|"I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by metroblogger: 9:14am
The Oyo state #IstandWithNigeria protesters are already set in Ibadan. See photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/photos-istandwithnigeria-protest-in.html
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by INTROVERT(f): 9:15am
I stand with you guys from my office oooo
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by SexyNairalander: 9:15am
booked
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by Omudia11: 9:16am
Good.
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by Thewrath(m): 9:17am
Good,you guys from the west should correct whatever mistake it is you made in the name of "sufferisticated" politics.
Goodluck!
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by favourmic(m): 9:17am
Iranu
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by Joephat(m): 9:17am
nice one
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 9:17am
Lol
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by AdedejiSadeeq(m): 9:18am
Are op, dis tin na protest?
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by TippyTop(m): 9:21am
Am loving this.
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by GreatLibra: 9:22am
you guys get it right
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by burticious(m): 9:25am
Welldone guys
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by TRADELYN: 9:26am
Many jobless Nigerians shouldn't joke with this protest and keep blaming government.
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by Annie939(f): 9:29am
nice one
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by dragonking3: 9:33am
Where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 9:37am
Hmmmmm
TUFACE just missed this opportunity to make HISTORY
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:38am
2face should be ashamed of himself.
Click "like" if you agree with me.
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by IM0Y(m): 9:38am
ahah!
e don dey set
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by donmixc: 9:38am
I'm just seeing few people.... somebody should help me with IPOB protest pictures
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by AKMoney1(m): 9:38am
Oya let's go there.... Make I go wear my green polo, I dey come.
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by mary001: 9:38am
The country is for us all ''I stand with Nigeria'' The protest started last last. Proudly a Nigerian
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by omoadeleye(m): 9:39am
Baba is busy chilling with 20 virgins
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by sod09(m): 9:39am
Hes dead...
Or better off dead, wats d use sef wen we av a slowpoke zombie whos interested in fighting corruption nd d nation suffers
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by knightsTempler: 9:39am
Good morning indefinitely Nigerians.
"When government fears the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny." -Thomas Jefferson
#IStandWithNigeria
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by Phoenix212(m): 9:39am
this shows that some people still love their nation.time has come when every in this country would begin to realize that that God has placed them here to to make a change. No one was born by mistake.You are here for a reason.
I hate it when people say stuffs like "NIGERIA NO GO EVER BETTER" u are Nigeria. If Nigeria fail,You have failed
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by lifestyle1(m): 9:39am
Kudos, at least there are still some fearless nigerians out there.
Unfortunately, I can't go out on the street to protest but i will be patiently waiting till 2019.
Nigeria will be great again.
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by Tazmode(m): 9:39am
Hehehe, may God protect the true believers amongst the protesters and put the false ones to shame
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by Ekakamba: 9:39am
You need to be there. Abi you get work ni?
INTROVERT:
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by dreamwords: 9:39am
|Re: "I Stand With Nigeria" Protesters In Ibadan (Photos) by dbynonetwork: 9:40am
He will soon be back no need to panic.
