|NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by kahal29: 5:38am
* ABIA, BAYELSA, EBONYI, EKITI, IMO, KOGI, BENUE, OSUN, ONDO and ZAMFARA.
TEN states have misspent the bail out funds and the Paris Club refund, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said yesterday.
The NLC made good its threat to “Name and Shame” states that refused to pay workers or make public the bailout funds and the Paris Club refund they got.
The congress also warned the government against approving another increase in electricity tariff, saying it will mobilise its affiliates, social partners and other Nigerians to resist any further increase when Nigerians were yet to get a good service foe the previous increase, which has been declared illegal by the court.
NLC President Ayuba Wabba, who spoke at the National Executive Council meeting of the Non Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) in Abuja, said six of the 10 states were in a terrible situation, pointing out that the congress had directed all states chapters whose members are owed more than three months salaries to declare an industrial action.
While reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s disappointment with the governors over the utilisation of the funds, Wabba had told The Nation that the congress was compiling a list of governors who failed to spend the funds on workers’ salaries.
Wabba said: “Out of the 36 states, we have 10 bad case scenario and out of this 10, we have six terrible ones. We have promised to name and shame them.
Those states include Imo that has been paying workers salaries in percentage and has not declared utilisation of the bail out fund and Paris Club refund. It is part of the states that ICPC has mentioned in fund diversion.“They paid 40 percent pension to their pensioners without their consent and provided a form for them to sign under duress. That is not allowed in law.
We have Bayelsa, which has between five to 10 months arrears.
Ondo is owing between four and six,
Ekiti (five to eight),
Benue (Five to Eight) and
Kogi, which is the worst case scenario. "We have three categories of workers in Kogi. We have 40 per cent that are being paid up to date, we have 25 per cent that has not been paid between eight and 16 months and another 25 per cent that has not been paid between eight and 21 months. In all, the sectors, they have categorised the workers into three categories.
“We also have the case of Osun which is also paying in percentage, but is up to date.
Ebonyi, unilaterally, without discussion with the union tried to reduce the salaries by certain percentage and have also not made available records of utilisation of the Paris Club refund.
“We have the case of Zamfara, which is the only state that has not implemented the minimum wage and all attempt (including agreements they have signed) to get them to make available records of utilisation of those funds have failed.
The last one is, Abia which has a problem with the parastatals. On the average, other states are above board.
The NLC chief went on: “As I speak to you, both Zamfara and Benue are on strike and I am aware that Kogi has issued a notice, which is in conformity with the decision we took at our last NEC meeting that any state with liability of more than three months should start an action and we will be there to support them.”
Speaking on the statement credited to the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Power that one of the problem in the power sector was low electricity tariff, Wabba said workers will not accept any further increase in tariff.
Culled from The Nation Newspaper
http://thenationonlineng.net/nlc-names-states-not-utilising-bail-fund/
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by 40kobo77: 5:41am
Ekiti?
Not surprised. And that thief has been kissing IPOB shiny Nyansh,because he is eyeing the Presidency.
So this is how he plans to ruin Nigeria?
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by sarrki(m): 5:51am
Kogi and Benue are accidental governors.
They have failed God and humanity.
Bayelsa is using the money to pay back to banks that loaned him during electioneering campaign.
Osun is paying back debts due to over stretching of infrastructural development
Ondo is paying back loan he also collected from bank for his campaign
Abia before now was using it for sponsoring ipobs.
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by sarrki(m): 5:56am
Zamfara is busy buying cars for big sons children and also acquiring posh house in America
IMO is the case of osun he his paying back loans he collected due to over stretched infrastructural development
Ekiti governor is a total disaster and collosal failure
He used his own in media propaganda to abuse buhari
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by chiscodedon(m): 6:01am
Without even seeing imo state,I would have question the credibility of this post
Imaging stupid and lazy governors, thats why I root for true federalism, it's high time they woke up,you can't sit down,waiting at the end of every month,to go share federal allocation you never worked for.they should study there states,utilize there resources and make there civil servants be up and doing to generate more revenues foe there states hence they're paying them salary
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by sarrki(m): 6:03am
chiscodedon:
Spotted
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by TheCabal: 6:04am
sarrki:
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by mikejj(m): 6:06am
no wonder some of the politician grew pot within that period
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by sarrki(m): 6:07am
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by OKKO(m): 6:12am
Imo State is a clear act of wickedness.
There is no visible meaningful achievement on ground. What we have is hunger frustration and substandard toyish projects that has zero impact in the growth of the State's economy.
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by sarrki(m): 6:15am
OKKO:
Such impact you see in Abia, Enugu shay ?
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by omenka(m): 6:15am
Of course Benue must be there. I strongly doubt anything good can come of Ortom.
The man has totally lost it.
