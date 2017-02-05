₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,739,481 members, 3,347,915 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 February 2017 at 04:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! (902 Views)
Pastor Anita Ebodaghe: "Soul Winning" (Talking About False Prophets) / The Divine Way Men And Women Are Created By God And Its Pitfalls / Christians Should Stop Abusing Science!! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by peachesandroses(f): 10:57pm On Feb 04
These days I see people blaspheme God and talk all manner of evil against him without fear. Many of you say he doesn't exist ,that's fine,how come you now spit venom about someone you say doesn't exist??
Some of you have even known God before as you claim yet you join people who have never known him to speak evil, you are worst than those who have never believed!. If all of you have chosen to not believe why not just stick to it ? why compound your problems by speaking evil against the King of Kings and father of all spirits!!
On a normal day I wouldn't care but someone's got to tell you so that on that day you wouldn't say you didn't know. So my darling father knew you would all exist and already provided scriptures for you.. and this is what the Bible has to say about you in the book of Jude.
Jude 1:8 "Likewise also these filthy dreamers defile the flesh, despise dominion, and speak evil of dignities.
Jude:1:10 "But these speak evil of those things which they know not: but what they know naturally, as brute beasts, in those things they corrupt themselves.
Jude:1:13 "Raging waves of the sea, foaming out their own shame; wandering stars, to whom is reserved the blackness of darkness for ever.
Jude:1:14 "And Enoch also, the seventh from Adam, prophesied of these, saying, Behold, the Lord cometh with ten thousands of his saints,
Jude:1:15 "To execute judgment upon all, and to convince all that are ungodly among them of all their ungodly deeds which they have ungodly committed, and of all their hard speeches which ungodly sinners have spoken against him.
So a dreadful judgement awaits you if you don't stop abusing God and talking evil about him. Some of you say things that you can't even say to an armed robber, kidnapper or even a murderer!! God loves you all of you still and would forgive you if you decide to change, also remember that every soul would stand alone in the judgment so don't just join the bandwagon!!
A word is enough for the wise! He that has ears let him hear!!
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by CivilianJTF(m): 10:58pm On Feb 04
Hmmm....
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by oglalasioux(m): 11:42pm On Feb 04
Which of the over 4000 gods are you talking about?
Oh, the biblical god, right?
That's the most fake god ever.
Are you surprised why some of us shout ourselves hoarse that there are no gods? It's because mankind has used gods to destroy all of us over the ages.
It's okay for anyone to believe in anything he or she chooses. It's that person's business. But when that belief affects other people, it becomes everyone's business.
11 Likes
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by Judas2013: 12:00am
The Christian god is a fool
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by hopefulLandlord: 1:43am
OP is a learner
3 Likes
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by lepasharon(f): 3:32am
Yeyenatu. OP who are you threatening? You think you are talking to little small impressionabe kids here?
3 Likes
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by Omudia11: 4:36am
Hypocrite. You have insulted the nonexistent being countlessly on this forum and now you wanna play victim?
Moreover if a student is told that they would fail woefully if they don't study, how is that threat ma'am?
lepasharon:
1 Like
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by Omudia11: 4:41am
Very well said but quite unnecessary as this won't change them. They have all been given over to a reprobate mind.
Cuss all you want, call God all manner of derogatory names from dusk till dawn until you run out of words, it don't change who and what God is.
4 Likes
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by lepasharon(f): 5:01am
Omudia11:
Your Christian brothers who constantly insult Allah nko? Shebi he is non- existent?
You don't get it do you? Why get mad on gods behalf? Can't he fight for himself?
3 Likes
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by Omudia11: 5:09am
Getting mad? I'm not the one who loses sleep at 2am on a "nonexistent being", you are.
As christians we are commanded never to fight for God and thats the only reason there isn't a civil war in Nigeria right now.
lepasharon:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by lepasharon(f): 5:35am
Omudia11:
I'm nocturnal mate. Parisbookaddict also looses sleep over a non existent Allah. I guess the OP is not a real Christian cos shes fighting for Jebus
4 Likes
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by Omudia11: 5:38am
Endeavor to ask questions before jumping into conclusions.. Did parisbookaddict or any other christian ever assert to you that Allah is inexistent?
