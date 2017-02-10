₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,402 members, 3,356,694 topics. Date: Friday, 10 February 2017 at 09:46 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It (9513 Views)
FG Begins Rehabilitation Work At Kaduna Airport Despite Senate’s Opposition / 20 States US Warned Citizens Against Traveling To In Nigeria / Canadian Express Entry/federal Skilled Workers Program Connect Here (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by edoyad(m): 4:35pm On Feb 09
Abati just put this notice up on the Government of Canada advisory against using Kd airport while that of Abj is fixed. Couldn't a better arrangement have been made ?
https://mobile.twitter.com/abati1990/status/829691232708333568
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by Splinz(m): 4:37pm On Feb 09
You see! And this catastrophe of a government was better advised for alternative measures, but no to Kaduna.
Of course, the clueless handlers wouldn't listen!
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by CoolFreeday(m): 4:38pm On Feb 09
who cares, they can remain in their country
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by Agadinho(m): 4:39pm On Feb 09
*Scratching my head*
1 Like
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by philchudi: 4:45pm On Feb 09
Helrufia Airport
2 Likes
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by laudate: 11:13pm On Feb 09
edoyad:
Please how far is Kaduna train station, from Kaduna airport?? And how far is Abuja rail station from Abuja airport?
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by laudate: 11:13pm On Feb 09
edoyad:
Please how far is Kaduna train station, from Kaduna airport?? And how far is Abuja rail station from Abuja airport? I wan know how I go take plan my journey...
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by SalamRushdie: 11:19pm On Feb 09
Will the Stubborn Buhari under the spell of that evil Kaduna midget agree? The Abuja to Kaduna airport relocation is another proof of the poor quality leadership Buhari has to offer
13 Likes
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by ImadeUReadThis: 11:23pm On Feb 09
The Canadian govt did not warn her citizens from using the Kaduna Airport but warned of visiting Kaduna State! And since Kaduna airport is in kaduna state, the warning thus extends to the use of the airport!
The Canadian govt is simply placing a reminder that the travel warning into kaduna on whatever guise still holds!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by ImadeUReadThis: 11:24pm On Feb 09
laudate:
The airport is about 20km from the city centre
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by ImadeUReadThis: 11:25pm On Feb 09
CoolFreeday:
Zombie like you keep posting trash from osogbo
18 Likes
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by darknetcom: 11:25pm On Feb 09
Splinz:
its goverments fault because of maintenance...
why dont you blame the whiteys for not giving reasons to not use the kaduna airport??..
i dont care sef...
all whites should stay away from africa...
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by CoolFreeday(m): 11:27pm On Feb 09
ImadeUReadThis:thank you sir
3 Likes
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by ImadeUReadThis: 11:28pm On Feb 09
darknetcom:
The Canadian govt had an active travel advisory warning to its citizens not to visit Kaduna.
And if you need a reason why Canada warned it's citizens from visiting Kaduna despite all the Fulani nonsense, Shia massacre and Sunni bokos on the prowl then you obviously need to crawl back under your rock
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by laudate: 11:29pm On Feb 09
ImadeUReadThis:
Ok, thanks. Is that in Kaduna or Abuja?
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by ImadeUReadThis: 11:30pm On Feb 09
laudate:
Kaduna
1 Like
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by darknetcom: 11:31pm On Feb 09
ImadeUReadThis:
why??..because of boko??..
we told those longed noised mofos that boko is defeated,they dont believe us...
what else you want us to do??..
aint their already whites living in kaduna state??...
all whites should stay away from the entire africa...!
who dem epp...
1 Like
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by ImadeUReadThis: 11:35pm On Feb 09
darknetcom:
So the ongoing fulani orchestrated mafia on southern kaduna christians plus the bloody Shia clampdown nko?
The whites don't need your useless country.
FYI, a white man created your useless country
24 Likes
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by darknetcom: 11:37pm On Feb 09
ImadeUReadThis:
a white blabla didnt create anything..
africa was already here before that murderer and thief set foot on it...
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by ImadeUReadThis: 11:54pm On Feb 09
darknetcom:
Nigeria wasn't discovered but invented by Lord Lugard.
Be grateful to your oyibo masters
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by darknetcom: 11:58pm On Feb 09
ImadeUReadThis:
that soil called nigeria today was already their before the whites even knew how to clean their yanshs in the caves of europe...
stop this white whorship...
its discussting...
1 Like
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by SalamRushdie: 12:01am
darknetcom:
So you don't know why shouldn't travel 200 kms on that dangerous Abuja Kaduna road that is not only a dirt and death trap but is filled with robbers, renegade policemen, herdsmen and kidnappers ..How can any sensible alternative be 200 kms by road ...Abeg try and recieve sense
4 Likes
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by SalamRushdie: 12:02am
ImadeUReadThis:
Don't mind the senseless cat abeg
6 Likes
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by OreMI22: 12:05am
Hehehe....
Everything must be in northern Nigeria, even if it goes against national interest.
1 Like
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by darknetcom: 12:10am
SalamRushdie:
how can i know..??..i dont live in kaduna...
but atleast they should say that to their citizens and stop playing smart with black people...
the roads are insecure..four words...simple...
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by edoyad(m): 5:13am
laudate:
Sorry I'm just seeing this. The distance like the other guy replied is about 20 km, roughly 20 mins drive. I don't really know the area where the station is situated but in all my years of staying in Kd I never visited the area. Heard it's kind of an Afghanistan like environment with virtually no Christians.
3 Likes
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by edoyad(m): 5:15am
SalamRushdie:
The idea is to use the train from to and from Abj, but like I said, I don't really know how secure the rigasa area is sha
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by overall90: 5:23am
Other sensible countries to follow.
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by Enyimbamercedes: 6:05am
ImadeUReadThis:And Kaduna airport is in Rivers state abi
3 Likes
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by ElectronicsGuy(m): 6:32am
This is a powerful 1.5kva pure sine wave inverter..
Automatic voltage regulator..
Overload protection ..
Inbuilt battery charger...
Also, a chance to upgrade the system in future for higher capacity ..
N29000
08119387235
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by dadavivo: 7:20am
Buhari and hellerufia want to kill thousands of people for their Allah. Kolewerk
3 Likes
|Re: Canadian Government Rejects Kaduna Airport, Warns Citizens Against Using It by ImadeUReadThis: 7:25am
Enyimbamercedes:
The Canadian govt has blacklisted Kaduna alongside virtually all Northern states apart from Abuja.
Their latest warning is with respect to the relocation of Abuja airport activities to Kaduna reminding their citizens of their travel warning to the same Kaduna.
2 Likes
Get Europe Visa With 5 Years Resident Permit / 31,556 Foreigners Denied Entry Into Nigeria / Celebrities You've Met On Board, Airports And Abroad
Viewing this topic: Mathemagician1(m), remicy(m), slysteel, Torlark(m), alstacs(m), staneve(m), crystalsoul, northvietnam(m), ifeanyi317(m), drizzy22(m), Pavarottii(m), Ekhemini(m), iheanyi4u(m), OctobersVeryOwn, adegoody(m), annalong, gnykelly(m), teejaymos(m), Harrisonwo(m), plantae(m), chris6flash, Giftedcurse(m), livinbygrace, cooljude(m), raindroup(f), Dinobi77, Emmanbaba, deskhal(m), CSTR2, uckennety(m), QuantAnalyst, bulgaria and 68 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13