Former junior minister of finance, Nenadi Usman has sought the approval of a federal high court in lagos to permit her travel for treatment of her breast cancer ailment.



Usman alongside the former minister of aviation, Femi Fani Kayode, Mohammed Danjuma and Jointrust dimensions nig. ltd are facing 17 counts of conspiracy,stealing and fraud to the tune of N38 billion.



Usman’s lawyer, Abiodun Owonikoko, pleaded with the presiding judge, Justice Muslim Hassan to release the defendant’s travel documents to help her go for medical treatment abroad.

http://politicsngr.com/former-min-nenadi-usman-breast-cancer-seeks-travel/

Since our hospitals are not functioning then the money budgeted for it should be shared to us to buy Agbo jedi and root

WITH SO MUCH HAPPINESS ON HER FACE LIKE THIS?? WATCH





The way Goodluck 's tiffiny@Ellisons.uk.com women dey get breast cancer sef









I TOT ONE QUACK MUMU PRIEST IN ILE IFE SAID HE CAN CURE CANCER!







granted

Double wahala for dead body and the owner of dead body, how l wish all these criminals called politicians constructed world class hospitals during their time Nigerians ought not to travel out for medicals, but, No, they only know how to steal, loot, pad budgets and now they want to travel at every slightest opportunity for medicals, bunch of looters, oh , l forgot, stealing is not corruption according to the best president of the world who graciously handed over to another clueless leader, nonsense

Hmmm... Sickness weh dey shame money

BlackSeptember:

Since our hospitals are not functioning then the money budgeted for it should be shared to us to buy Agbo jedi and root



Funny but true Funny but true

The way these women get cancer calls for asking them if they were keeping the loot in their bra!

All this thieves... She is looking for an excuse to go into exile

Na wa oo, if she tells the truth, I wish her a miraculous recovery so that she can continue her trial



I hope she knows US is a no-go area for now

Travel to where? Ain't there hospitals in Nigeria. 2 Likes

They all have develop Cancer when they re about to be nailed!

Since na breast cancer, I can take care of it free of charge...

matan Dr Sa'ad usman sarkin Jere ,Allah ya kara shegiya, her husband is mad after gwari people from issah village used knife and break his head when he went to steal their land. thieves.

Is there no hospital in Naija to treat cancer of whatever type?

Hope she has a proven medical report to that effect.



That's the only premise on which the court would grant her leave to travel...

The judge should tell her to get a medical report from a federal medical centre n d doctor to sign as guarantor.

The chips are down in Nigeria

if pardoned FFK will say he has blocckus cancer

Once they are caught, they develop ill health



Deziani

With dis kind of amount they're calling dis ppl stole, million, billion n trillion, had it been GEJ won, by nw I don't kw if we wud ve been into recession or resetion

Hmmmm 1 Like 1 Share