is boss special hell is reserved for you both

hmm

Same same





Abi dem dey on special payroll Why kano no dey?Abi dem dey on special payroll

Aregbesola should pay his workers ooooo











He is saying he want to suffer the workers In The state Abi...







Tell him to learn from baba Akande.









This money is not for road construction

Commissioner Abdul Fatal denied ever receiving any money... Commissioner Abdul Fatal denied ever receiving any money...

Its high time state governors publish verfiable accounts for transparency!