Anyone who fights or kills for Jesus is a murderer. Learn to channel your hate for Christians into more productive ventures.
lepasharon:
1 Like
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by Martin124(m): 6:47am
lepasharon:you on a high spririt I see
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by orunto27: 10:11am
And they're Atheists. God makes them so that they might sometimes challenge Him. And God is comfortable with that. God is in Heaven. Atheists are in Hell. They're light distance apart and can never meet unless God does it in Resurrection Fashion of Issve Isxte.
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by HCpaul(m): 11:47am
orunto27:
What if heaven is another form of hell
Hell is a place where the smart people of this world finally dwells. The Christian hell makes sense than heaven or am I the only one seeing that
I can't even spend a day in heaven.
lol
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by oteneaaron(m): 12:12pm
Let me book a space.....
OP....you just threaded into murky waters.......everyone will come for your head.
I'll be back to air my views...
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by akintom(m): 12:34pm
peachesandroses:
The question is this: what's wrathing your god?
1 Like
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by lepasharon(f): 12:49pm
Omudia11:
So certain Christians beleive that Allah exists?
I thought Christians are meant to be monotheist?
1 Like
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by Omudia11: 2:52pm
Acknowledging in the existence of a thing don't make you a worshipper of it. We are monotheists.
lepasharon:
1 Like
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by orunto27: 3:14pm
HCpaul:
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by veekid(m): 4:14pm
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by favourmic(m): 4:15pm
H
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by FearFactor1: 4:15pm
Case in hand
All these atheists if I see any of una comments here...
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by cold(m): 4:15pm
Hmmm..thousands of gods abound. But by some stroke of genius you just happened to pick the genuine one. Lucky you
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by slurryeye: 4:16pm
Emancipate yourself from mental slavery
1 Like
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by CaptainBomb(m): 4:16pm
pleasae my sister is dying http://www.nairaland.com/3612144/dear-nairalanders-please-sister-dont#3612144.9
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by toluleke(m): 4:17pm
What they can't say about allah . Well christians are docile.
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by lollmaolol: 4:17pm
I cannot come and argue with Seun.. I'm out of this thread
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by Monalisa185(f): 4:17pm
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by ollah1: 4:18pm
It will always happen.
1
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by kenzysmith: 4:18pm
Baba God merciful is grace is sufficient dat y all this mumu people they misbehave
|Re: Stop Abusing God And Talking About Him Carelessly!! by Chrisrare: 4:20pm
I just hate it when pple come out and lie dat God loves the world... God loves the world and yet in the time it took the op to write dis piece of gabbage, about 5000 children around the world must have died as a result of starvation and sickness. Op the joke is on you and your imaginary God.
23 Minutes / SHOCKING: MFM Pastor Injures Lover, Abducts Daughter (PHOTO) / Daily Manna Feeding On His Word Daily
Viewing this topic: ubebong(m), RexKemuel(m), slurryeye, ExcelNG, deezzle(m), Adesiji77, ephi123(f), anibi9674, kennygee(f), teedawson, donbrownefi442, Fortissimo502, Tedassie(m), Skywalker5(m), Orkpekyandega(m), kentoplash(m), Aroh48(m), Crownadex(m), Mrbllymer, Gideonjerry(m), Ogbulaba(m), obarome1, smackimorn(m), hafs(f), Dc4life(m), sonofluc1fer, khalids, ebab(m), Lorax(f), hatbricker(m), sirRiddy, Godwithme01, yale001, admax(m), x6blade(m), abnsugbe, tosan200(m), westlius(m), Abiolaseyi(m), Arabjo, efilefun(m), Osibanjokess, Domwiz4all(m), Montaque(m), Cuntslayer, Slimzjoe(m), ateret(m), Chrisrare, omophunky(m), Lamipee(m), incredibleace(m), chincent, ernie1234(m), baggylips(m), sorzy1(m), nanizle(m), Thisis2raw(m), mayorall(m), twin86ark(m), Harmthe(m), Biafra1000, dhanu888, Emeritusseun(m), RoyaleR(m), martineverest(m), kingLebron, cold(m), aku626(m) and 131 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13