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by Tayonic: 6:21am
Can people now see how wicked some governors can be?
How in earth could Okorocha, Ikpeazu, Zamfara and Bayelsa refused to pay salaries and utilise the money given to them?
I keep telling people that Aregbesola is one of the best governors in Nigeria.
He is spending the bail out on salaries just that it is not enough to augment the debt but at least we see projects here and there.
Bayelsa with all their allocations and small population is still owning workers?
Fayose is owning 8 months salary!!
All he knows is making noise and shouting upandan.
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by fergie001(m): 6:23am
Wabba has done well,it is good sometimes to call out the Governors,so that we can leave the ineptitude at the Centre and focus on these 36 thieves.
Bayelsa gets one of the highest revenues but I need someone to explain to me how it is where it is.Asides,DSP Alamiesieghya,I very well doubt if any of his successors will be remembered in that state.
Ekiti is owing workers because I think most of the money go to Lere Olayinka.He does most of the implementation on twitter,Instagram and Facebook.Then,you get to stomach infrastructure,let me not go there.
Kogi is colossal failure back-to-back-to-back.
Kogi has been like that,this is one state,where they seem to get WORST WORSTER WORSTEST.From Ibro,to Wada,to this one.And to think that this Igbira,Okun and Igala people might vote him in again,a la Abuja power,is something to worry for a long time.This man peaks as the worst Governor in this dispensation.
Benue is worrisome.You read about Aper Aku,and you ask what happened to generations after him.Samuel Ortom left PDP when he lost the Primaries,promising the electorates bread,but today,they are gasping for breath.Food Basket of the Nation,only God can debate their matter.
Ondo is treading small small,and currying favours,esp with Tinubu's Segun Abraham on him,he has to be tentative.Chopping small,and returning some to Abuja who helped strongly in his getting the seat in the 1st place.
Zamfara is using his own to increase his harem of wives,take them to Hajj,buy them cars,holiday them in S/Arabia or North-Africa,then election time,build the people mosques,then its all good.
Osun is on his 2nd term.Time to face reality,and know that next year you are out of there.So,be consistent in the little you pay them,its all good.But the State has heavy civil service workforce,so to owe them completely is to dig your own grave.Ask Bisi Akande.
IMO,Abia and Ebonyi:One can see why NK is a good distraction,for them.One person was even suggesting Abia to run for presidency 'cos the way he handled the crisis.which crisis?the one they started,so as to shift focus?
Pensioners are crying,workers are suffering and they are stealing.We have seen it before,are we going to see it again?
These men are examples of reason(s) why the proponents of this present quasi-federal system insist it should be retained,and its unfortunate.
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by OrestesDante: 6:24am
omenka:
Ortom is arguably the worst governor. He doesn't have anything to offer both the state and his people
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by Flyingngel(m): 6:30am
If i didn't see Kogi there, i would have question the list. I pray Kogite will flush that useless man out when the time comes; other states needs prayer.
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by babyfaceafrica: 6:32am
I know.kogi will be there sha....youth governor without brain
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by chiscodedon(m): 6:37am
sarrki:Worrisit
Is ur brain paining you this early morning?
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by Habakus: 6:52am
A little trip to Ebonyi state should make them realize how stupid they by including Ebonyi state.
Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, is about the best performing governor currently in the country.
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by faceURfront(m): 6:55am
Benue and Kogi are contesting for the seat of worst governed state
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by royalamour(m): 6:59am
Kogi governor is the worst.
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by Chukazu: 7:18am
Abia will never carry last ...
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by KayDEAN(m): 7:20am
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by Chukazu: 7:21am
Habakus:
is not about been best governor, its how money got misappropriated on the wrong projects
is a Nigerian disease where...
1.money accrued is different from money appropriated
2.money appropriated is different from money budgeted for
3.where money budgeted for is different from money approved.
4.money approved is different from money released
5.money released is different from money spent
6.money spent is different from money well spent
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by Finstar: 7:21am
I knew that Abia will be first... Always first in everything..
Check my signature for business ideas
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by policy12: 7:22am
Hmmmm I pray the youths and the elder will wake up to reality, and challenge this looters call politicians.
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by chinedubrazil(m): 7:22am
me i don't like this kind of traffic, una no get work to do sef?
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by priceaction: 7:22am
What will fayose say now?
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by NicoBaba(m): 7:23am
I rep Ogun state... Omo Ogun.........
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by olamil34: 7:23am
and they will be throwing expensive wedding there kids
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by Romanreign2: 7:24am
How come my state no dey there
|Re: NLC Names TEN States That Mis-Spent Their Bail Out Funds by anytexy: 7:24am
Any governor owing more than one month salary should be stoned. Chikinah! They are all sadist.Let us wake up from our slumber .
