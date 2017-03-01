Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senate Rejects Sylvanus Nsofor And Jacob Daodu As Ambassadorial Nominees (5811 Views)

They are Sylvanus Nsofor from Imo state and Jacob Daodu from Ondo state.



The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, which screened the nominees, presented its report at the plenary on Thursday.



The two nominees were rejected based on the committee report.



Speaking at the plenary, the Deputy senate President, Ike Ekweremadu said the appearance of the nominee from Ondo State is contradictory.



He added that the DSS report on the Ondo State nominee were negative.



"He's said to be deceitful and indulged in corrupt practices as Chair road construction" he said.



At the Committee of the Whole, Senate Considered the screening of 45 out of 47 Non-Career Ambassadorial Nominees.



See the full list below;



Ok

HABA SOMBODY SHUD HELP ME HERE NAU,AM SO HUNGRY

EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU DO NOT HAVE A GOD FATHER!!!





I tot i saw my name on the list...





well, i will not accept the Ambassadorial nomination by Buhari, Am afraid he will post me to Contonou.







They rejected the man from Imo because stingy Okorocha didnt Roger... Akeredolu oya settle your hyenas ooo

K

sokoto 2, kano 2, katsina 2, Zamfara 2, Kaduna 2, Bauchi 2



Plateau 2, Kwara 2



Ogun 2



Ondo 1 , Imo 1 1 Like

Who dem don help?

dey are doing deir jobs finally

This senate seems to be busy doing nothing. If they bring bill to ugment pay for legislative arms of government they will sharpenly pass it. Ndito inoh

So Baba has finally compensated Alhamed Ibeto of Niger State, after denying him a ministerial position, congrats though.

What a blow to the Ondo State Nominee!

Meanwhile, some Northern States have double while only Lagos and Ogun from the whole of South have double despite there being more of Northerners originally.

When your family members are against your progress you will see hell. imagine 2 remove from 47.

Hmm ok

But i knew one of the nominees who his case passed this one though it news is ilnt on public domain





simple question with simple ansa.... no b only ask Mugabesimple question with simple ansa....

deceitful? I'm begining to wonder how they go about a DSS security report

Is that so?





" Ask Mugabe". The man is already going senile.



Is he not the one who couldn't recite the national anthem?



lagos is the only state from the other side with two persons. buhari is a tribal bigot. no doubt bout it. 1 Like

northern agenda.... north get 2 each while south expect Lagos

Ghen! Ghen! Another film wan Play again to distract gullible Nigerians... Pass the budget senate

NaijaFutbol:

Ondo 1 , Imo 1 Of a list of 47 persons, can all the 36 states have 2 nominees each?



That awkward moment when you check your state nominee and the name confuses u self!!!

DropShot:



Of a list of 47 persons, can all the 36 states have 2 nominees each?



after every state provides one each, the remaining should be shard between south and north. not all going to the north. when GEJ used to ve 42 ministers, after each state provides one, the remaining six goes to the six geo political zones. now you, use your head. after every state provides one each, the remaining should be shard between south and north. not all going to the north. when GEJ used to ve 42 ministers, after each state provides one, the remaining six goes to the six geo political zones. now you, use your head. 2 Likes

uncleinans:





after every state provides one each, the remaining should be shard between south and north. not all going to the north. when GEJ used to ve 42 ministers, after each state provides one, the remaining six goes to the six geo political zones. now you, use your head.