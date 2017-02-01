₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,834 members, 3,354,996 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 February 2017 at 11:31 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) (7876 Views)
Buhari’s Economic Policies Not Working –MAN, NLC, TUC, Others / Day 2: NLC -TUC Strike Updates / New Electricity Tariff: Buhari May Face 1st Labour Showdown As NLC,TUC Spit Fire (1) (2) (3) (4)
|NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by Specialspesh: 10:46am
Popular Ikorodu road is presently closed to traffic as Activists led by Charly Boy and Omoyele Sowore in conjunction with NLC/TUC march on the street.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/charly-boy-omoyele-sowore-join-nlc-and.html
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by Specialspesh: 10:46am
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by Jibril659: 10:48am
Issorite
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by Qmerit(m): 10:50am
NLC call for strike if you re serious not protest better still dialogue with the govt ok.
7 Likes
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by Airforce1(m): 10:51am
Tubaba inspired
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by sweetval: 10:55am
Charly Baba ~ 2 boy
1 Like
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by Tbillz(m): 10:55am
I always have this negative feelings whenever i hear NLC?
NLC that cannot put it house together?
NLC that collects bribe on subsidy?
NLC that has factions?
NLC that cannot protest reduction in cost of running senate and reps?
NLC that only Up for dubious negotiations
NLC that produced oshomole
RIP NLC!!!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by Janetessy(f): 10:55am
Ok
Charley Boy
Rugged
6 Likes
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by catlova2: 10:55am
Lets Keep It Peaceful
3 Likes
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by megrimor(m): 10:55am
Area fada we sight you
4 Likes
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by Blurryface(m): 10:55am
Them No Get Work!!!
1 Like
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by mamatayour(f): 10:55am
Let's go dia
1 Like
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by Brendaniel: 10:56am
Good move
4 Likes
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by Anticorruption: 10:56am
charlie boy
wish you spearheaded the first one
5 Likes
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by Drversatile: 10:56am
Keep it
2 Likes
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by yomi007k(m): 10:56am
Airforce1:
Mk una no call dt name for here oo....
Area fada inspired! Showing the cowards say' nothing dey happen' yes oo..
7 Likes
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by Paragon311(m): 10:56am
Will this protest change anything positive
1 Like
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by chemystery: 10:56am
I can't even see any placard. Why na?
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by olaolulazio(m): 10:56am
Charley
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by success1smyn: 10:56am
k
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by oyinzdml: 10:56am
I'm also starting mine tomorrow.
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by caesaraba(m): 10:57am
Nice one Baba.
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by uzedo1(m): 10:57am
Airforce1:your right bro
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by aviazuva: 10:57am
Let it remain peaceful and all will be at peace till the end
Govt already is aware of all situations
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by bundle33: 10:57am
Nice move...Tuface no get mind to execute the action but. Oga charley get mind to do it...protest na the sure things...everytin is on the high side...Stupid APC
2 Likes
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by amiibaby(f): 10:57am
Okay
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by IamJix: 10:57am
Protests upnon protests nothing has changed.
Still dragging my ukwale standard weed.
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by Wizzyblack3(m): 10:57am
#BringBackOurPresident
#BringBackOurChange
#BringBackOurNaira
#BringBackOurEconomy
#BringBackGoodGovernance
#OneVoiceNigeria
#EnoughIsfvckingEnough
2 Likes
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by owobokiri(m): 10:58am
This Sowore guy has to be very careful in that Lagos.., stepped on lots of powerful toes. .
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by wristbangle(m): 10:58am
The current NLC is not as vibrant as it used to be under Adams Oshiomole.
|Re: NLC, TUC Kicks Off Protest In Lagos (photos) by sagio09: 10:58am
New Ministers' List / Towards 2015: Miyetti Allah - A Fulani Political Thuggery! / BREAKING NEWS: 2015 PRESIDENCY: Jonathan Has Chosen His Running Mate- Gulak
Viewing this topic: Chidonc, awaitingsenator, iamkunleajayi, iwegho, akulaxx, Popatee, dumodust(m), Fumzybabe(f), yash33, WhatTheFuck, babarazy(m), BreezyCB(m), stphrank(m), Johnsown1(m), lawcatalan, GreatZaza(m), ZeusZuco(m), adextman, Osu175(m), PerfectEsquire(m), ChiefWailer, Nairadays, nightingalee, manutayo(m), Sylvaxxl1(m), alienvirus, Onyemaboy(m), Dozi05(m), Anasko(m), cleanshaven(m), MizzD, CHRISTIAN71(m), kikiwendy(f), Kazrem(m), Joebas, freekick, Chillext(m), Dontbeused, TizaBaibe(m), x240, prosper606(m), carmag(m), wallaby, wasbas(f), cmoney22222, iamsparrow(m), undisputedgbola(m), jejematic(m), BOBBYTRICK, superior1, alladinov, watchworldpro, Bash92(m), timowale, eclecticbaron, chijoy7(f), Addme, bornmekus, SkyyLord, cowgirl9090, fountainJay, cletz991(m), Papasmal(m), Demulsify, Molly1991(m), Mickey2015, DrWise, larrymoore1(m), phranseeqz(m), Funmiladey(m), Inyinese(m), biz2get(m), AudacityBoss, BIDEEN, hartum(m), angelgabriel26(m), xcolanto, ReabridCharles(m), AwesomeDuru(m) and 245 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3