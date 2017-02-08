₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,479 members, 3,354,019 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 07:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel (13002 Views)
Fani-kayode And Nenadi Usman Sent To Prison By Court / Nenadi Usman Refunds N140m, Surrenders 2houses / Sanator Nenadi Usman Truns Pastor,after Election Defeat..pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by itsdumebi(m): 5:26pm
Former junior minister of finance, Nenadi Usman has sought the approval of a federal high court in lagos to permit her travel for treatment of her breast cancer ailment.
http://politicsngr.com/former-min-nenadi-usman-breast-cancer-seeks-travel/
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by BlackSeptember: 5:33pm
Since our hospitals are not functioning then the money budgeted for it should be shared to us to buy Agbo jedi and root
54 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by josephine123: 5:38pm
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by Adminisher: 5:42pm
The way Goodluck 's tiffiny@Ellisons.uk.com women dey get breast cancer sef
6 Likes
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by wizzlyd(m): 6:14pm
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by brunofarad(m): 6:14pm
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by KingOvoramwen1(m): 6:14pm
I TOT ONE QUACK MUMU PRIEST IN ILE IFE SAID HE CAN CURE CANCER!
!
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by talk2archy: 6:14pm
granted
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by Mrsugobest: 6:14pm
1 Like
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by AngelicBeing: 6:14pm
Double wahala for dead body and the owner of dead body, how l wish all these criminals called politicians constructed world class hospitals during their time Nigerians ought not to travel out for medicals, but, No, they only know how to steal, loot, pad budgets and now they want to travel at every slightest opportunity for medicals, bunch of looters, oh , l forgot, stealing is not corruption according to the best president of the world who graciously handed over to another clueless leader, nonsense
12 Likes
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by angeltolly(f): 6:15pm
Hmmm... Sickness weh dey shame money
2 Likes
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by cycline404(m): 6:15pm
BlackSeptember:
Funny but true
3 Likes
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by Tolexander: 6:15pm
The way these women get cancer calls for asking them if they were keeping the loot in their bra!
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by sweetboiy(m): 6:15pm
All this thieves... She is looking for an excuse to go into exile
2 Likes
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by Tazmode(m): 6:16pm
Na wa oo, if she tells the truth, I wish her a miraculous recovery so that she can continue her trial
I hope she knows US is a no-go area for now
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by Ximenez(m): 6:17pm
Travel to where? Ain't there hospitals in Nigeria.
2 Likes
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by shamecurls(m): 6:17pm
They all have develop Cancer when they re about to be nailed!
4 Likes
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by Aristo3146(m): 6:18pm
Since na breast cancer, I can take care of it free of charge...
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by TeamSimple(m): 6:18pm
Na wa o
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by Danzakidakura(m): 6:18pm
matan Dr Sa'ad usman sarkin Jere ,Allah ya kara shegiya, her husband is mad after gwari people from issah village used knife and break his head when he went to steal their land. thieves.
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by 9jatatafo(m): 6:19pm
Is there no hospital in Naija to treat cancer of whatever type?
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by Abbeyme: 6:19pm
Hope she has a proven medical report to that effect.
That's the only premise on which the court would grant her leave to travel...
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by shaddoww: 6:19pm
The judge should tell her to get a medical report from a federal medical centre n d doctor to sign as guarantor.
1 Like
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by WILLYBABS(m): 6:20pm
The chips are down in Nigeria
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by kingthreat(m): 6:20pm
if pardoned FFK will say he has blocckus cancer
4 Likes
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by lustychima: 6:21pm
Ok
Once they are caught, they develop ill health
Nenadi
Metuh
FFK
Deziani
4 Likes
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by INTROVERT(f): 6:21pm
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by PaTuna1(m): 6:22pm
too bad.
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by Emmatee22(m): 6:22pm
With dis kind of amount they're calling dis ppl stole, million, billion n trillion, had it been GEJ won, by nw I don't kw if we wud ve been into recession or resetion
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by Omagago(m): 6:23pm
Hmmmm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nenadi Usman Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel by jomboliski(m): 6:23pm
What happened to all the hospitals in Nigeria... Our leaders should be stoped from traveling out for medical treatment
Don't Insult Jonathan On Facebook - N'Delta Group Appeals / Rustico, Ambassador Of Italy Visits Osinbajo (Photos) / I Didn’t Share Jonathan’s Rice As Xmas Gift —Edo PDP Gov Aspirant
Viewing this topic: ceaser, tomaudu(m), ayovi(m), baddest04, seyemon(m), Manweyfitquarel(m), ayikondu(m), Unemadu, AgentOfAllah, LazyGoat(m), MYDEBBY(m), kopji007, HardMirror(m), Dabigbroda(m), Ajpharm(m), Pchikaodili(m), edidiongmichael(m), sexyberry06(f), akinszz, rlgiwa(m), Edelweiss44, smark61, johhnnie(m), Postulates, Kuic, moscobabs(m), vondi, kefasdamil(m), FriendChoice(m), Xbursta(m), Tpave(m), AngelicBeing, kingDarius(m), Nneka297, vicky3(m), rill, leighzy(m) and 97 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3