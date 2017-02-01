₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 8:36pm
The screening of the non-career ambassadorial nominees for whom President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking legislative approval -was disrupted earlier today at the Senate’s New Building. According to reports, the power outage went off at exactly 12:13pm and the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, which was conducting the exercise for the 46 nominees, had to continue with the screening in darkness after light could not be restored.
The exercise was being coordinated by the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; and the Vice-Chairman, Senator Shehu Sani.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/screening-of-ambassadorial-nominees.html
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by HungerBAD: 8:36pm
If it is true.
Then it is so wrong. The pictures are dark,so open to a denial,as no nobody can verify If those in the pictures are the Senators,or another hastily arranged pictures by the opposition to make the Government look bad.
But I will find it hard to believe,that the new Senate building does not have a working emergency stand by Power source.
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by CastedDude: 8:41pm
Nigeria in trouble
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 8:42pm
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by BreezyCB(m): 8:44pm
Everything Just scatter scatter 4 ds country
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by greatgod2012(f): 8:46pm
Shame on them all!
Because they're also part of Nigeria's multiple problems!
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by bennybaba(m): 8:53pm
HungerBAD:.....What the hell are you saying.. .that pic is real and you know it
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by dainformant(m): 8:59pm
anything is possible in Nigeria.
HungerBAD:
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by josephine123: 9:00pm
hmmm
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by seXytOhbAd(m): 9:46pm
Hahahahahahahahahaha.
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by Tazmode(m): 9:46pm
The power situation applies to all and sundry.
Perhaps the Senators should pass "A Bill to pay the NEPA bill"
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by Lasskeey: 9:46pm
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by Weedcrusher: 9:47pm
Their incompetency is biting them in their asses
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by favourmic(m): 9:47pm
Not only power failure Nigeria failure self
Let smiles before we get on bed
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by Opinedecandid(m): 9:47pm
Na so.
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by shamecurls(m): 9:48pm
And what does the development portray?
The NA should have power back-up.
Outages happen everywhere, so what makes this special?
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by uncleabbey(m): 9:49pm
Good maybe this will prompt proper action on power. End time government
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by pembisco(m): 9:49pm
[quote author=HungerBAD post=53510242]If it is true.
Then it is so wrong. The pictures are dark,so open to a denial,as no nobody can verify If those in the pictures are the Senators,or another hastily arranged pictures by the opposition to make the Government look bad.
But I will find it hard to believe,that the new Senate building does not have a working emergency stand by Power source.
[/quote.
.
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by davodyguy: 9:49pm
Na today? Under GEj in December 2011 right within the National Christian centre in Abuja, there's power cut
Another one happened in 2013.
President Jonathan's first Easter Sunday service and celebration in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial city was marred by an embarrassing power outage at the Our Savour's Church Marina, where the President worshipped. The President speech was as the power outage occurred whilst the President Jonathan was delivering his speech to the congregation. He however vowed that by next year the power in the church will be uninterrupted. Laughing along with the congregation, Dr Jonathan remarked that "with the power outage, officials of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria are telling him not to sleep until the nation's power crisis is fixed.
Link to video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=HerNnAuzPRY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=HerNnAuzPRY
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by knightsTempler: 9:49pm
"I spoke to the president, he is hale and hearty" Osinbajo
Ena Ofugara sir, those who are hale and hearty go to work and not extend vacations and await test results or una done CHANGE the meaning of "hale and hearty"?
Ena
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by verygudbadguy(m): 9:49pm
Nigeria, a country where impossibility is nothing. When you think you have seen it all, something new springs up.
Anyways, there is too much tension in the land. President is reportedly sick, woman gives birth to a goat, there is recession in the land, Super Eagles failed to qualify for the just concluded AFCON, power failure at the new senate building.
Abeg the SINators need to cool their head with some cold bottles of beer in the darkness.
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by dust144(m): 9:49pm
I thought you guys were untouchable? It normal.
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by slurryeye: 9:50pm
Bunch of clowns
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by castrokins(m): 9:51pm
There Was A Country!
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by Nickymezor(f): 9:51pm
Wat a country! Norin seems to b working.
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by iamtiredoflife: 9:52pm
.
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by Micah360(m): 9:52pm
Power failure! Senate building! .. Adonbolivit
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by nikkypearl(f): 9:52pm
Mitcheeeeeew
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by YaksonFCA(m): 9:52pm
That.serves them.right. What happen to.the running cost of the National Assembly?
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by Waspy(m): 9:53pm
I blame the electorate.
And someone is sitting in his living room hoping that the power supply situation In this country changes for the better. With this kain news, Where's the hope?
|Re: Power Failure During Ambassadorial Nominees Screening At The Senate. PICS by tydi(m): 9:55pm
bUhari chapter 11 verse 35.
Nigeria wept.
