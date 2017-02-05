Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! (902 Views)

Pastor Anita Ebodaghe: "Soul Winning" (Talking About False Prophets) / The Divine Way Men And Women Are Created By God And Its Pitfalls / Christians Should Stop Abusing Science!! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

These days I see people blaspheme God and talk all manner of evil against him without fear. Many of you say he doesn't exist ,that's fine,how come you now spit venom about someone you say doesn't exist??

Some of you have even known God before as you claim yet you join people who have never known him to speak evil, you are worst than those who have never believed!. If all of you have chosen to not believe why not just stick to it ? why compound your problems by speaking evil against the King of Kings and father of all spirits!!

On a normal day I wouldn't care but someone's got to tell you so that on that day you wouldn't say you didn't know. So my darling father knew you would all exist and already provided scriptures for you.. and this is what the Bible has to say about you in the book of Jude.



Jude 1:8 "Likewise also these filthy dreamers defile the flesh, despise dominion, and speak evil of dignities.



Jude:1:10 "But these speak evil of those things which they know not: but what they know naturally, as brute beasts, in those things they corrupt themselves.



Jude:1:13 "Raging waves of the sea, foaming out their own shame; wandering stars, to whom is reserved the blackness of darkness for ever.



Jude:1:14 "And Enoch also, the seventh from Adam, prophesied of these, saying, Behold, the Lord cometh with ten thousands of his saints,



Jude:1:15 "To execute judgment upon all, and to convince all that are ungodly among them of all their ungodly deeds which they have ungodly committed, and of all their hard speeches which ungodly sinners have spoken against him.



So a dreadful judgement awaits you if you don't stop abusing God and talking evil about him. Some of you say things that you can't even say to an armed robber, kidnapper or even a murderer!! God loves you all of you still and would forgive you if you decide to change, also remember that every soul would stand alone in the judgment so don't just join the bandwagon!!

A word is enough for the wise! He that has ears let him hear!! 6 Likes 2 Shares

Hmmm....

Which of the over 4000 gods are you talking about?



Oh, the biblical god, right?



That's the most fake god ever.



Are you surprised why some of us shout ourselves hoarse that there are no gods? It's because mankind has used gods to destroy all of us over the ages.



It's okay for anyone to believe in anything he or she chooses. It's that person's business. But when that belief affects other people, it becomes everyone's business. 11 Likes

The Christian god is a fool 6 Likes 1 Share

OP is a learner 3 Likes

Yeyenatu. OP who are you threatening? You think you are talking to little small impressionabe kids here? 3 Likes





Moreover if a student is told that they would fail woefully if they don't study, how is that threat ma'am? lepasharon:

Yeyenatu. OP who are you threatening? You think you are talking to little small impressionabe kids here? Hypocrite. You have insulted the nonexistent being countlessly on this forum and now you wanna play victim?Moreover if a student is told that they would fail woefully if they don't study, how is that threat ma'am? 1 Like

Very well said but quite unnecessary as this won't change them. They have all been given over to a reprobate mind.



Cuss all you want, call God all manner of derogatory names from dusk till dawn until you run out of words, it don't change who and what God is. 4 Likes

Omudia11:

Hypocrite. You have insulted the nonexistent being countlessly on this forum and now you wanna play victim?



Moreover if a student is told that they would fail woefully if they don't study, how is that threat ma'am?

Your Christian brothers who constantly insult Allah nko? Shebi he is non- existent?



You don't get it do you? Why get mad on gods behalf? Can't he fight for himself? Your Christian brothers who constantly insult Allah nko? Shebi he is non- existent?You don't get it do you? Why get mad on gods behalf? Can't he fight for himself? 3 Likes





As christians we are commanded never to fight for God and thats the only reason there isn't a civil war in Nigeria right now. lepasharon:





Your Christian brothers who constantly insult Allah nko? Shebi he is non- existent?



You don't get it do you? Why get mad on gods behalf? Can't he fight for himself?

Getting mad? I'm not the one who loses sleep at 2am on a "nonexistent being", you are.As christians we are commanded never to fight for God and thats the only reason there isn't a civil war in Nigeria right now. 1 Like 1 Share

Omudia11:

Getting mad? I'm not the one who loses sleep at 2am on a "nonexistent being", you are.



As christians we are commanded never to fight for God and thats the only reason there isn't a civil war in Nigeria right now.

I'm nocturnal mate. Parisbookaddict also looses sleep over a non existent Allah. I guess the OP is not a real Christian cos shes fighting for Jebus I'm nocturnal mate. Parisbookaddict also looses sleep over a non existent Allah. I guess the OP is not a real Christian cos shes fighting for Jebus 4 Likes





Anyone who fights or kills for Jesus is a murderer. Learn to channel your hate for Christians into more productive ventures. lepasharon:





I'm nocturnal mate. Parisbookaddict also looses sleep over a non existent Allah. I guess the OP is not a real Christian cos shes fighting for Jebus Endeavor to ask questions before jumping into conclusions.. Did parisbookaddict or any other christian ever assert to you that Allah is inexistent?Anyone who fights or kills for Jesus is a murderer. Learn to channel your hate for Christians into more productive ventures. 1 Like

lepasharon:





Your Christian brothers who constantly insult Allah nko? Shebi he is non- existent?



