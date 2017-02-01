Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) (22349 Views)

Photos James Ibori Return To His Village / What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival / James Ibori: I am not In Support of Biafra (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/photos-james-ibori-arrives-his-hometown.html Hmm.. Convicted former Delta state governor, James Ibori, received a hero's welcome as he arrived his country home in Oghara, his hometown in Delta state this afternoon.Some policemen also joined in the jubilation. 2 Likes

ok 1 Like

Imagine!



Law enforcement officers who are meant to bring about sanity, seen among those celebrating a corrupt and convicted politician expecting cash to be dropped so they could struggle with the mob for the cash.



Little wonder we couldn't get Ibori convicted in Nigeria.



The Britons will just be shaking their heads, seeing this pic. 79 Likes 4 Shares

this country is done 21 Likes 4 Shares

God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori, the Odidigboigbo 1 of Africa.



God bless the good people of Delta State. 48 Likes 1 Share

A LEGEND IS BACK 12 Likes

abacha did not steal









what the north can do, the south can do better





34 Likes 2 Shares

Jayson1:

God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori, the Odidigboigbo 1 of Africa.



God bless the good people of Delta State. God bless you my brother











the north support their own while we condemn our own, God bless you my brotherthe north support their own while we condemn our own, 29 Likes

Maybe he used to roger dem wella. Now he's back aigain, that really calls for celebration. 2 Likes 1 Share

I am not surprised at all. If we turn the table, the same people criticising those celebrating Ibori's return will do same for criminals from their hometown. Even people who still refer to Jonathan as hero are criticising those celebrating Ibori.



As a people, our values are extremely crooked. So, let's stop the hypocrisy. This is exactly who we are. Corrupt values=corrupt citizenry=corrupt leaders. 19 Likes 1 Share

kodded:

God bless you my brother











the north support their own while we condemn our own, A true Deltan knows the value and worth of this great man. Only non deltans will come here to tag him a thief when their state governors are legendary criminals.







Again, God bless the big heart of the nation and God bless you too. A true Deltan knows the value and worth of this great man. Only non deltans will come here to tag him a thief when their state governors are legendary criminals.Again, God bless the big heart of the nation and God bless you too. 18 Likes

seunmsg:

I am not surprised at all. If we turn the table, the same people criticising those celebrating Ibori's return will do same for criminals from their hometown. Even people who still refer to Jonathan as hero are criticising those celebrating Ibori.



As a people, our values are extremely crooked. So, let's stop the hypocrisy. This is exactly who we are. Corrupt values=corrupt citizenry=corrupt leaders. Very true. Very true. 1 Like

When a thief is being celebrated by a King, what do you expect of the ordinary joe?



Nigeria is indeed a country replete with absurdities and extreme oddities. 15 Likes 3 Shares

Shamefulness, celebrating a thief 3 Likes 2 Shares

At least roja go enter their hands

Pray for Nigeria

once in trending

Space for sales

Ibori is still extremely rich, the money and property UK confiscated from him is not even 1% of his wealth. 1 Like

shame...the same people who were celebrating this big thief would carry jungle justice on petty thieves 22 Likes

what a country...

80% stupid only 20% sane 7 Likes 1 Share

nawa ooo....smh

make hunger kill them

Policemen are human too. It started with their governor who celebrated his birthday in national dailies. The fact that an ex convict can be celebrated as such shows their level of ignorance (or support of looting) and stupidity!

.

By the way, Is PMB back?

There was a country

we are leaving in a crazy world

Even Buhari dey celebrate his coming too. 1 Like



Birds of the same feathers



THIEVES ARE CELEBRATING A SERIAL THIEF Birds of the same feathersTHIEVES ARE CELEBRATING A SERIAL THIEF 1 Like

it takes criminals to celebrate criminal. 3 Likes