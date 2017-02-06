₦airaland Forum

Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by alfa2016: 1:18pm
Nigerians Roast Femi Adesina For Saying He Has Only Spoken To "People Around"President Buhari Since Sick Leave


Special adviser to President Buhari on media Femi Adesina is currently under fire over President Buhari's health.

In an interview with Channels today, he is quoted to have said he is not 'directly in touch with the President but speaks to people around him'.

This has caused a lot of controversy on Twitter with many Nigerians calling him incompetent among other invectives.

Some Tweets below:


http://mojidelano.com/2017/02/nigerians-roast-femi-adesina-for-saying-he-has-only-spoken-to-people-aroundpresident-buhari-since-sick-leave/

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by profhezekiah: 1:24pm
What Did Dey Want Him To Say Abt His Paymaster

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by Dildo(m): 1:32pm
So you come dey upload buhari pictures as if you dey see am.

7 Likes

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by dunkem21(m): 1:34pm
cheesy
Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by BUHARIISCURSED: 1:41pm
grin wake me up when this thread go promise land grin

2 Likes

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by holluwai(m): 1:43pm
Oya ....tell us


Meanwhile

22 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by stexsy(m): 1:43pm
Wat do u expect from a house boy?

7 Likes

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by DozieInc(m): 1:43pm
He is trying to shield himself of any blame

7 Likes

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by sorom4: 1:44pm
Karma will soon get to him at the appointed time for deceiving millions of Nigerians with his low standard speech

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by dukie25: 1:44pm
Femi doesn't speak to the president directly but he knows the president is hale and healthy

*edited*
Nairalanders have y'all noticed no official picture of Buhari from Aso Rock.

The pictures released so far came from dullard supporters on SM.
No official pictures from the presidency. It may be worse than we think folks.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by Expl0rers: 1:44pm
nonsense

watch the video here


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgWNfy4V3Q0

FEMI EVEN UNKNOWINGLY REVELED BUHARI'S LAST WORDS TO HIM, READ IT HERE

http://naijavocal.com/pres-buhari-is-not-seriously-ill-only-him-can-reveal-his-medical-status-presidency/

1 Like

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by TPAND: 1:44pm
Lies....

Keeping playing Umaruism with the president's health. Instead of you to declare the true status of the president's health and solicit for prayers from well meaning Nigerians.

10 Likes

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by ddippset(m): 1:44pm
Is there no istandwithnigeria protest today? abi dem don tire? meanwhile inec has released the official result of the just concluded istandwithnigeria protest though a few results from the portharcourt rally are still pending. Inec returning officer announced at inec headquarters abuja that the PDP defeated the APC with a margin of 9 million votes. the results will be kept in the inec data base till march 2019 so that they can be collated with the 2019 presidential election. this is a major setback for the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari who now finds himself trailing by 9 million votes already.

2 Likes

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by enesty77(m): 1:44pm
Dis man na fish

7 Likes

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by mcino: 1:45pm
Well, he is what he is - a dunce

13 Likes

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by ripbubu: 1:45pm
But we don't blame him.. .his working under a useless apc party.. .everyone knows that buhari is dead.. ..now they brought out fake bribery charge on wike.. .even fools will laugh at them.. ..zoo Nigeria.. ..filled with monkeys.. ..zombie monkeys.. .any way let me feed my dog named buhari

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by lonelydora(m): 1:45pm
Just Negodu this man?

4 Likes

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by NoBetterNigeria: 1:45pm
brother Femi, kontinue

5 Likes

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by 14teenK(m): 1:45pm
All this ones wan use us play monkey post....but we shan't be daft
Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by LOC1(m): 1:45pm
This guy just goofed. Is there really anything serious in this current administration.

19 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by meezynetwork(m): 1:46pm
How can special adviser on media not been in touch with his employer? Then who is he advising?

1 Like

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by Turaki4Presiden: 1:47pm
He is not a worthy spokesman

10 Likes

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by Mentorkaryhm(m): 1:47pm
he is not very being diplomatic

2 Likes

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by Omoakinsuyi(m): 1:47pm
Why bash him for saying the truth? What if he lied that he spoke directly with the president? But Buhari should resign if his health cannot carry him

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by freeborn76(m): 1:48pm
I am beginning to have a feeling of dejavu; na so Yar'adua case start o!Hmmmmmm

3 Likes

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by Anticorruption: 1:48pm
cheesy


this administration and night of a thousand laughs i dont know which is more of a comedy show grin cheesy cheesy cheesy grin

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by GabdelandAgro(m): 1:48pm
femi adeshina is an idiot

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by Cope1(m): 1:48pm
Chai
Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by Aroh48(m): 1:48pm
so those buhari pictures make you they upload no be the recent one.This man, garba shehu and the lying bastard liar muhammad are all glorified fools

2 Likes

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by JennieCutie4U(f): 1:49pm
This is a kind of lie that makes the liar look stupid... just taking Nigerians for granted! Does he think he's dealing with little children dat r still taking pap from their mommas? very soon, just very soon, d wind will blow and d chicken butt wud be exposed!

5 Likes

Re: Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health by chukslawrence(m): 1:49pm
OK oooo

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