You don't get it do you? Why get mad on gods behalf? Can't he fight for himself?

you on a high spririt I see you on a high spririt I see

And they're Atheists. God makes them so that they might sometimes challenge Him. And God is comfortable with that. God is in Heaven. Atheists are in Hell. They're light distance apart and can never meet unless God does it in Resurrection Fashion of Issve Isxte.

orunto27:

And they're Atheists. God makes them so that they might sometimes challenge Him. And God is comfortable with that. God is in Heaven. Atheists are in Hell. They're light distance apart and can never meet unless God does it in Resurrection Fashion of Issve Isxte.

What if heaven is another form of hell



Hell is a place where the smart people of this world finally dwells. The Christian hell makes sense than heaven or am I the only one seeing that



I can't even spend a day in heaven.

lol



Let me book a space.....



OP....you just threaded into murky waters.......everyone will come for your head.





I'll be back to air my views...

peachesandroses:

These days I see people blaspheme God and talk all manner of evil against him without fear. Many of you say he doesn't exist ,that's fine,how come you now spit venom about someone you say doesn't exist??

Some of you have even known God before as you claim yet you join people who have never known him to speak evil, you are worst than those who have never believed!. If all of you have chosen to not believe why not just stick to it ? why compound your problems by speaking evil against the King of Kings and father of all spirits!!

On a normal day I wouldn't care but someone's got to tell you so that on that day you wouldn't say you didn't know. So my darling father knew you would all exist and already provided scriptures for you.. and this is what the Bible has to say about you in the book of Jude.



Jude 1:8 "Likewise also these filthy dreamers defile the flesh, despise dominion, and speak evil of dignities.



Jude:1:10 "But these speak evil of those things which they know not: but what they know naturally, as brute beasts, in those things they corrupt themselves.



Jude:1:13 "Raging waves of the sea, foaming out their own shame; wandering stars, to whom is reserved the blackness of darkness for ever.



Jude:1:14 "And Enoch also, the seventh from Adam, prophesied of these, saying, Behold, the Lord cometh with ten thousands of his saints,



Jude:1:15 "To execute judgment upon all, and to convince all that are ungodly among them of all their ungodly deeds which they have ungodly committed, and of all their hard speeches which ungodly sinners have spoken against him.



So a dreadful judgement awaits you if you don't stop abusing God and talking evil about him. Some of you say things that you can't even say to an armed robber, kidnapper or even a murderer!! God loves you all of you still and would forgive you if you decide to change, also remember that every soul would stand alone in the judgment so don't just join the bandwagon!!

A word is enough for the wise! He that has ears let him hear!!

The question is this: what's wrathing your god? The question is this: what's wrathing your god? 1 Like

Omudia11:

Endeavor to ask questions before jumping into conclusions.. Did parisbookaddict or any other christian ever assert to you that Allah is inexistent?



Anyone who fights or kills for Jesus is a murderer. Learn to channel your hate for Christians into more productive ventures.

So certain Christians beleive that Allah exists?



I thought Christians are meant to be monotheist? So certain Christians beleive that Allah exists?I thought Christians are meant to be monotheist? 1 Like

lepasharon:





So certain Christians beleive that Allah exists?



I thought Christians are meant to be monotheist? Acknowledging in the existence of a thing don't make you a worshipper of it. We are monotheists. 1 Like

HCpaul:





What if heaven is another form of hell



Hell is a place where the smart people of this world finally dwells. The Christian hell makes sense than heaven or am I the only one seeing that





I'm very much amused.

Of course, you're the only one still filled with envy for God.

Heaven is above like you're living upstairs and is open to Light and beautiful scenery.

Hell is below, limited, dark and in dungeons. And below is irreversible with above. It's spiritual and not manipulative by physical human hands.

Heaven cannot accommodate disobedience, selfishness and madness.

Heaven is made for Resurrected Souls and those wishing to see The Saviour again and sit with Him at The Throne of Grace.

Atheists don't have the rights and options to make Heaven.

Heaven is exclusive for The Righteous.

I can't even spend a day in heaven.

lol



H

Case in hand



All these atheists if I see any of una comments here...

Hmmm..thousands of gods abound. But by some stroke of genius you just happened to pick the genuine one. Lucky you

Emancipate yourself from mental slavery 1 Like

pleasae my sister is dying http://www.nairaland.com/3612144/dear-nairalanders-please-sister-dont#3612144.9

What they can't say about allah . Well christians are docile.

I cannot come and argue with Seun.. I'm out of this thread

It will always happen.





1

Baba God merciful is grace is sufficient dat y all this mumu people they misbehave