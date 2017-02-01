Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / British Government Releases Official Statement On Ibori's Deportation (19602 Views)

The statement, however, disclosed that British officials would continue the legal process to confiscate the proceeds of the former governor’s loot, which would then be returned to Nigeria.



The statement, obtained by SaharaReporters, read, “Having been jailed for his crimes in the UK and served his sentence, Mr. Ibori has now been returned to Nigeria. The UK will continue to pursue, vigorously, the legal process to confiscate and return to Nigeria, Ibori's criminal assets.



The UK is determined to lead the way in a coordinated global effort to bring the corrupt to justice.



“That is why it was vital we sent a clear message to the world that James Ibori, a man who stole millions from the Nigerian Government and laundered those proceeds in the UK, has been held to account.



“Mr. Ibori's return will not prevent prosecutors from pursuing confiscation proceedings against him.‎”



EFCC over to you...before he will be going around terrorizing the political system of the Nation...And some people will call him their Godfather...I pity this generation. 42 Likes 4 Shares

Biafra President to be, kuje prison is waiting for you 11 Likes

Ok, and to think deltans are celebrating this guy 21 Likes 3 Shares

Chain..he better defect to apc 6 Likes

Okay! By now he should have known that there is no place like home. They always poo on our chairs thinking they can always jet out to countries far and near. Now that the international disgrace is over, he has been sent back home like a missing black goat caught by a good Samaritan. Chai! Without greed, guys like ibori have enough...what do they want most Nigerians to do? Now that he is back, he needs to be disciplined. Like a child reported by his principal to his strict father. 12 Likes 2 Shares

babyfaceafrica:

Chain..he better defect to apc No! He is for you, hater. As usual, you can Adopt him as your son. No! He is for you, hater. As usual, you can Adopt him as your son. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Southern Region( SE,SS and SW) We need to unite, if not we would keep being taken for granted. We have so many greedy people who don't support our interest in power.



Lets unite as one and support each other, this is the only way to make Nigeria better for ourselves.



Why are Igbos , Yorubas and our people from the South South not a united front. We have similar interest and policies





United states bombed hiroshima in Japan and killed several people, yet today they are strong allies.



German killed a lot of Europeans during WW2 yet today they are the strongest force in the European Union.





What have Igbos done to Yorubas or Vice versa that they can't work together to be a united front. We are getting it all wrong. This isn't how to play politics.





We all have the same goals and similar policies.





Southern states are capitalist in Nature , Hard working and believers of a restructured system. Why don't we come together like the examples given above did. The whole point is Economic freedom.





If our eyes don't open we would keep being second fiddle to the North, the Core North(Especially NW&NE ) knows this and that is what they use this to keep cheating us in the southern region and our people in the middle belt. Lets open our eyes, enough of being too gullible my Southern family





They laugh when we keep fighting, its all in their interest. If we are united we don't need votes from NE and NW to win Elections, we have the numbers. We can set policies in which we believe in.







Do you know the north has more ethnic groups than us in the south.



Do you know the fourth largest ethnic group are Tiv people also in the northern region, but in all these they are more united.





They have been using divide and rule tactics for us and yet we keep falling for it and being gullible.Lets wake up 30 Likes 7 Shares

. So na deportation de deport the fool celebrated by urchins and pot belly miscreants from the Ipod criminal supporters club(ICSC) and other brain dead wailers. . So na deportation de deport the fool celebrated by urchins and pot belly miscreants from the Ipod criminal supporters club(ICSC) and other brain dead wailers. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Well in Nigeria, his people are welcoming him and may even throw a party. I will not be surprised he will join APC and become a senator in 2019. Shame on Nigeria 4 Likes

Imagine! They purnished him for us. And they will also return what he stole from Naija back to Naija! 1 Like

Ex convict, deportee being loved and welcome by his people.



Nigeria(ns) is/are just too negatively different from the rest of the sane world.

WELCOME TO ODUDUWA REPUBLIC :



The Dream.....The Country.......The Nation

Country: Oduduwa Republic

Capital: Lagos

Population: Approx. 40millionCurrency: Awo

GDP: Approx. US$187Billions (Purchasing power parity)

Languages: Yoruba & English

Government: Unitary System

Demonym: Yorubian

Area: 275 square kilometers

Points of Interest: Olumo Rock, Cocoa House, Third Mainland Bridge, Arinta Waterfalls, River Osun, Ikogosi Warm Spring and so forth

Mineral Resources: Oil, Gemstone, Kaolin,

Limestone,Feldspar, Tantalite, Phosphate, Tatium, Granite, Syenite, Gold, Marble, Iron-Ore, Glass-sand, Clay, Talc, Aqua Marine Tourmaline, Cocoa, Colimbite, Kaolin, Sillimnote, Dolomite

States: Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Oya, EDO. Warri, (carved out ,of Kwara), Ibadan (carved out of Oyo), Ijebu (carvedout of Ogun), Ile-Ife (carved out of Osun), Okun (carved

out of Kogi), Lagoon (carved out of Lagos)

A nation where we all share things in common such as

language, food, culture, norms and beliefs, tradition etc.

