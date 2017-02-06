Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health (14185 Views)

Nigerians Roast Femi Adesina For Saying He Has Only Spoken To "People Around"President Buhari Since Sick Leave





Special adviser to President Buhari on media Femi Adesina is currently under fire over President Buhari's health.



In an interview with Channels today, he is quoted to have said he is not 'directly in touch with the President but speaks to people around him'.



This has caused a lot of controversy on Twitter with many Nigerians calling him incompetent among other invectives.



Some Tweets below:





What Did Dey Want Him To Say Abt His Paymaster 9 Likes 1 Share

So you come dey upload buhari pictures as if you dey see am. 7 Likes

wake me up when this thread go promise land wake me up when this thread go promise land 2 Likes

Oya ....tell us





Meanwhile 22 Likes 1 Share

Wat do u expect from a house boy? 7 Likes

He is trying to shield himself of any blame 7 Likes

Karma will soon get to him at the appointed time for deceiving millions of Nigerians with his low standard speech 15 Likes 2 Shares

Femi doesn't speak to the president directly but he knows the president is hale and healthy



*edited*

Nairalanders have y'all noticed no official picture of Buhari from Aso Rock.



The pictures released so far came from dullard supporters on SM.

No official pictures from the presidency. It may be worse than we think folks. 4 Likes 1 Share





Lies....



Keeping playing Umaruism with the president's health. Instead of you to declare the true status of the president's health and solicit for prayers from well meaning Nigerians. 10 Likes

Is there no istandwithnigeria protest today? abi dem don tire? meanwhile inec has released the official result of the just concluded istandwithnigeria protest though a few results from the portharcourt rally are still pending. Inec returning officer announced at inec headquarters abuja that the PDP defeated the APC with a margin of 9 million votes. the results will be kept in the inec data base till march 2019 so that they can be collated with the 2019 presidential election. this is a major setback for the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari who now finds himself trailing by 9 million votes already. 2 Likes

Dis man na fish 7 Likes

Well, he is what he is - a dunce 13 Likes

But we don't blame him.. .his working under a useless apc party.. .everyone knows that buhari is dead.. ..now they brought out fake bribery charge on wike.. .even fools will laugh at them.. ..zoo Nigeria.. ..filled with monkeys.. ..zombie monkeys.. .any way let me feed my dog named buhari 11 Likes 2 Shares

Just Negodu this man? 4 Likes

brother Femi, kontinue 5 Likes

All this ones wan use us play monkey post....but we shan't be daft

This guy just goofed. Is there really anything serious in this current administration. 19 Likes 3 Shares

How can special adviser on media not been in touch with his employer? Then who is he advising? 1 Like

He is not a worthy spokesman 10 Likes

he is not very being diplomatic 2 Likes

Why bash him for saying the truth? What if he lied that he spoke directly with the president? But Buhari should resign if his health cannot carry him 2 Likes 1 Share

I am beginning to have a feeling of dejavu; na so Yar'adua case start o!Hmmmmmm 3 Likes







this administration and night of a thousand laughs i dont know which is more of a comedy show this administration and night of a thousand laughs i dont know which is more of a comedy show 9 Likes 2 Shares

femi adeshina is an idiot 9 Likes 2 Shares

Chai

so those buhari pictures make you they upload no be the recent one.This man, garba shehu and the lying bastard liar muhammad are all glorified fools 2 Likes

This is a kind of lie that makes the liar look stupid... just taking Nigerians for granted! Does he think he's dealing with little children dat r still taking pap from their mommas? very soon, just very soon, d wind will blow and d chicken butt wud be exposed! 5 Likes