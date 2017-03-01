₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by Amoyinoluwa24: 1:29pm
The Nigerian senate has rejected two non-career ambassadorial nominees out of 47 nominated by President Buhari.
They are Sylvanus Nsofor from Imo state and Jacob Daodu from Ondo state.
The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, which screened the nominees, presented its report at the plenary on Thursday.
The two nominees were rejected based on the committee report.
Speaking at the plenary, the Deputy senate President, Ike Ekweremadu said the appearance of the nominee from Ondo State is contradictory.
He added that the DSS report on the Ondo State nominee were negative.
"He's said to be deceitful and indulged in corrupt practices as Chair road construction" he said.
At the Committee of the Whole, Senate Considered the screening of 45 out of 47 Non-Career Ambassadorial Nominees.
See the full list below;
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/senate-rejects-justice-sa-nsofor-and-mr.html
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by Keneking: 1:35pm
Ok
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by AngelicBeing: 1:39pm
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by Abortions: 1:39pm
HABA SOMBODY SHUD HELP ME HERE NAU,AM SO HUNGRY
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by Cambells: 2:19pm
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by ademidedavid(m): 2:23pm
EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU DO NOT HAVE A GOD FATHER!!!
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by geostrata(m): 2:23pm
I tot i saw my name on the list...
well, i will not accept the Ambassadorial nomination by Buhari, Am afraid he will post me to Contonou.
Well...AM still nairaland FTC Ambassador
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by yourexcellency: 2:23pm
They rejected the man from Imo because stingy Okorocha didnt Roger... Akeredolu oya settle your hyenas ooo
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by burkingx(f): 2:24pm
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by oluseyiforjesus(m): 2:24pm
K
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by NaijaFutbol: 2:24pm
sokoto 2, kano 2, katsina 2, Zamfara 2, Kaduna 2, Bauchi 2
Plateau 2, Kwara 2
Ogun 2
Ondo
1 Like
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by nickxtra(m): 2:25pm
Who dem don help?
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by Victornezzar(m): 2:25pm
dey are doing deir jobs finally
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by Nellybank(m): 2:25pm
This senate seems to be busy doing nothing. If they bring bill to ugment pay for legislative arms of government they will sharpenly pass it. Ndito inoh
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by Youngestlandlord: 2:27pm
So Baba has finally compensated Alhamed Ibeto of Niger State, after denying him a ministerial position, congrats though.
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by johnlegend01(m): 2:27pm
What a blow to the Ondo State Nominee!
Meanwhile, some Northern States have double while only Lagos and Ogun from the whole of South have double despite there being more of Northerners originally.
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by ekensi01(m): 2:27pm
When your family members are against your progress you will see hell. imagine 2 remove from 47.
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by Eco2580(m): 2:27pm
Hmm ok
But i knew one of the nominees who his case passed this one though it news is ilnt on public domain
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by felixix(m): 2:27pm
no b only ask Mugabe
simple question with simple ansa....
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by allrightsir: 2:32pm
deceitful? I'm begining to wonder how they go about a DSS security report
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by jpipe2000(m): 2:33pm
Is that so?
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by JustinSlayer69: 2:36pm
LOL...Baba 70 vex (83 actually ).....
" Ask Mugabe". The man is already going senile.
Is he not the one who couldn't recite the national anthem?
And you want to be ambassador of that country - after a lot of people have been embarrassed at Senate screenings in past over the same issue. It's silly not to come prepared just like Magu didn't know the exact figures for recovered loot.
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by uncleinans(m): 2:41pm
lagos is the only state from the other side with two persons. buhari is a tribal bigot. no doubt bout it.
1 Like
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by paulo220(m): 2:42pm
northern agenda.... north get 2 each while south expect Lagos
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by spartan50(m): 2:44pm
Ghen! Ghen! Another film wan Play again to distract gullible Nigerians... Pass the budget senate
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by DropShot: 2:46pm
NaijaFutbol:Of a list of 47 persons, can all the 36 states have 2 nominees each?
Common sense!
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by Codes151(m): 2:47pm
That awkward moment when you check your state nominee and the name confuses u self!!!
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by uncleinans(m): 2:49pm
DropShot:
after every state provides one each, the remaining should be shard between south and north. not all going to the north. when GEJ used to ve 42 ministers, after each state provides one, the remaining six goes to the six geo political zones. now you, use your head.
2 Likes
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by DropShot: 2:52pm
uncleinans:
|Re: Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees by uncleinans(m): 2:58pm
DropShot:
this is the best you can do? rubish. counter bro, thats what people with brain would do.
