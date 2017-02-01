Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members (3261 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Senior Special Assistant to the acting president on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande said in a tweet that the president's meeting with the labour members was "fruitful"



He said "Ag. President Osinbajo welcomed & interacted with reps of NLC, TUC & CSO protesters who marched to Aso Rock. It was a fruitful discussion".



Source: The Acting President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has met with labour leaders who staged a protest to the presidential villa demanding good governance.The Senior Special Assistant to the acting president on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande said in a tweet that the president's meeting with the labour members was "fruitful"He said "Ag. President Osinbajo welcomed & interacted with reps of NLC, TUC & CSO protesters who marched to Aso Rock. It was a fruitful discussion".Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/osinbajo-meets-with-protesting-nlc-tuc.html 2 Likes

Fruitful my ass, just more promises.. . 6 Likes

.

It's cool.... den dey protest cos dem no get awuff money wey dem dey see before... 1 Like

In Davido's voice, Nigeria don cast. 3 Likes

News like this without at least a picture leaves so much to be desired. 2 Likes

Good one..

pinshur or............. pinshur or............. 5 Likes

kellykessy:

Osinbajo is a toothless bull dog

verygudbadguy:

Listening Acting President.



By their comments you know them

Good

Listening Acting President. 1 Like





Abeg, wetin osinbajo talk?



And visit It's amazing that Nigerian citizens are beginning to understand that they rule.Abeg, wetin osinbajo talk?And visit https://wooguide.blogspot.com for tips on wooing successfully

waste of time and energy 1 Like

chuksp09:

Fruitful my ass, just more promises.. .

what should he had done? at least you should commend a kind gesture......buhari wouldnt have care if they had pulled down the gate. what should he had done? at least you should commend a kind gesture......buhari wouldnt have care if they had pulled down the gate. 1 Like

Nigerians have never suffered this in the last 20yrs.







The worst PDP govt in 16yrs is 2000% times better than this Buhari govt 7 Likes 3 Shares

What exactly are they protesting for?

Baba No Action

omenkaLives:

News like this without at least a picture leaves so much to be desired.

Ikorodu road in Lagos was blocked due to traffic all because of the protesters Ikorodu road in Lagos was blocked due to traffic all because of the protesters

I BEGINNING TO LOVE OSINBAJO.



MAN HAS SENSE.



BUHARI CAN BE TRANSFERRED TO RUSSIA.





KILO KAN MI

fruitful? from a tweet? thank God some of us don dey wise up....





is Osinbajo selling fruits now?



I am not understanding oo it was fruitful?is Osinbajo selling fruits now?I am not understanding oo

Fruitful u say? Wat did they reap, apples or oranges?

when they told you all to vote wisely, you refused. now buhari is barely 2 years in power and half dead and you people are protesting up and down.

Splashme:

Nigerians have never suffered this in the last 20yrs.







The worst PDP govt in 16yrs is 2000% times better than this Buhari govt i thank God say i know suffer.... and i will never suffer IJN i thank God say i know suffer.... and i will never suffer IJN 1 Like

I was told dis morning that rice hv increase again by iya o ni rice

Splashme:

Nigerians have never suffered this in the last 20yrs.







The worst PDP govt in 16yrs is 2000% times better than this Buhari govt 1 Like

ericmor:





Ikorodu road in Lagos was blocked due to traffic all because of the protesters Him tel u say him no knw? Na zombie work him de do

Mr Prof. Ur still acting, after 13days of missing oga. Use faith declare ur self president and stop all this acting president of a thing. Right now legally we don't have a president nor acting, cos ur suppose to act in the acting capacity for 10days.

Pray something good comes out from all this.