The exercise was being coordinated by the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; and the Vice-Chairman, Senator Shehu Sani.



Source; The screening of the non-career ambassadorial nominees for whom President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking legislative approval -was disrupted earlier today at the Senate’s New Building. According to reports, the power outage went off at exactly 12:13pm and the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, which was conducting the exercise for the 46 nominees, had to continue with the screening in darkness after light could not be restored.The exercise was being coordinated by the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; and the Vice-Chairman, Senator Shehu Sani.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/screening-of-ambassadorial-nominees.html

If it is true.



Then it is so wrong. The pictures are dark,so open to a denial,as no nobody can verify If those in the pictures are the Senators,or another hastily arranged pictures by the opposition to make the Government look bad.



But I will find it hard to believe,that the new Senate building does not have a working emergency stand by Power source. 5 Likes 4 Shares

Nigeria in trouble

cc; lalasticlala, mynd44

Everything Just scatter scatter 4 ds country 4 Likes

Shame on them all!





Because they're also part of Nigeria's multiple problems! 1 Like

.....What the hell are you saying.. .that pic is real and you know it .....What the hell are you saying.. .that pic is real and you know it 18 Likes 1 Share

anything is possible in Nigeria. 1 Like

hmmm

Hahahahahahahahahaha.

The power situation applies to all and sundry.





Perhaps the Senators should pass "A Bill to pay the NEPA bill"

2 Likes 1 Share

Their incompetency is biting them in their asses







Let smiles before we get on bed Not only power failure Nigeria failure selfLet smiles before we get on bed 6 Likes

Na so.

And what does the development portray?





The NA should have power back-up.





Outages happen everywhere, so what makes this special? 2 Likes

Good maybe this will prompt proper action on power. End time government

.





Another one happened in 2013.



President Jonathan's first Easter Sunday service and celebration in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial city was marred by an embarrassing power outage at the Our Savour's Church Marina, where the President worshipped. The President speech was as the power outage occurred whilst the President Jonathan was delivering his speech to the congregation. He however vowed that by next year the power in the church will be uninterrupted. Laughing along with the congregation, Dr Jonathan remarked that "with the power outage, officials of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria are telling him not to sleep until the nation's power crisis is fixed.

Link to video:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=HerNnAuzPRY Na today? Under GEj in December 2011 right within the National Christian centre in Abuja, there's power cutAnother one happened in 2013.President Jonathan's first Easter Sunday service and celebration in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial city was marred by an embarrassing power outage at the Our Savour's Church Marina, where the President worshipped. The President speech was as the power outage occurred whilst the President Jonathan was delivering his speech to the congregation. He however vowed that by next year the power in the church will be uninterrupted. Laughing along with the congregation, Dr Jonathan remarked that "with the power outage, officials of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria are telling him not to sleep until the nation's power crisis is fixed.Link to video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=HerNnAuzPRY

"I spoke to the president, he is hale and hearty" Osinbajo



Ena Ofugara sir, those who are hale and hearty go to work and not extend vacations and await test results or una done CHANGE the meaning of "hale and hearty"?



Ena 3 Likes

Nigeria, a country where impossibility is nothing. When you think you have seen it all, something new springs up.



Anyways, there is too much tension in the land. President is reportedly sick, woman gives birth to a goat, there is recession in the land, Super Eagles failed to qualify for the just concluded AFCON, power failure at the new senate building.



Abeg the SINators need to cool their head with some cold bottles of beer in the darkness. 1 Like

I thought you guys were untouchable? It normal.

Bunch of clowns

There Was A Country! 1 Like

Wat a country! Norin seems to b working.

. 2 Likes 1 Share

Power failure! Senate building! .. Adonbolivit

Mitcheeeeeew

That.serves them.right. What happen to.the running cost of the National Assembly?







































And someone is sitting in his living room hoping that the power supply situation In this country changes for the better. With this kain news, Where's the hope? I blame the electorate.And someone is sitting in his living room hoping that the power supply situation In this country changes for the better. With this kain news, Where's the hope?