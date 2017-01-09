₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by nghubs1: 7:03pm
President Mohammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRN)
http://nghubs.com/buhari-appoints-adedotun-sulaiman-as-frn-chairman/
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by softmind24: 7:13pm
Let them shout another Northern
The two are southern
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by mmb: 7:14pm
Very nice move. Appointment well deserved.
I hope the SGF Babachir follows suit.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by deleyi20(m): 7:14pm
Mr. Adedotun is one of the Proteges of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu... I know The Jagaban still has a lot of influence in this government.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by prince9851(m): 7:14pm
ok
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by zizirecords(m): 7:15pm
Ghen ghen!
Action film!
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by axeman10(m): 7:15pm
Goes to show how powerful these churches are.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by toocoded: 7:15pm
Okay
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by donatusdesmond: 7:15pm
Oya now!
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by buygala(m): 7:15pm
ADEDOTUN SULAIMAN....another Yoruba pawn to advance the Northern Economic Jihad .....whenever the North needs some slave to do their dirty work, they look for a Yoruba Muslim, who will be all too glad to even rape his mother in the marketsquare to please his Northern 'brothers'
Being Yoruba myself, I sometimes wonder whether my brothers are cursed with being traitors and unrepentant cowards
When I realized we Yorubas, especially the Muslim ones, are really messed up was the day my own Muslim cousin....as in my cousin gangan....not distant cousin....very immediate cousin....his mum is my dad's immediate younger Sister...opened his mouth and said that Hausa Muslims are his blood brothers, when i asked him why he drove past a Yoruba woman selling recharge cards and bought from a Hausa Man
My mouth just flew open and refused to close.....if there was a way I could have 'dis-cousined'him there and then, I would have done it without drawing a breath
Without citing too many examples, if the Oloriburuku Somebody called Awolowo wasn't senselessly bleating "One Nigeria" the same way some unfortunate elements are doing same now just for their individual interests, he would have done a whole lot of good by aligning with the Biafrans during the Civil War...even if the resultant country would have been far from perfect, we would most importantly not have to carry the burden of being co-nationals with terrorists and power-drunk morons
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by Onijagidijagan(m): 7:15pm
nm
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by habss: 7:15pm
Congratulation sir
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by Realdeals(m): 7:16pm
Huh!
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by SortCode(m): 7:16pm
Papa G.O has caused confusion in this government.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by olusledge: 7:17pm
dem go still complain oo
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by daneni1: 7:18pm
deleyi20:
Some people shall have a way of hating sha
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by ayokanmi3(m): 7:18pm
Congrat still
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by ibitzbarlow(m): 7:18pm
nghubs1:
Good one. Both appointees seem to be duly qualified and experienced. It's my prayer that they move the FRC forward.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by pinkguy(m): 7:18pm
lo
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by Olamipapa(m): 7:18pm
Congrats!
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by ThatIgboBoy: 7:19pm
Adeboye's warning about 2019 and asking his people to join political parties really struck a cord in Aso rock.
This is how the church should respond to certain issues
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by QuotaSystem: 7:19pm
Round pegs in round holes.
Appointments well deserved on the basis of their pedigree.
J of B strikes again.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by BornStunner1: 7:20pm
Bb
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by deebsman1(m): 7:20pm
.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by DonCortino: 7:20pm
softmind24:
Sulaiman!! Is he a muslim?
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by Pacifyre(m): 7:20pm
I smell a rat
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by Suspect33(m): 7:20pm
okay, back to FIFA17
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by yedidiah(m): 7:20pm
waiting with crossed fingers to see where all these is leading.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by NaijaMutant(f): 7:20pm
Ok
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by slawomir: 7:20pm
anyway. let's hope he performs well.
am from edo and a strong pdp supporter. a freeman when it comes to religion. which means I practise no religion. I only preach the love for humanity
sulaimon and obazee are Nigerians. so I don't see any marginalization here.
we are one Nigeria.
am a staff of Uniben. and the person who made my appointment at Uniben possible was a Yoruba woman who is a strong muslim.
ONE NIGERIA I STAND
|Re: Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As FRN Chairman by Flatties: 7:21pm
Marginalization.
