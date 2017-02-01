Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) (18796 Views)

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/photos-istandwithnigeria-protest-in.html The Oyo state #IstandWithNigeria protesters are already set in Ibadan. See photos below 9 Likes

I stand with you guys from my office oooo 68 Likes 1 Share

Good. 1 Like

Good,you guys from the west should correct whatever mistake it is you made in the name of "sufferisticated" politics.

Goodluck! 57 Likes

Iranu 1 Like

nice one 1 Like

Are op, dis tin na protest? 1 Like

Am loving this. 8 Likes

you guys get it right 9 Likes

Welldone guys 3 Likes

Many jobless Nigerians shouldn't joke with this protest and keep blaming government. 6 Likes

nice one 1 Like

Where is lalasticlala sef

TUFACE just missed this opportunity to make HISTORY 5 Likes 1 Share

2face should be ashamed of himself.

Click "like" if you agree with me. 14 Likes

e don dey set 1 Like

I'm just seeing few people.... somebody should help me with IPOB protest pictures 10 Likes 2 Shares

Oya let's go there.... Make I go wear my green polo, I dey come. 1 Like 1 Share

The country is for us all ''I stand with Nigeria'' The protest started last last. Proudly a Nigerian 7 Likes

Baba is busy chilling with 20 virgins 7 Likes 1 Share

Hes dead...

Or better off dead, wats d use sef wen we av a slowpoke zombie whos interested in fighting corruption nd d nation suffers 7 Likes 1 Share

Good morning indefinitely Nigerians.



"When government fears the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny." -Thomas Jefferson



#IStandWithNigeria 8 Likes

this shows that some people still love their nation.time has come when every in this country would begin to realize that that God has placed them here to to make a change. No one was born by mistake.You are here for a reason.

I hate it when people say stuffs like "NIGERIA NO GO EVER BETTER" u are Nigeria. If Nigeria fail,You have failed 1 Like

Kudos, at least there are still some fearless nigerians out there.



Unfortunately, I can't go out on the street to protest but i will be patiently waiting till 2019.



Nigeria will be great again. 1 Like

Hehehe, may God protect the true believers amongst the protesters and put the false ones to shame

You need to be there. Abi you get work ni? INTROVERT:

Good