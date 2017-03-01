Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Sorry State Of Ohanku, The Road Leading To Enyimba Stadium Aba (photos) (11781 Views)

The Ohanku Road in Aba has been Flooded for Over 12 Years now as claimed by a Facebook User, Chucks Wisdom Cee, and the Current administration seems to be doing very little to change the status quo.





Read what Chucks Wisdom Cee Posted on Facebook...







WHAT OHANKU, THE ROAD THAT LEADS TO ENYIMBA STADIUM ABA LOOKS LIKE AFTER YESTERDAY'S RAIN



I decided to take a tour to Ohanku Road, home to over 10% of the entire Aba population, one of the few roads that lead to the Popular New Market as well as The Enyimba Township Stadium and the level of Infrastructural decay here was simply unbelievable.



The residents of Ohanku hardly own or drive private cars round the year as the roads wont allow not to mention the incessant attacks by hoodlums who use the area as hideout for their operations due to its inaccessible state.



The city of Aba had just experienced the third downpour in 2017 and the Road has already been deserted as usual with all hopes on the next dry season later this year.



Lets look at some amazing facts about Ohanku Road;



1. Ohanku Road is home to over 10% of Aba Population



2. The Road is an alternative route to Portharcourt, Rivers State which can be effectively utilized to decongest the Express way.



3. The Road leads to the home of Former Minister of Labor and Productivity, Chief Emeka Wogu (Pictured)



4. Ohanku Road also Leads to the Home of the Chairman, Ugwunagbo LGA, Chief Eze Sam Nwanganga



5. In Ohanku, one of the numerous domestic markets in Aba, The Iheorji Market where food as well as Aba Made products are sold thereby generating revenue for the state.



6. The FADAMA palm plantation project, one of the largest in the area (although abandoned) is located somewhere in Ohanku.



And many more....

The Question now remains, What has the People of Ohanku Road in Aba done to Be denied motorable road for the past 12 Years?



These Pictures Say it all...



See Photos below:



http://mynaijainfo.com/2017/03/aba-sorry-state-ohanku-road-leading-enyimba-stadium/





I schooled at d brown 5-storey building showing in one of those pics. Ohanku has been reconstructed many times and stiil no way. D last time i was around there a life was lost during d construction.

I told my classmates den and am still saying it today so many years after.

So many blood were shed on that road only second to ngwa road Junction. So many thieves were burnt on dat road including someone who only stole maggi. In as much as there was a time aba needed to purge themselves of thieves but so many thieves whose action were not worth death were burnt on those roads.

Until something spiritual is done they can construct dat road a thousand times it will go back to dat state. Aba has so many blood on their hands and dat city require spiritual purging 14 Likes

According to what these pictures portrayed, this should be included in PDP achievement book... for the past 12years.. Our people for us and we are for ours purse .no similarities.. 5 Likes

lofty900:

oga no need to go spiritual in this matter nah? Just invite Julius berger and award the contract for the dualization of the road and let's see the spirit that will stop bulldozers and excavators from working D same company dat constructed other roads in aba dat is still standing today has constructed dat road. Dat road has been constructed more dan 3 times since i knew it. It doesn't even last for 2 months.

I have been there bro. I know exactly wat am saying. Visit those vicinities where most thieves were burn, d roads get damaged almost immediately they are constructed.

Ulasi, dikenafai, danfodio all comes to my mind D same company dat constructed other roads in aba dat is still standing today has constructed dat road. Dat road has been constructed more dan 3 times since i knew it. It doesn't even last for 2 months.I have been there bro. I know exactly wat am saying. Visit those vicinities where most thieves were burn, d roads get damaged almost immediately they are constructed.Ulasi, dikenafai, danfodio all comes to my mind 8 Likes 1 Share

I Know that School. . . . . .Shammah College. Which Year did You Graduate? I Know that School. . . . . .Shammah College. Which Year did You Graduate?

