.....whenever the North needs some slave to do their dirty work, they look for a Yoruba Muslim, who will be all too glad to even rape his mother in the marketsquare to please his Northern 'brothers'



Being Yoruba myself, I sometimes wonder whether my brothers are cursed with being traitors and unrepentant cowards



When I realized we Yorubas, especially the Muslim ones, are really messed up was the day my own Muslim cousin....as in my cousin gangan....not distant cousin....very immediate cousin....his mum is my dad's immediate younger Sister...opened his mouth and said that Hausa Muslims are his blood brothers, when i asked him why he drove past a Yoruba woman selling recharge cards and bought from a Hausa Man



My mouth just flew open and refused to close.....if there was a way I could have 'dis-cousined'him there and then, I would have done it without drawing a breath



Without citing too many examples, if the Oloriburuku Somebody called Awolowo wasn't senselessly bleating "One Nigeria" the same way some unfortunate elements are doing same now just for their individual interests, he would have done a whole lot of good by aligning with the Biafrans during the Civil War...even if the resultant country would have been far from perfect, we would most importantly not have to carry the burden of being co-nationals with terrorists and power-drunk morons ADEDOTUN SULAIMAN....another Yoruba pawn to advance the Northern Economic Jihad.....whenever the North needs some slave to do their dirty work, they look for a Yoruba Muslim, who will be all too glad to even rape his mother in the marketsquare to please his Northern 'brothers'Being Yoruba myself, I sometimes wonder whether my brothers are cursed with being traitors and unrepentant cowardsWhen I realized we Yorubas, especially the Muslim ones, are really messed up was the day my own Muslim cousin....as in my cousin gangan....not distant cousin....very immediate cousin....his mum is my dad's immediate younger Sister...opened his mouth and said that Hausa Muslims are his blood brothers, when i asked him why he drove past a Yoruba woman selling recharge cards and bought from a Hausa ManMy mouth just flew open and refused to close.....if there was a way I could have 'dis-cousined'him there and then, I would have done it without drawing a breathWithout citing too many examples, if the Oloriburuku Somebody called Awolowo wasn't senselessly bleating "One Nigeria" the same way some unfortunate elements are doing same now just for their individual interests, he would have done a whole lot of good by aligning with the Biafrans during the Civil War...even if the resultant country would have been far from perfect, we would most importantly not have to carry the burden of being co-nationals with terrorists and power-drunk morons 1 Like