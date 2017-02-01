₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by informant001: 8:16pm
Professor Louise Richardson 1st female Vice Chancellor of Oxford University (right), with the former Gov. of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi (middle) and his wife, Margaret(left) at the Oxford Said Business School Alumuni dinner in Middle Temple London, at the weekend.
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/peter-obi-and-wife-meet-first-female-vc.html
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by PrettyCrystal: 8:18pm
good one
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by josephine123: 8:20pm
OK NOW
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by kITATITA: 8:31pm
So?
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by Kingstel: 8:47pm
Bookmark this commmet.
One day, that post will be held by a Nigerian woman.
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by dainformant(m): 8:48pm
good for them
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by Stevecyes(m): 8:58pm
I may not be perfect but watch me improve.
That's my dream.
Always to get better than my yesterdays.
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:59pm
ok
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by Logician: 8:59pm
Nice one Mr obi
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by femolii: 9:00pm
And then
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by blackaxe78: 9:01pm
Good One!
Believing she is going to win the English Premier League and Obi will be forced to come develop our Agriculture in Nigeria so Formula One races can also be hosted in Ghana.
Great achievement for the Red Devils!
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:01pm
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by Tazmode(m): 9:02pm
Money good o
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by PastorandMentor(m): 9:03pm
Help me greet papa Buhari. Tell him I said well done. Tell him to extend his stay so as to get strong before coming back. Tell him to pray for Nigerians to forget him because he now trends on every social devices and even every minute.
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by dessz(m): 9:04pm
see the diff between the white lady and black guy.omg see contrast. lol but nice pic.
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by sundilazo(m): 9:04pm
What kind of news is this? Very very irrelevant
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by megrimor(m): 9:04pm
This man is going places ooooooo
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by Ebookmathswaec: 9:05pm
Good! Meanwhile....
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by tysontim(m): 9:05pm
blackaxe78:
Wetin u smoke?
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by Daboywizzy: 9:06pm
Okwute ndi Igbo!...
Ome I' ife ukwu 1 na Agulu
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by ikorodureporta: 9:06pm
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by Opeedo(m): 9:06pm
sundilazo:. Enemy.. Bad Belle
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by Nickizoe(f): 9:11pm
Does he want to buy the school? #justtryingtomakeasenseinnosense
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by Thisis2raw(m): 9:12pm
That woman must differently a bookworm
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by Bullet1234: 9:14pm
megrimor:Going places kwa? Your naija mentality is well spotted.
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by Alhajikinky(m): 9:14pm
tysontim:i wonda
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by skaramanga: 9:17pm
sundilazo:
It is clear this man is very bored. Will He be posting this trash if he met her equivalent in Nigeria? Anyway, this is what comes from being poorly educated. . Third rate frivolity.
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by Cyjetty: 9:22pm
Wife ke? The woman in that picture looks more like grace egbagbe
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:23pm
That's nice.
|Re: Peter Obi & Wife Meet Louise Richardson, First Female VC Of Oxford University by nwakibie3(m): 9:27pm
Okwute ndi Igbo. My mentor
