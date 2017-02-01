₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by Kolababe: 10:29am
Hmm.. Convicted former Delta state governor, James Ibori, received a hero's welcome as he arrived his country home in Oghara, his hometown in Delta state this afternoon.Some policemen also joined in the jubilation.
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by Kolababe: 10:29am
ok
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by Tolexander: 10:37am
Imagine!
Law enforcement officers who are meant to bring about sanity, seen among those celebrating a corrupt and convicted politician expecting cash to be dropped so they could struggle with the mob for the cash.
Little wonder we couldn't get Ibori convicted in Nigeria.
The Britons will just be shaking their heads, seeing this pic.
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by casttlebarbz(m): 10:42am
this country is done
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by Jayson1: 10:47am
God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori, the Odidigboigbo 1 of Africa.
God bless the good people of Delta State.
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by BUHARIISCURSED: 10:47am
A LEGEND IS BACK
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by kodded(m): 10:48am
abacha did not steal
what the north can do, the south can do better
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by kodded(m): 10:51am
Jayson1:God bless you my brother
the north support their own while we condemn our own,
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by ConstitutedNiqa(m): 10:52am
Maybe he used to roger dem wella. Now he's back aigain, that really calls for celebration.
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by seunmsg(m): 10:54am
I am not surprised at all. If we turn the table, the same people criticising those celebrating Ibori's return will do same for criminals from their hometown. Even people who still refer to Jonathan as hero are criticising those celebrating Ibori.
As a people, our values are extremely crooked. So, let's stop the hypocrisy. This is exactly who we are. Corrupt values=corrupt citizenry=corrupt leaders.
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by owobokiri(m): 10:57am
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by Jayson1: 10:58am
kodded:A true Deltan knows the value and worth of this great man. Only non deltans will come here to tag him a thief when their state governors are legendary criminals.
Again, God bless the big heart of the nation and God bless you too.
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by aktom007: 11:00am
seunmsg:Very true.
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by omenkaLives: 11:05am
When a thief is being celebrated by a King, what do you expect of the ordinary joe?
Nigeria is indeed a country replete with absurdities and extreme oddities.
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by betterABIAstate: 11:12am
Shamefulness, celebrating a thief
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by Dildo(m): 11:18am
At least roja go enter their hands
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by johnpaulo(m): 11:25am
Pray for Nigeria
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by veekid(m): 2:25pm
once in trending
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by favourmic(m): 2:25pm
Space for sales
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by FemiFimile: 2:26pm
Ibori is still extremely rich, the money and property UK confiscated from him is not even 1% of his wealth.
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by jegz25(m): 2:26pm
shame...the same people who were celebrating this big thief would carry jungle justice on petty thieves
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by brudiga: 2:27pm
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by ezechinwa2: 2:27pm
what a country...
80% stupid only 20% sane
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by teejayfunberry: 2:28pm
nawa ooo....smh
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by bbbabes: 2:28pm
make hunger kill them
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by Exponental(m): 2:28pm
Policemen are human too. It started with their governor who celebrated his birthday in national dailies. The fact that an ex convict can be celebrated as such shows their level of ignorance (or support of looting) and stupidity!
.
By the way, Is PMB back?
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by emeijeh(m): 2:29pm
There was a country
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by emmanuelgon: 2:29pm
we are leaving in a crazy world
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by Runaway: 2:30pm
Even Buhari dey celebrate his coming too.
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by Mouthgag: 2:30pm
Birds of the same feathers
THIEVES ARE CELEBRATING A SERIAL THIEF
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by Dawdy(m): 2:31pm
it takes criminals to celebrate criminal.
|Re: Policemen Celebrating James Ibori's Return (Pictured) by martineverest(m): 2:31pm
kodded:ayam really ashamed of u,my broda from neigbhouring state
