|2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by dainformant(m): 9:35pm On Feb 05
According to a Facebook user, two politicians were spotted fighting last week at Genesis Center, G.R.A, Port Harcourt, Rivers state. The cause of their clash was not revealed as the men engaged in public fisticuffs...
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by dainformant(m): 9:36pm On Feb 05
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by HungerBAD: 9:36pm On Feb 05
It is Rivers State.
A thug is the Governor,so why are we surprised those serving under him are fighting in public?
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:37pm On Feb 05
what a shame
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by Dosmay(m): 9:38pm On Feb 05
shior.....
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:38pm On Feb 05
two politicians or two touts
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by Tunami(m): 9:47pm On Feb 05
HungerBAD:hmm, so true my brother, a dullard is the president so why are we surprised about his citizens?
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by derrick333(m): 9:47pm On Feb 05
Them sef ,them b human being's ooo
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by Culin(f): 9:52pm On Feb 05
Hmm how did the person know the fighters are politicians?
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by MadeInTokyo: 9:59pm On Feb 05
These are Amaechi led failed APC Politicians in Rivers State, we know them well in port harcourt .
They can't even win their Ward.
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:01pm On Feb 05
Hmmm... .. ANIMALS
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by omenkaLives: 10:07pm On Feb 05
Overfed spoilt babies.
What a crying shame.
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by MonPro: 10:54pm On Feb 05
They look like frustrated APC politicians. Amaechi's boys are hungry and angry. No free loot to share again.
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by Adminisher: 11:14pm On Feb 05
Obviously PDP. Look at the size of their tummies
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by julioralph(m): 11:19pm On Feb 05
Adminisher:
PDP wey their tummies don reduce since
na APC dem be joor
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by AshawoGirl(f): 11:24pm On Feb 05
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by sweerychick(f): 12:12am
Oh my this is bad x :x
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by ChangeIsCostant: 7:33am
na Wike guys
Adminisher:
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by ogmask: 8:17am
Tunami:
Stale.
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by brunofarad(m): 10:01am
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by ikp120(m): 10:02am
Na video I come watch
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by emeijeh(m): 10:02am
They should go and join in the protest
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by ephi123(f): 10:02am
This is someone's father, chai!
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by Jaytecq(m): 10:03am
protest abi nah wetin... wake me up, when there is split of blood
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by mmsen: 10:03am
Rivers State is tout HQ after the Lagos mainland.
Disgraceful state.
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by wakes(m): 10:04am
If it is in PORTHARCOURT then I am not surprised! Na their way.
Normally in the middle of the road, you will see two big men
come down from their jeeps and start fighting right there.
They no get shame kobo!
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by progress69: 10:04am
Tunami:Like u too
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by SexyNairalander: 10:04am
booked
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by Bitterleafsoup: 10:04am
These guys go see pepper, The Daura mafia is now in charge of Nigeria and they are sucking her dry.
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by asunnu(f): 10:04am
Radarada
|Re: 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) by praisekeyzz: 10:05am
In Michael jackson's voice..."madness every daaaayyyyyyy"
