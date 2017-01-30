₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by sirequity(m): 12:48pm
Valentine is a very special day to celebrate love. As it is a few days away, Men are already making calculations on how to have a romantic dinner at one of the best hotels in Lagos while women are preparing to receive gifts and be swept away by their lover. By the way, it is only in this part of the world, men pay for nearly everything. Later, ladies will say Nigerian men are not romantic. There is godooo! Anyways, for Nigerian girls, there are some changes you will observe in them as valentine approaches (of course the change is not to give you a special valentine treat. oyo). The things they do before valentine is simply to get you to give because God loves a cheerful giver! Jumia Travel gathers some of the weird but sometimes annoying things Nigerian girls do before valentine
http://www.socialtimesng.com/2017/02/these-are-hilarious-things-nigerian-girls-do-before-valentine/
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Jglad(f): 1:04pm
Oyo ooo... I don't do any of the above
Modified : Hmmmm... So I finally made FTC, no big deal though.
Special shout out to everyone making a genuine difference in Nigeria, God bless your Hussle!!!
#Feb 6th 2017 is far important than Feb 14th 2017. #onevoice9ja
5 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by veekid(m): 1:32pm
Plus they humble themselves join
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Divay22(f): 1:32pm
Hehehehehe
Tell me story....
And what about the guys
They become aggressive over every little thing the girl does,but bae ready to be calm and apologize
Them go shift the blame enter buhari head,why the man no go sick
Excuses will be flying in the air
But despite all this A REAL MAN I mean MAN not boy o, will ignore all this and make it VAL for bae and him.....
5 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by dbynonetwork: 1:32pm
Ok
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by BrownCookie(f): 1:33pm
No 3-I'm guilty
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by GreenMavro: 1:33pm
I just dy pray mk my bet enter before val...i wan spend for my babe this val. even if na to buy ha hot salad
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by HarveySpecter1: 1:33pm
Hungry girls
4 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Cameleon72(f): 1:33pm
hmmmm
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Handsomebeing(m): 1:33pm
Them never hala.
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by AfonjasMustDie(m): 1:33pm
Kjj
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Silentscreamer(f): 1:33pm
Really? I nver knew. Tell me more..
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Jeffrey12(m): 1:33pm
Ok
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by jeeqaa7(m): 1:33pm
Kh
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Adonis3: 1:34pm
We that don't kuku have "girls" nko
#Adonis3HasSpoken
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Glaxxs: 1:34pm
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by sexymoma(f): 1:34pm
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Fdeji1(f): 1:35pm
I love naija girls
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by rossyc(f): 1:35pm
Oh really, tell us more.
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Freiden(m): 1:35pm
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by sirusX(m): 1:36pm
All na stunt...but in this recession, OYO might be the case oo
Boyz are not smiling...as ladies would have to chose between valentine, birthday, or their dating anniversary
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Proffdada: 1:36pm
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Kaxmytex(m): 1:36pm
Val's day....
a day wey sango worshipers go full ground wit dere red attire
my second sim is online sha...
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Hadeyeancah(m): 1:37pm
Ok
4 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by jamalnation: 1:38pm
Ok
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by OoniOfIfe: 1:38pm
Hmm
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Thisis2raw(m): 1:38pm
This time. e go fly them, becuz no money to spend
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by kureshi007: 1:38pm
hoes hoes
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Drabeey(m): 1:39pm
They immediately say yes to all proposals, at least even if its one out of 100, mission accompanished
Anyways
Drabeey was HERE
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by majorbravo: 1:39pm
Cameleon72:
So you are a Cameleon? you must be one of them girls that change when the val season is close.
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by Marty2020: 1:40pm
who VAL epp (YINMU)
|Re: Hilarious Things Nigerian Girls Do Before Valentine by NameChecker: 1:41pm
ok
