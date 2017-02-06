₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by benedictnsi(m): 9:45pm On Feb 05
Nigerians sha.....
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by benedictnsi(m): 9:47pm On Feb 05
As Buhari Extends Vacation .....
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by BlackSeptember: 9:49pm On Feb 05
They should tell us the truth about this man's health. He can't be wasting taxpayer money without us knowing what we are paying for
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by benedictnsi(m): 9:49pm On Feb 05
More
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by benedictnsi(m): 9:51pm On Feb 05
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by officialfestus(m): 9:54pm On Feb 05
How can the dead "tweet" among the living,nigeria sha(no straight forward person among the leader's)this was how the citizen's was blackmailed in the time "yar' adua"
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by auntysimbiat(f): 9:57pm On Feb 05
hmmmm.... ok then ..
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by Temptee101(m): 9:57pm On Feb 05
They can extend his vacation as long as they want but they should at least publish his obituary poster
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by BUHARIISCURSED: 9:59pm On Feb 05
its now official, baba don FLY
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by benedictnsi(m): 10:09pm On Feb 05
Temptee101:
Buhari said you should read this; D
BUHARI WRITES NIGERIANS FROM LONDON HOSPITAL
Dear Naijerians
You fiful are bely wukied, why are you fiful fraying that I should die kuo?
Ayam not even dead yet, and all of you fiful are jubilating, then ip I die now, you fiful will just turn za whole kwuontry to carnival fa. I was at za foint of death when I heard that za whole kwuontry is jubilating that I am dead, I said "ah ah" I will not die now so that you fiful will not be hafi.
I want to seize zis ofortunity to call on za National Assembly that ayam not coming back on za 6th op Pebuary again because of some unporseen circumstances, they should allow His Seselency, Za Pice Fresident op za pedral lipublik of Naijeria, Frofesuar Yemi Osibande to kwuotinue to act as za fresident fending when ayam back.
Yoowaa to za pew fiful who still believe in my guberment, Isha Allah change will begin with you bepor it gets to me.
Lest I porget, Toothpaste is flanning to stage a frotest against my guberment, all I can say to him is dambruba waka shege to him and za army is waiting for him.
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by veekid(m): 10:24am
This man can resign now
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by Mryallo: 10:24am
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by morereb10: 10:24am
No matter how recession is relying Nigeria, i cannot wish someone that is twice my fathers age death.
no, i can't do that. I pray Mr. President gets well soon and return home and see how he can salvage the things that is left in Nigeria.
Maybe he heard about 2Baba's protest and his health further declined.
Sir, please 2Baba have chickened out, you can come back now.
Talking about recession If you want to make upto $500 a day without investment, see my signature and browse through. If you don't, keep scrolling...
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by AntiWailer: 10:24am
he is sick.
he went on vacation.
He trecked to the plane and was not stretched out.
He was not flown out at night.
He wrote to and over power to the VP. I don't know what the problem is.
When you are sick at work, do they fire you immediately ?
Youths without brain.
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by nmreports: 10:24am
It is well
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by brunofarad(m): 10:25am
Ndi nwuru anwu na aga ije
Na music ooo
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by Tifemide2017: 10:25am
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by brudiga: 10:25am
Sick bloody terrorist..
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by greatgod2012(f): 10:26am
Didn't he know his health status before contesting for President!
Born to rule.....Die in power mentality!
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by lordcornel(m): 10:27am
"I dont regret voting out GEJ blah blah"
Go to any Mental institution; you see inmates defending their madness, just like Buhari supporters.
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:27am
That is what you get when you vote for someone who is not educated as the president.
Can't the results be mailed to him
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by BUHARIISCURSED: 10:29am
AntiWailer:help me say farewell to baba
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by felo812000: 10:30am
Baba shud come and repair what he scattered ooo. Him no go poo make anoder person come pack am
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by BUHARIISCURSED: 10:30am
veekid:AFONJA is now talking
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by guywitzerogal(m): 10:30am
APC And there goons are looting wat the need before the will announce the sudden news......una never knw anything
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by NetBizguy: 10:31am
Is this a country? God I'm begging you to intervene in this, I'm tired of being a Nigerian give us Biafra & set us free
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by Cope1(m): 10:32am
Kwontineew
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by VickyRotex(f): 10:32am
AntiWailer:
We have a right to see him in video, they said how can he be doing vacation blah blah blah, now medical test. We have a right to know his condition!
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by Ilovewetpussy(m): 10:33am
Chai it will never be well with AFONJAS for putting us in this mess even the midget commisioner in aso rock is not helping matter either afonjas are sophiscated coward
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by Blurryface(m): 10:33am
|Re: President Buhari Trending On Twitter Over His Vacation by olafum1(m): 10:33am
I hope nigeria constitution stipulates how long a president can be away, otherwise he is swerve off?
Yeye dey smell
