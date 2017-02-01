Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) (10012 Views)

According to a Facebook user, two politicians were spotted fighting last week at Genesis Center, G.R.A, Port Harcourt, Rivers state. The cause of their clash was not revealed as the men engaged in public fisticuffs...

It is Rivers State.



A thug is the Governor,so why are we surprised those serving under him are fighting in public? 30 Likes 1 Share

what a shame 1 Like

shior.....

two politicians or two touts 4 Likes

A thug is the Governor,so why are we surprised those serving under him are fighting in public? hmm, so true my brother, a dullard is the president so why are we surprised about his citizens? hmm, so true my brother, a dullard is the president so why are we surprised about his citizens? 41 Likes 2 Shares

Them sef ,them b human being's ooo 2 Likes

Hmm how did the person know the fighters are politicians? 10 Likes







These are Amaechi led failed APC Politicians in Rivers State, we know them well in port harcourt .





They can't even win their Ward. 19 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm... .. ANIMALS

Overfed spoilt babies.



What a crying shame.

They look like frustrated APC politicians. Amaechi's boys are hungry and angry. No free loot to share again. 12 Likes 1 Share

Obviously PDP. Look at the size of their tummies 2 Likes

Obviously PDP. Look at the size of their tummies

PDP wey their tummies don reduce since



na APC dem be joor PDP wey their tummies don reduce sincena APC dem be joor 1 Like 2 Shares

Oh my this is bad x :x

Obviously PDP. Look at the size of their tummies na Wike guys

hmm, so true my brother, a dullard is the president so why are we surprised about his citizens?

Stale. Stale. 1 Like

Na video I come watch

They should go and join in the protest

This is someone's father, chai! 1 Like

protest abi nah wetin... wake me up, when there is split of blood

Rivers State is tout HQ after the Lagos mainland.



Disgraceful state. 2 Likes

If it is in PORTHARCOURT then I am not surprised! Na their way.

Normally in the middle of the road, you will see two big men

come down from their jeeps and start fighting right there.



They no get shame kobo!

hmm, so true my brother, a dullard is the president so why are we surprised about his citizens? Like u too Like u too 1 Like

booked





These guys go see pepper, The Daura mafia is now in charge of Nigeria and they are sucking her dry. These guys go see pepper, The Daura mafia is now in charge of Nigeria and they are sucking her dry.

Radarada