I Know that School. . . . . .Shammah College. Which Year did You Graduate? Sorry bro cant give dat info here. But wen i was there it was on Jss 1-3 so i didn't graduate from sec school there Sorry bro cant give dat info here. But wen i was there it was on Jss 1-3 so i didn't graduate from sec school there 2 Likes

D same company dat constructed other roads in aba dat is still standing today has constructed dat road. Dat road has been constructed more dan 3 times since i knew it. It doesn't even last for 2 months.

I have been there bro. I know exactly wat am saying. Visit those vicinities where most thieves were burn, d roads get damaged almost immediately they are constructed.

Ulasi, dikenafai, danfodio all comes to my mind



One thing you must understand is that all adjoining roads to that ohanku empty their inexistent gutters on that road and the road has a poor drainage system. There are manholes (tunnels) on that road (ohanku) that lead to riverside but its blocked. I have always maintained that roads that lead to or that cuts across markets and outskirts of the city should be dualized. Such road cannot be repaired by unknown construction company. That road should be dualized and the drainage system opened and directed to move waters back to riverside instead of what is obtainable now. Berger, Arab contractors, inter bau or even rcc can do it.



The problem with ohanku as I highlighted is the same problem with faulks road, ngwa road and cemetery road. One thing you must understand is that all adjoining roads to that ohanku empty their inexistent gutters on that road and the road has a poor drainage system. There are manholes (tunnels) on that road (ohanku) that lead to riverside but its blocked. I have always maintained that roads that lead to or that cuts across markets and outskirts of the city should be dualized. Such road cannot be repaired by unknown construction company. That road should be dualized and the drainage system opened and directed to move waters back to riverside instead of what is obtainable now. Berger, Arab contractors, inter bau or even rcc can do it.The problem with ohanku as I highlighted is the same problem with faulks road, ngwa road and cemetery road. 10 Likes





I dare say it's extremely rare, almost impossible, to find such an eyesore in northern Nigeria. After spending a couple of years in southern Nigeria and having toured the country, I seriously lmao whenever I read comments like "that's why the north are not developed" from most nairalanders who I'd assume are southerners. I mean the south itself is just as undeveloped. So that statement amuse me to no ends.I dare say it's extremely rare, almost impossible, to find such an eyesore in northern Nigeria. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Forget about spiritual purging... Award the road to a competent construction company and see if the road will still be same...



I believe in spiritual but not in this case Forget about spiritual purging... Award the road to a competent construction company and see if the road will still be same...I believe in spiritual but not in this case 6 Likes

Forget about spiritual purging... Award the road to a competent construction company and see if the road will still be same...



I believe in spiritual but not in this case U dnt really believe in spiritual if u do u wont tell mean dat.

We watched one die in ohanku during construction , we watched on die infront of our ladies. If u live aba go around d most notoriuos spots for burning thieves u will understand wat am saying U dnt really believe in spiritual if u do u wont tell mean dat.We watched one die in ohanku during construction , we watched on die infront of our ladies. If u live aba go around d most notoriuos spots for burning thieves u will understand wat am saying 2 Likes

One thing you must understand is that all adjoining roads to that ohanku empty their inexistent gutters on that road and the road has a poor drainage system. There are manholes (tunnels) on that road (ohanku) that lead to riverside but its blocked. I have always maintained that roads that lead to or that cuts across markets and outskirts of the city should be dualized. Such road cannot be repaired by unknown construction company. That road should be dualized and the drainage system opened and directed to move waters back to riverside instead of what is obtainable now. Berger, Arab contractors, inter bau or even rcc can do it.



The problem with ohanku as I highlighted is the same problem with failure road, ngwa road and cemetery road.

During construction of dat road in 2005 those tunnels were opened and drained. No lets use along east as a case study. Go there now and stand by ulasi or danfodio and tell me wat u notice.

