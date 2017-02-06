₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by presidency: 11:10am
STATEMENT FROM THE ACTING PRESIDENT
PRESS RELEASE
MY PHONE CHAT WITH THE PRESIDENT TODAY, BY ACTING PRESIDENT
*Discussion on budget, protests and other issues
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has assured the nation that President Muhammadu Buhari is hale and hearty and would return home as soon as he completes the necessary tests recommended by his doctors in the United Kingdom.
Prof. Osinbajo gave the assurance on Monday when State House correspondents approached him for a chat shortly after his telephone conversation with the president.
``Let me first say the President is hale and hearty. I spoke to him just this afternoon and we had a fairly long conversation, he is in good shape and very chatty,” the Acting President said.
He disclosed that the conversation was focused on the economy, the budget and goings on in the country.
The President was ``interested in knowing about the budget process and how far we had gone’’, especially with efforts aimed at taking the country out of recession.
``As you know we had a meeting today with the private sector on the economic recovery and growth plan and he was interested in knowing what was happening with that, with the economic recovery and growth plan and what we are doing with the private sector.”
``And of course I informed him of what we are seeing, the protest matches and some of what the feedback is, what people are saying about the economy and all of that,’’ Osinbajo added.
On when the President would return to Nigeria and his present health status, Osinbajo said ``just as he has said in his letter to the National Assembly, he needs to go through a cycle of tests and once the test results are seen, he will receive medical advice. We should expect him very soon.’’
On the health status of the President, the Acting President noted that at the appropriate time the President will be able to discuss it, especially as he is currently running tests.
According to Prof. Osinbajo, “before you determine your health status, you must be able to run the necessary tests, and do what doctors have asked to be done, and await the outcome of that before one can talk about any kind of health status.’’
The Acting President also dismissed insinuations that he was under pressure to resign.
``I was voted for by the people of this nation, myself and Mr President, and the people of this nation have never asked us to resign.
``So, I am absolutely under no pressure, and the truth is that there has been absolutely no pressure from any source.’’
Laolu Akande
Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity to the President
Office of the Vice President
February 6, 2017
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by casttlebarbz(m): 11:14am
na u sabi
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by SalamRushdie: 11:29am
Acting president,acting CJN, acting Efcc
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by orunto27: 11:33am
Good Report. Well done.
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by orunto27: 11:40am
casttlebarbz:
If all our Ministers, including the CBN Governor, could be REPORTING on their Activities like this, the Nation will be better placed.
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by GOGMIG(m): 11:41am
We can deceive others not our conscience
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by NCP: 11:46am
Na You Sabi
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by lifezone247(m): 12:35pm
Lols, this man sef, we knw all this London people plan oh, giving us ibori and replacing him wit buhari abi? Kontinue. This lies will end up one day. BTW did you remember to tell him about the nation's protest and how 2 baba cancelled his own participation?
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by Mendelssohn(m): 12:36pm
Buhari and his handlers should absorb it into their sensitive consciousness that nothing should be considered an arcanum about his health status. He's not a president of Osinbajo and should understand that he's responsible to about 170 million people who helplessly rely on his discretion. I consistently insist that not only is it iniquitous for anyone to wish his fellow human an untimely exit from the earth plane, but also a rude affront to the Giver of life Himself. But really, maybe one day at a time, some ardent supporters like me might just be stripped off our basis for argument if Buhari's actions and inactions translate to sentiments not sufficiently fashionable to procure us a general understanding of his status in all facets in full verisimilitude.
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by SalomonKane: 12:36pm
Video call would have been better. Or don't tell me there's recession in Aso Rock.
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by tempest01(m): 12:36pm
At least it is good that his mental state is okay...
Wishing him a quick recovery.
He should think of resigning to take more care of his health and get the needed rest at this old age. Seeing pictures of presidents before and after four years, we see the toll it takes on them.
The only people trying so hard to make him stay in power are those that swell their pockets now he is there...Theres no power in the grave. Health is wealth.
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by Monogamy: 12:36pm
Liars
Nigerians demand for 5 mins video call.
Nothing more nothing less
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by flyca: 12:36pm
The lie-bug has also bitten Osibanjo
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by maberry(m): 12:36pm
Make thunder fire una there
Una dey carry person play too much...
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by Yomieluv(m): 12:36pm
Anyone could have said this
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by freeborn76(m): 12:36pm
One thing you cannot take away from Buhari is that he doesn't seem to hold on tenaciously to power like Presidents before him; even when he went abroad for just ten days, he always handed over to an acting President...I don't recall Obasanjo, Jonathan and Yar'adua doing same. I believe when the chips are down, if need be, he would gloriously resign...until then, we wish him quick recovery.
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by admax(m): 12:36pm
ok
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by LilSmith55(m): 12:37pm
SalamRushdie:
Reacting Nigerians
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by BlackSeptember: 12:37pm
Osibanjo just keep lying and you ll see yourself in hell fire
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by baski92(m): 12:37pm
Professor
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by arigold1304(m): 12:38pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by Chimaritoponcho: 12:38pm
he called me too na..it was a conference call
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by Nma27(f): 12:38pm
The puppet vs the puppeteer!
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by czaratwork: 12:38pm
phone chat ke?
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by BlackSeptember: 12:38pm
All these gimmick are not needed. Just ask buhari to address Nigerian finish
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by ceeethru: 12:38pm
Buhari done go deaf and dumb? abeg let us know any wich way.
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by columbus007(m): 12:39pm
Play the conversation or adonbilivit
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by SexyNairalander: 12:39pm
booked
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by BlackSeptember: 12:39pm
orunto27:What nonsense
|Re: My Phone Chat With President Buhari - Osinbajo by yvonne78: 12:39pm
Nawa oo
Governor Fashola Secret Mission Exposed ! / Phcn Abandons 250 Containers With Vital Equipment At Ports! / Major Marketers Urge Jonathan To Commence Deregulation!
