The Acting President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has met with labour leaders who staged a protest to the presidential villa demanding good governance.
The Senior Special Assistant to the acting president on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande said in a tweet that the president's meeting with the labour members was "fruitful"
He said "Ag. President Osinbajo welcomed & interacted with reps of NLC, TUC & CSO protesters who marched to Aso Rock. It was a fruitful discussion".
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/osinbajo-meets-with-protesting-nlc-tuc.html
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by chuksp09(m): 2:15pm
Fruitful my ass, just more promises.. .
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by dorry62(f): 2:16pm
.
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by hushshinani(m): 2:16pm
It's cool.... den dey protest cos dem no get awuff money wey dem dey see before...
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by Kingstel: 2:16pm
In Davido's voice, Nigeria don cast.
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by omenkaLives: 2:18pm
News like this without at least a picture leaves so much to be desired.
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by helinues: 2:19pm
Good one..
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by TINALETC3(f): 2:23pm
pinshur or.............
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by NameChecker: 2:23pm
kellykessy:
verygudbadguy:
By their comments you know them
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by Mrsmallaem: 2:23pm
Good
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by verygudbadguy(m): 2:23pm
Listening Acting President.
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by Iamdmentor1(m): 2:24pm
It's amazing that Nigerian citizens are beginning to understand that they rule.
Abeg, wetin osinbajo talk?
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by Swyf(f): 2:24pm
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by Edwinmason(m): 2:25pm
waste of time and energy
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by megamank(m): 2:25pm
chuksp09:
what should he had done? at least you should commend a kind gesture......buhari wouldnt have care if they had pulled down the gate.
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by Splashme: 2:25pm
Nigerians have never suffered this in the last 20yrs.
The worst PDP govt in 16yrs is 2000% times better than this Buhari govt
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by PassingShot(m): 2:25pm
What exactly are they protesting for?
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by Yusfunoble(m): 2:25pm
Baba No Action
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by ericmor: 2:25pm
omenkaLives:
Ikorodu road in Lagos was blocked due to traffic all because of the protesters
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by phayvoursky(m): 2:25pm
I BEGINNING TO LOVE OSINBAJO.
MAN HAS SENSE.
BUHARI CAN BE TRANSFERRED TO RUSSIA.
KILO KAN MI
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by Stevoohlicent(m): 2:25pm
fruitful? from a tweet? thank God some of us don dey wise up....
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by fufuNegusi(m): 2:25pm
it was fruitful?
is Osinbajo selling fruits now?
I am not understanding oo
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by kings09(m): 2:25pm
Fruitful u say? Wat did they reap, apples or oranges?
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by Likei(m): 2:26pm
when they told you all to vote wisely, you refused. now buhari is barely 2 years in power and half dead and you people are protesting up and down.
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by laurel03: 2:27pm
Splashme:i thank God say i know suffer.... and i will never suffer IJN
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by ojun50(m): 2:27pm
I was told dis morning that rice hv increase again by iya o ni rice
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by dyabman(m): 2:27pm
Splashme:
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by kings09(m): 2:28pm
Him tel u say him no knw? Na zombie work him de do
ericmor:
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by EmmaOgbu(m): 2:28pm
Mr Prof. Ur still acting, after 13days of missing oga. Use faith declare ur self president and stop all this acting president of a thing. Right now legally we don't have a president nor acting, cos ur suppose to act in the acting capacity for 10days.
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by ghettowriter(m): 2:28pm
Pray something good comes out from all this.
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Protesting NLC, TUC Members by flyca: 2:28pm
chuksp09:And "settlements"