Before opp our ladies was constructed d last time a very big fish was removed from opp st anthony and since den d road stood. Anyway i will rest my case here During construction of dat road in 2005 those tunnels were opened and drained. No lets use along east as a case study. Go there now and stand by ulasi or danfodio and tell me wat u notice.Before opp our ladies was constructed d last time a very big fish was removed from opp st anthony and since den d road stood. Anyway i will rest my case here 2 Likes



firpatrioticstly that road does not lead to enyimba stadium. secondly that road doesn't lead to the residential 10%of the entire population. thirdly that place is around the outskirts of the city. fourthly the road is not the doing of abia state govt because it is a federal road and the state government has rehabilitate it up to three times but it spoil after sometimes because of poor work,the federal government just needs to spend quality money and resources to repair the road





lol. I schooled at that place shammah Christian college) during my jss1 that was when the owner was kidnapped!



my second time of seeing a dead body in my entire life was on that road when we were coming back from the secondary sight (moluwa, that big long vehicle,I am sure you can relate) I saw a guy burnt to death for stealing a bottle of palm oil which was worth less than 50 naira. throughout my one year on that road at least I saw 5 different dead bodies on different occasions.



you are right to some extent. I remember that road btw our lady of lords and st Anthony hospital always spoiling after repairs until "something" was done op I don't know why you guys are not to Igbo land but enjoys washing our dirty linen in the public.firpatrioticstly that road does not lead to enyimba stadium. secondly that road doesn't lead to the residential 10%of the entire population. thirdly that place is around the outskirts of the city. fourthly the road is not the doing of abia state govt because it is a federal road and the state government has rehabilitate it up to three times but it spoil after sometimes because of poor work,the federal government just needs to spend quality money and resources to repair the roadlol. I schooled at that place shammah Christian college) during my jss1 that was when the owner was kidnapped!my second time of seeing a dead body in my entire life was on that road when we were coming back from the secondary sight (moluwa, that big long vehicle,I am sure you can relate) I saw a guy burnt to death for stealing a bottle of palm oil which was worth less than 50 naira. throughout my one year on that road at least I saw 5 different dead bodies on different occasions.you are right to some extent. I remember that road btw our lady of lords and st Anthony hospital always spoiling after repairs until "something" was done 1 Like

Roads is one of the major problem of Abia state, the governor suppose to start working on the road because soon raining season will come and he will use it for excuse. 2 Likes

Ambode sef

hmm

So, Ohanku Road is still like that? Since I was a kid going on holidays to Aba, that's exactly how it has always been.



And I have a plot of land down there, near Umu Nkama primary school. It've been long, I don't even know the value now.

Ok

Wagon Faith Academy.



I'm sorry this your spiritual talk no make sense at all. 2 Likes

Satan own state . Meanwhile, we are busy developing SW(Lagos),when we are 2ru We might rescue abia state -IP00Ds Satan own state. Meanwhile, we are busy developing SW(Lagos),when we are 2ruWe might rescue abia state -IP00Ds 5 Likes

Aba is the dirtiest town in Nigeria 6 Likes

If it's in Aba, then it's normal! Such road can only be found there. 1 Like

Ohaku road that leads to Emyimba stadium. 1 Like

Aba

The Governor is using NDDC as an excuse to abandon Ohanku and Obohia roads.

Just imagine. And they them no go allow us hear word shouting 'giant of Aba' up and down 1 Like

The governor should lobby the federal to do their roads in that city. 1 Like

During construction of dat road in 2005 those tunnels were opened and drained. No lets use along east as a case study. Go there now and stand by ulasi or danfodio and tell me wat u notice.

Before opp our ladies was constructed d last time a very big fish was removed from opp st anthony and since den d road stood. Anyway i will rest my case here



In a nutshell, the gods are angry or the spirit of the burnt innocent victims are raging?...Which do we believe now...Well, the truth is road construction along residential area like this used to get "k" leg as the NRC members around don't like development. In a nutshell, the gods are angry or the spirit of the burnt innocent victims are raging?...Which do we believe now...Well, the truth is road construction along residential area like this used to get "k" leg as the NRC members around don't like development.