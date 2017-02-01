NLC call for strike if you re serious not protest better still dialogue with the govt ok.

I always have this negative feelings whenever i hear NLC?

NLC that cannot put it house together?

NLC that collects bribe on subsidy?

NLC that has factions?

NLC that cannot protest reduction in cost of running senate and reps?

NLC that only Up for dubious negotiations

NLC that produced oshomole



