Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by itsdumebi(m): 5:26pm
Former junior minister of finance, Nenadi Usman has sought the approval of a federal high court in lagos to permit her travel for treatment of her breast cancer ailment.

Usman alongside the former minister of aviation, Femi Fani Kayode, Mohammed Danjuma and Jointrust dimensions nig. ltd are facing 17 counts of conspiracy,stealing and fraud to the tune of N38 billion.

Usman’s lawyer, Abiodun Owonikoko, pleaded with the presiding judge, Justice Muslim Hassan to release the defendant’s travel documents to help her go for medical treatment abroad.

http://politicsngr.com/former-min-nenadi-usman-breast-cancer-seeks-travel/

Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by BlackSeptember: 5:33pm
Since our hospitals are not functioning then the money budgeted for it should be shared to us to buy Agbo jedi and root

54 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by josephine123: 5:38pm
WITH SO MUCH HAPPINESS ON HER FACE LIKE THIS?? WATCH

Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by Adminisher: 5:42pm
The way Goodluck 's tiffiny@Ellisons.uk.com women dey get breast cancer sef

6 Likes

Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by wizzlyd(m): 6:14pm
angry
Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by brunofarad(m): 6:14pm
shocked
Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by KingOvoramwen1(m): 6:14pm




I TOT ONE QUACK MUMU PRIEST IN ILE IFE SAID HE CAN CURE CANCER!



!
Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by talk2archy: 6:14pm
granted
Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by Mrsugobest: 6:14pm
grin

1 Like

Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by AngelicBeing: 6:14pm
Double wahala for dead body and the owner of dead body, how l wish all these criminals called politicians constructed world class hospitals during their time Nigerians ought not to travel out for medicals, but, No, they only know how to steal, loot, pad budgets and now they want to travel at every slightest opportunity for medicals, bunch of looters, oh , l forgot, stealing is not corruption according to the best president of the world who graciously handed over to another clueless leader, nonsense sad sad

12 Likes

Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by angeltolly(f): 6:15pm
Hmmm... Sickness weh dey shame money sad lipsrsealed

2 Likes

Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by cycline404(m): 6:15pm
BlackSeptember:
Since our hospitals are not functioning then the money budgeted for it should be shared to us to buy Agbo jedi and root


Funny but true

3 Likes

Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by Tolexander: 6:15pm
The way these women get cancer calls for asking them if they were keeping the loot in their bra!

19 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by sweetboiy(m): 6:15pm
All this thieves... She is looking for an excuse to go into exile

2 Likes

Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by Tazmode(m): 6:16pm
Na wa oo, if she tells the truth, I wish her a miraculous recovery so that she can continue her trial

I hope she knows US is a no-go area for now
Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by Ximenez(m): 6:17pm
Travel to where? Ain't there hospitals in Nigeria.

2 Likes

Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by shamecurls(m): 6:17pm
They all have develop Cancer when they re about to be nailed!

4 Likes

Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by Aristo3146(m): 6:18pm
Since na breast cancer, I can take care of it free of charge...
Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by TeamSimple(m): 6:18pm
Na wa o
Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by Danzakidakura(m): 6:18pm
matan Dr Sa'ad usman sarkin Jere ,Allah ya kara shegiya, her husband is mad after gwari people from issah village used knife and break his head when he went to steal their land. thieves.
Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by 9jatatafo(m): 6:19pm
Is there no hospital in Naija to treat cancer of whatever type?
Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by Abbeyme: 6:19pm
Hope she has a proven medical report to that effect.

That's the only premise on which the court would grant her leave to travel...
Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by shaddoww: 6:19pm
The judge should tell her to get a medical report from a federal medical centre n d doctor to sign as guarantor.

1 Like

Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by WILLYBABS(m): 6:20pm
The chips are down in Nigeria
Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by kingthreat(m): 6:20pm
if pardoned FFK will say he has blocckus cancer cheesy grin

4 Likes

Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by lustychima: 6:21pm
Ok

Once they are caught, they develop ill health

Nenadi

Metuh

FFK

Deziani

4 Likes

Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by INTROVERT(f): 6:21pm
Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by PaTuna1(m): 6:22pm
too bad.
Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by Emmatee22(m): 6:22pm
With dis kind of amount they're calling dis ppl stole, million, billion n trillion, had it been GEJ won, by nw I don't kw if we wud ve been into recession or resetion
Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by Omagago(m): 6:23pm
Hmmmm

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by jomboliski(m): 6:23pm
What happened to all the hospitals in Nigeria... Our leaders should be stoped from traveling out for medical treatment