A nation where corruption will have no place of abode, a nation where we watch one another's back The best legacy for the next generation

Dream The Dream

#Oduduwa Republic #ProudlyYorùbá #



Make a decision today. If you want to remain with the northern hegemony, you can stay, if you want to go with us can join us.

Oduduwa nation is a must!!!

Copied 14 Likes 2 Shares

He was deported



Not released



Let that sink in



Am actually ashamed that some people where celebrating this guy..



Just made me realise that there is zero hope for nigeria.



The protest on the 6th of feb ..let me see how far it will take you



guys. As far as the youth who plan to protest aint in



government....nothing is gonna change..let the youth create a political party and vote themself into power that the way

forward..



The evil old men that are in the power positions are gonna remain there for the next 20 years..that how it gonna be..look at obasanjo since he became an ex president he has been controlling other politician like puppet..same thing for atiku he is busy hugging babies all over the state we all know what his intentions are..



WE NEED A REVOLUTION! !! 3 Likes

But it doesn't look like deportation to me because he was out already and even celebrated with friends over there moreover i think he has a British passport or has it been revoked ?

This is what those crowd waiting for him at Warri Airport should be reading, instead of waiting in jubilation for him.



"Won nfi ibaje se ayo".

Yet some buffoons were giving him heroic welcome. I just tire for this country, I swear! 1 Like

Nogodye:

EFCC over to you...before he will be going around terrorizing the political system of the Nation...And some people will call him their Godfather...I pity this generation.



His next move will be to join the saint party APC. Case close His next move will be to join the saint party APC. Case close

Magu EfCC go be like... Calm down let's see the party he will join... 2 Likes

This post should be etched in stone.

I mean, in what better way can anyone say it ?



Cowardice, cowardice , cowardice.

The conquered people of southern Nigeria. This post should be etched in stone.I mean, in what better way can anyone say it ?Cowardice, cowardice , cowardice.The conquered people of southern Nigeria. 7 Likes 1 Share

best post. isnt it interesting that u aint got a single "like" yet? best post. isnt it interesting that u aint got a single "like" yet? 4 Likes

those politicians were the major problem of Nigeria. Go to the North, the South, the West and the East one will be conviced that the issue of corruption/looting of public funds is majorly from our political class. what baffles me most is; they will loot Nigeria public fund but invested the loot in foreign countries. when they died they will want to be buried in Nigeria. My question is; is Nigeria a cementry? in order to be free of corruption, looting and jumping prosecusion i know the guy will just join the party that tolerate and accept past political criminals (APC).

UnitedSouthZone:

Southern Region( SE,SS and SW) We need to unite, if not we would keep being taken for granted. We have so many greedy people who don't support our interest in power.



Lets unite as one and support each other, this is the only way to make Nigeria better for ourselves.



Why are Igbos , Yorubas and our people from the South South not a united front. We have similar interest and policies





United states bombed hiroshima in Japan and killed several people, yet today they are strong allies.



German killed a lot of Europeans during WW2 yet today they are the strongest force in the European Union.





What have Igbos done to Yorubas or Vice versa that they can't work together to be a united front. We are getting it all wrong. This isn't how to play politics.





We all have the same goals and similar policies.





Southern states are capitalist in Nature , Hard working and believers of a restructured system. Why don't we come together like the examples given above did. The whole point is Economic freedom.





If our eyes don't open we would keep being second fiddle to the North, the Core North(Especially NW&NE ) knows this and that is what they use this to keep cheating us in the southern region and our people in the middle belt. Lets open our eyes, enough of being too gullible my Southern family





They laugh when we keep fighting, its all in their interest. If we are united we don't need votes from NE and NW to win Elections, we have the numbers. We can set policies in which we believe in.







Do you know the north has more ethnic groups than us in the south.



Do you know the fourth largest ethnic group are Tiv people also in the northern region, but in all these they are more united.





They have been using divide and rule tactics for us and yet we keep falling for it and being gullible.Lets wake up

A good piece but the Igbos are hard to relate with, if you disagree with them they hate you. They don't know compromise can be winning strategy only win by force.

They are very intelligent in most areas of human existence but lack the wisdom to sometimes adopt a different strategy.

Until a few wise leaders emerge from among them with a different way of thinking they will always be full Of hate.

Yorubas are flexible and know when to stoop low to conquer.

As predictable as it seems, many Igbos who reads my post will insult me with vehemence. A good piece but the Igbos are hard to relate with, if you disagree with them they hate you. They don't know compromise can be winning strategy only win by force.They are very intelligent in most areas of human existence but lack the wisdom to sometimes adopt a different strategy.Until a few wise leaders emerge from among them with a different way of thinking they will always be full Of hate.Yorubas are flexible and know when to stoop low to conquer.As predictable as it seems, many Igbos who reads my post will insult me with vehemence. 5 Likes

Interesting