Senate president, Bukola Saraki last night took to his Twitter handle to say he spoke with president Buhari and they joked about him working late. 1 Share

I know you are lying. But continue. who has that meme sef? 3 Likes

U never know , maybe he spoke with him in dream, buhari was telling him in his dream to leave Nigeria immediately that Nigeria is no country to be in. 1 Like

Maybe he wrote that before knowing that they've increased his count charges.. .





If he had saw that ni..... He would have said baba is DEAD. 5 Likes

Who do this people think we're? these people are covering the truth to keep the looting going on, catering away our money now the president is no more. what sort of wickedness, what is the meaning of a president being out of the country for indefinite period of time just to receive health result? are we all fools, who forged this thing called a country?



Thing is this people do not have fear in them at all. You look at men and women in their eyes and tell them white is black and nothing is happening, are their no enemies of state, why has nothing started happening to these people already? they have counted Aisha Buharri out of their games because she's not wicked.

Seriously what do these people take Nigerians for? Zombies or cowards? Nothig can be hidden under the Sun for too long. If it turns out President Buhari is dead for some time now then Islam is a SCAM and should be wipe off the face of Nigeria because by Islamic right if a Muslim dies he is buried wetin 24hrs. They did it before and they can still do it again. God is watching 4 Likes 2 Shares

Okay other lie from Chief Liar

Sir, please pm me Mr president's functional number I need to tell him something urgently thanks in anticipation





They will not even ask to see his dead body



Take your destiny in your hands.



A lot of youths now wasting away hiding under Buhari , recession and all the other excuses.



Some are just waiting to hear that he is dead as if they will usensure that for ritual. What they want to hear is that he is dead.They will not even ask to see his dead bodyTake your destiny in your hands.A lot of youths now wasting away hiding under Buhari , recession and all the other excuses.Some are just waiting to hear that he is dead as if they will usensure that for ritual.

Lol i wonder wetin this people take we Nigerians for

Nigerians should take a chill pill please with this our president's vacation please.. Give everything time..



If you believe they're lying give it time and if it doesn't conquer the test of time, then so be it.. Why not give everyone the benefits of doubts before judging..



Personally, I don't clarify or try to change people's opinion from what they feel about me whether good or bad



Your assumptions about me changes nothing and you can stick to that for all I care..



Probably that's what Mr president is doing with the issue.. 1 Like

We want him to speak with all of us tru CNN

All these calls heightens the suspicion

Story. I wonder when speaking with the president is now news all the time bikonu

Saraki has joined bad gang

can you put Nigerians on a conference call next time you call him, please?







keep frolicking with the truth just because Nigerians cowardly allow you to

Lair saraki

Even you saraki. So the APC lies has affected you..

buhari is life on supporting machine I wish him.....









what he wish the 5% ters 1 Like

Let us give all these guys benefit of doubt even though it looks fishy. However if at the end of the day, these were all lies like it happened during Yaradua era, then Nigerians must demand the arrest of all these guys that lied to Nigerians including the VP, Saraki and Adesina.



Yaraduas cabal made a fool of Nigerians and nothing happened, same scenario seems to be playing again. Anyway let's just believe they are telling us the truth. 1 Like

Now it is clear that APC is party of liars

Senate president, Bukola Saraki last night took to his Twitter handle to say he spoke with president Buhari and they joked about him working late.

What's my business, even if they like make them do midnight call, extra cool. One day one day breeze go blow and fowl ***** go open...