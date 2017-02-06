Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation (2980 Views)

Nigerians sha.....

As Buhari Extends Vacation .....

They should tell us the truth about this man's health. He can't be wasting taxpayer money without us knowing what we are paying for 5 Likes

https://mobile.twitter.com/search?q="President+Buhari" Cc lalasticlala, mynd44, ijebabe obinoscopy etc

How can the dead "tweet" among the living,nigeria sha(no straight forward person among the leader's)this was how the citizen's was blackmailed in the time "yar' adua" 1 Like

hmmmm.... ok then ..

They can extend his vacation as long as they want but they should at least publish his obituary poster 2 Likes

its now official, baba don FLY

Temptee101:

They can extend his vacation as long as they want but they should at least publish his obituary poster

Buhari said you should read this; D



BUHARI WRITES NIGERIANS FROM LONDON HOSPITAL



Dear Naijerians

You fiful are bely wukied, why are you fiful fraying that I should die kuo?



Ayam not even dead yet, and all of you fiful are jubilating, then ip I die now, you fiful will just turn za whole kwuontry to carnival fa. I was at za foint of death when I heard that za whole kwuontry is jubilating that I am dead, I said "ah ah" I will not die now so that you fiful will not be hafi.



I want to seize zis ofortunity to call on za National Assembly that ayam not coming back on za 6th op Pebuary again because of some unporseen circumstances, they should allow His Seselency, Za Pice Fresident op za pedral lipublik of Naijeria, Frofesuar Yemi Osibande to kwuotinue to act as za fresident fending when ayam back.



Yoowaa to za pew fiful who still believe in my guberment, Isha Allah change will begin with you bepor it gets to me.



Lest I porget, Toothpaste is flanning to stage a frotest against my guberment, all I can say to him is dambruba waka shege to him and za army is waiting for him.

This man can resign now

K

No matter how recession is relying Nigeria, i cannot wish someone that is twice my fathers age death.





no, i can't do that. I pray Mr. President gets well soon and return home and see how he can salvage the things that is left in Nigeria.





Maybe he heard about 2Baba's protest and his health further declined.



Sir, please 2Baba have chickened out, you can come back now.



he is sick.



he went on vacation.



He trecked to the plane and was not stretched out.



He was not flown out at night.



He wrote to and over power to the VP. I don't know what the problem is.





When you are sick at work, do they fire you immediately ?



Youths without brain. 1 Like 1 Share

It is well













Na music ooo Ndi nwuru anwu na aga ijeNa music ooo 2 Likes

Sick bloody terrorist..

Didn't he know his health status before contesting for President!





Born to rule.....Die in power mentality! 1 Like

"I dont regret voting out GEJ blah blah"



Go to any Mental institution; you see inmates defending their madness, just like Buhari supporters.

That is what you get when you vote for someone who is not educated as the president.

Can't the results be mailed to him

Baba shud come and repair what he scattered ooo. Him no go poo make anoder person come pack am

APC And there goons are looting wat the need before the will announce the sudden news......una never knw anything

Is this a country? God I'm begging you to intervene in this, I'm tired of being a Nigerian give us Biafra & set us free

Kwontineew

We have a right to see him in video, they said how can he be doing vacation blah blah blah, now medical test. We have a right to know his condition! We have a right to see him in video, they said how can he be doing vacation blah blah blah, now medical test. We have a right to know his condition! 1 Like

Chai it will never be well with AFONJAS for putting us in this mess even the midget commisioner in aso rock is not helping matter either afonjas are sophiscated coward

.