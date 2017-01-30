₦airaland Forum

Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by sirequity(m): 12:48pm
Valentine is a very special day to celebrate love. As it is a few days away, Men are already making calculations on how to have a romantic dinner at one of the best hotels in Lagos while women are preparing to receive gifts and be swept away by their lover. By the way, it is only in this part of the world, men pay for nearly everything. Later, ladies will say Nigerian men are not romantic. There is godooo! Anyways, for Nigerian girls, there are some changes you will observe in them as valentine approaches (of course the change is not to give you a special valentine treat. oyo). The things they do before valentine is simply to get you to give because God loves a cheerful giver! Jumia Travel gathers some of the weird but sometimes annoying things Nigerian girls do before valentine

They cling to their boyfriends

There are quite a number of ladies searching for guys who will Val them. For the ones who are in relationships, they become agitated. They don’t want to lose their boyfriend to another woman. They call them almost every second, want to go to the movies with them every weekend and even they parties they are not invited they will be there. They will not give you breathing space. In fact, you dare not dangle breakup to their faces!



Red is the new colour

Even girls who don’t like colour red will adorn it. They just want to join the red bandwagon. A touch of red is not enough for them. They wear red clothes, red shoes, red lipsticks, and red skirts all in the name of valentine. There nothing wrong with but it’s just valentine, madam!

They are suddenly very responsive

You have been talking to this particular girl since December, she is always being cold and unresponsive. But as Valentine is a few days away, you notice that she becomes friendly that she even calls you for the very first time since you started wooing her. My brother, don’t be carried away, it is the valentine.

Their dress sense change

This may not apply to all girls but some of them tweak their dress sense to get more attention from men. Unfortunately, this change in dress is not all that decent. It is better to be yourself whether it is valentine or not.



They become regular in church

A Church is a place where you can meet a prospective partner. For ladies who are not regular in the church, you suddenly see them frequenting different churches. In fact, they are very selective in the kind of churches they attend.

Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Jglad(f): 1:04pm
Oyo ooo... I don't do any of the above




Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by veekid(m): 1:32pm
Plus they humble themselves join

Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Divay22(f): 1:32pm
Hehehehehe
Tell me story....
And what about the guys grin grin grin grin

They become aggressive over every little thing the girl does,but bae ready to be calm and apologize wink

Them go shift the blame enter buhari head,why the man no go sick sad sad sad

Excuses will be flying in the air cool cool cool

But despite all this A REAL MAN I mean MAN not boy o, will ignore all this and make it VAL for bae and him.....

Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by dbynonetwork: 1:32pm
Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by BrownCookie(f): 1:33pm
No 3-I'm guilty grin
Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by GreenMavro: 1:33pm
I just dy pray mk my bet enter before val...i wan spend for my babe this val. even if na to buy ha hot salad

Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by HarveySpecter1: 1:33pm
Hungry girls

Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Cameleon72(f): 1:33pm
Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Handsomebeing(m): 1:33pm
Them never hala.
Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by AfonjasMustDie(m): 1:33pm
Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Silentscreamer(f): 1:33pm
Really? I nver knew. Tell me more..
Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Jeffrey12(m): 1:33pm
Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by jeeqaa7(m): 1:33pm
Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Adonis3: 1:34pm

We that don't kuku have "girls" nko





Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Glaxxs: 1:34pm
Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by sexymoma(f): 1:34pm
Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Fdeji1(f): 1:35pm
I love naija girls
Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by rossyc(f): 1:35pm
Oh really, tell us more.
Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Freiden(m): 1:35pm
Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by sirusX(m): 1:36pm
All na stunt...but in this recession, OYO might be the case oo

Boyz are not smiling...as ladies would have to chose between valentine, birthday, or their dating anniversary cheesy
Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Proffdada: 1:36pm
Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Kaxmytex(m): 1:36pm
Val's day....

a day wey sango worshipers go full ground wit dere red attire


my second sim is online sha...
Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Hadeyeancah(m): 1:37pm
Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by jamalnation: 1:38pm
Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by OoniOfIfe: 1:38pm
Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Thisis2raw(m): 1:38pm
This time. e go fly them, becuz no money to spend
Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by kureshi007: 1:38pm
hoes grin hoes
Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Drabeey(m): 1:39pm
They immediately say yes to all proposals, at least even if its one out of 100, mission accompanished




Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by majorbravo: 1:39pm
Cameleon72:
hmmmm

So you are a Cameleon? you must be one of them girls that change when the val season is close.
Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Marty2020: 1:40pm
who VAL epp (YINMU) cheesy
Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by NameChecker: 1:41pm
