FG Begins Rehabilitation Work At Kaduna Airport Despite Senate's Opposition / 20 States US Warned Citizens Against Traveling To In Nigeria / Canadian Express Entry/federal Skilled Workers Program Connect Here

https://mobile.twitter.com/abati1990/status/829691232708333568 Abati just put this notice up on the Government of Canada advisory against using Kd airport while that of Abj is fixed. Couldn't a better arrangement have been made ? 2 Likes 1 Share

You see! And this catastrophe of a government was better advised for alternative measures, but no to Kaduna.



Of course, the clueless handlers wouldn't listen! 21 Likes 1 Share

who cares, they can remain in their country 7 Likes 2 Shares

*Scratching my head* 1 Like

Helrufia Airport 2 Likes

Abati just put this notice up on the Government of Canada advisory against using Kd airport while that of Abj is fixed. Couldn't a better arrangement have been made ?

Please how far is Kaduna train station, from Kaduna airport?? And how far is Abuja rail station from Abuja airport?

Abati just put this notice up on the Government of Canada advisory against using Kd airport while that of Abj is fixed. Couldn't a better arrangement have been made ?

Please how far is Kaduna train station, from Kaduna airport?? And how far is Abuja rail station from Abuja airport? I wan know how I go take plan my journey...

Will the Stubborn Buhari under the spell of that evil Kaduna midget agree? The Abuja to Kaduna airport relocation is another proof of the poor quality leadership Buhari has to offer 13 Likes

The Canadian govt did not warn her citizens from using the Kaduna Airport but warned of visiting Kaduna State! And since Kaduna airport is in kaduna state, the warning thus extends to the use of the airport!



The Canadian govt is simply placing a reminder that the travel warning into kaduna on whatever guise still holds! 10 Likes 1 Share

Please how far is Kaduna train station, from Kaduna airport?? And how far is Abuja rail station from Abuja airport? I wan know how I go take plan my journey...

The airport is about 20km from the city centre

who cares, they can remain in their country

Zombie like you keep posting trash from osogbo

You see! And this catastrophe of a government was better advised for alternative measures, but no to Kaduna.

Of course, the clueless handlers wouldn't listen!



Of course, the clueless handlers wouldn't listen!

its goverments fault because of maintenance...



why dont you blame the whiteys for not giving reasons to not use the kaduna airport??..



i dont care sef...



its goverments fault because of maintenance...

why dont you blame the whiteys for not giving reasons to not use the kaduna airport??..

i dont care sef...

all whites should stay away from africa...

thank you sir

its goverments fault because of maintenance...



why dont you blame the whiteys for not giving reasons to not use the kaduna airport??..



i dont care sef...



all whites should stay away from africa...

The Canadian govt had an active travel advisory warning to its citizens not to visit Kaduna.



And if you need a reason why Canada warned it's citizens from visiting Kaduna despite all the Fulani nonsense, Shia massacre and Sunni bokos on the prowl then you obviously need to crawl back under your rock The Canadian govt had an active travel advisory warning to its citizens not to visit Kaduna.And if you need a reason why Canada warned it's citizens from visiting Kaduna despite all the Fulani nonsense, Shia massacre and Sunni bokos on the prowl then you obviously need to crawl back under your rock 35 Likes 2 Shares

The airport is about 20km from the city centre

Ok, thanks. Is that in Kaduna or Abuja?

Ok, thanks. Is that in Kaduna or Abuja?

Kaduna

The Canadian govt did not warn her citizens from using the Kaduna Airport but warned of visiting Kaduna State!

why??..because of boko??..



we told those longed noised mofos that boko is defeated,they dont believe us...



what else you want us to do??..



aint their already whites living in kaduna state??...



all whites should stay away from the entire africa...!



why??..because of boko??..

we told those longed noised mofos that boko is defeated,they dont believe us...

what else you want us to do??..

aint their already whites living in kaduna state??...

who dem epp...

why??..because of boko??..



we told those longed noised mofos that boko is defeated,they dont believe us...



what else you want us to do??..



aint their already whites living in kaduna state??...



all whites should stay away from the entire africa...!



who dem epp...

So the ongoing fulani orchestrated mafia on southern kaduna christians plus the bloody Shia clampdown nko?



The whites don't need your useless country.



So the ongoing fulani orchestrated mafia on southern kaduna christians plus the bloody Shia clampdown nko?

The whites don't need your useless country.

FYI, a white man created your useless country

So the ongoing fulani orchestrated mafia on southern kaduna christians plus the bloody Shia clampdown nko?



The whites don't need your useless country.



FYI, a white man created your useless country

a white blabla didnt create anything..



a white blabla didnt create anything..

africa was already here before that murderer and thief set foot on it...

a white blabla didnt create anything..



africa was already here before that murderer and thief set foot on it...

Nigeria wasn't discovered but invented by Lord Lugard.





Nigeria wasn't discovered but invented by Lord Lugard.

Be grateful to your oyibo masters

Nigeria wasn't discovered but invented by Lord Lugard.





Be grateful to your oyibo masters

that soil called nigeria today was already their before the whites even knew how to clean their yanshs in the caves of europe...



stop this white whorship...



that soil called nigeria today was already their before the whites even knew how to clean their yanshs in the caves of europe...

stop this white whorship...

its discussting...

its goverments fault because of maintenance...



why dont you blame the whiteys for not giving reasons to not use the kaduna airport??..



i dont care sef...



all whites should stay away from africa...

So you don't know why shouldn't travel 200 kms on that dangerous Abuja Kaduna road that is not only a dirt and death trap but is filled with robbers, renegade policemen, herdsmen and kidnappers ..How can any sensible alternative be 200 kms by road ...Abeg try and recieve sense

The Canadian govt had an active travel advisory warning to its citizens not to visit Kaduna.



And if you need a reason why Canada warned it's citizens from visiting Kaduna despite all the Fulani nonsense, Shia massacre and Sunni bokos on the prowl then you obviously need to crawl back under your rock

Don't mind the senseless cat abeg

Hehehe....

Everything must be in northern Nigeria, even if it goes against national interest. 1 Like

So you don't know why shouldn't travel 200 kms on that dangerous Abuja Kaduna road that is not only a dirt and death trap but is filled with robbers, renegade policemen, herdsmen and kidnappers ..How can any sensible alternative be 200 kms by road ...Abeg try and recieve sense

how can i know..??..i dont live in kaduna...



but atleast they should say that to their citizens and stop playing smart with black people...



how can i know..??..i dont live in kaduna...

but atleast they should say that to their citizens and stop playing smart with black people...

the roads are insecure..four words...simple...

Please how far is Kaduna train station, from Kaduna airport?? And how far is Abuja rail station from Abuja airport? I wan know how I go take plan my journey...

Sorry I'm just seeing this. The distance like the other guy replied is about 20 km, roughly 20 mins drive. I don't really know the area where the station is situated but in all my years of staying in Kd I never visited the area. Heard it's kind of an Afghanistan like environment with virtually no Christians.

So you don't know why shouldn't travel 200 kms on that dangerous Abuja Kaduna road that is not only a dirt and death trap but is filled with robbers, renegade policemen, herdsmen and kidnappers ..How can any sensible alternative be 200 kms by road ...Abeg try and recieve sense

The idea is to use the train from to and from Abj, but like I said, I don't really know how secure the rigasa area is sha

Other sensible countries to follow.

And Kaduna airport is in Rivers state abi

Buhari and hellerufia want to kill thousands of people for their Allah. Kolewerk 3 Likes