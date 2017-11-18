Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / How Guys Are Responsible For Increase Of Prostitutes In Nigeria - Lady Reveals (8934 Views)

As shared by the queen biola...



Naw there is dis thing guys do dat is very irritating ! Am sure am talking for a lot of girls who don't want to address dis issue. .if u r a girl den am sure you can relate to dis MATTER!! ... U meet a guy you think u like nd u guys hit it off,Nd all Nd dis guy is sweet Nd nice nd friendly Nd u start seeing friendship with dis guy u guys talk a lot Nd gist - after so much talking u agree to meet Nd because d guy has a sweet mouth u agree to have sex with him after sex u exchange Ur good byes Nd u go home



The guy dat calls u 3 times a day before reduces to one after sex nd at d end stop​s calling nd giving excuses til he fades out GUYS! Put urself in the girls shoes she feels USED Nd stupid!.. Nigerian guys can talk to u for a whole year jst to Bleep u Nd ONCE dey do dey r off! -If u have sisters put urself in the girls shoes nd see how she feels!!! , Are u telling me a girl can't just meet a guy she likes Nd is scared to ve sex because she knows d guy might be after sex afterall ,are u telling me a girl has to keep trying all dis guys til she finds d one?



I had a funny EXPERIENCE met a guy on a dating app dis guy was so particular about no hooking up jst Friendship Nd I was cool with it ..he was like babe I don't do hook up Nd I sed me to! we kicked off gist every day nd finally we agreed to see ,now dis guy is fresh Nd all Nd I was thinking in my little head Something might be here ...so one thing led to d other it happened!! SEX happened!



Nd dis guy dat calls every day stopped calling nd all ..naw put urself in my shoes I felt USED Nd stupid Ladies d fault is not YoU! Stop blaming URSELF! Guys jst want to be smart using friendship to have sex freely Nd dey X like dat ...it's not cool ...if dis has happened to a girl more Dan 5times keep meeting guys say she thinks r cool ,keep falling into deir trap...no one is going to tell dis girl dat wen next u meet a guy if sex happens collect ur money nd ex! So even if d guy never calls again u don't feel USED or stupid ... guys can't always eat deir cakes Nd have it !! If u like tag @instablog call me names but as a guy/girl I know u know wat am talking about! Part 2 coming



Guess she's not far from the truth. 8 Likes 1 Share

see her big breast sef... So how the hell does this lead to prostitution? 18 Likes







You wrote this epistle because of the guy,oya queen biola sorry,ndo. But this your reason is lame in terms of turning a lady to a prostitute.



see her belle like extra boobs 39 Likes 3 Shares





Continue to justify prostitution until u go die inside. Used oloshoContinue to justify prostitution until u go die inside. 2 Likes

Only one girl, will keep meeting bad guys like that?

Village people are involved 19 Likes

So because a guy slept with you and stopped giving you attention, is enough reason to turn a lady into prostitution...



She is just using this daft experience as an excuse..



Irrespective of the fact that it's true that guys do that a lot...



But most of these ladies that fell victim never really loved the guys.



They agreed to sleep with the guys because of money and material things.. 18 Likes 1 Share

smh see as the boobs dey touch belle sef...u became friends with a guy and had sex with him, he stopped calling u and u decided to come to social media and cry... 6 Likes

see eh, one thing I've noticed with guys



once he see's u as wife material

these sort of thing

won't happen 12 Likes 1 Share

i was cheated on but i never cheated back coz thats not who i am.

i was robbed at gunpoint 2times but i didnt rob someone back coz thats not what i am.

i had my sound system stolen,my flat screen taken but i have never broken into other people's houses to steal in revenge.

the world cannot bring something out of u that wasnt already inside there.the seeds were always within u.opportunity came and the seeds germinated

Judas Iscariot always loved money.when the High Priests came with the bribe,that love of money showed itself.and it led to his fall.

IF MEN TREAT YOU CHEAP WHY DONT U BECOME A LESBIAN INSTEAD but u choose to then become EVEN CHEAPER THAN THEY CHEAPENED YOU.

na greedy girls dey experience dis type of tin pass, u luk down on d guys in ur street mayb bc dey do dirty jobs and com 2 dating sites 2 fall victim to a stranger whom probably must hv borrowed car 2 pose on pix, y won't dey use u , get ursef busy and stop dis useless excuse of Urs.





Btw, hw many breasts does she have na greedy girls dey experience dis type of tin pass, u luk down on d guys in ur street mayb bc dey do dirty jobs and com 2 dating sites 2 fall victim to a stranger whom probably must hv borrowed car 2 pose on pix, y won't dey use u, get ursef busy and stop dis useless excuse of Urs.Btw, hw many breasts does she have 10 Likes 1 Share

Humans always trying to shift blames from themselves to another person(s) since 1914......just to justify their actions.

The earlier one realises that trading blames don't solve ones problems,the better 4 them ! 1 Like

. Don't mind me .



It takes two to tango. Sex is both ways. Agreement was reached and SIM was slipped into a phone. Both parties enjoyed it while it last. So, why complain?



Ladies always feel they have done you a favor when they allow you insert your SIM and funny enough they moan the most while it last, meaning they enjoy it more. So why play the victim?



Well you are right..



some prostitutes are victims of heartbreak..



But the truth is that evil attracts evil..



Its hardly you see a well behaved, decent lady getting her heart broken..

most of these ladies with broken hearts are the type that never really loved the guys..



They wanted the world and maga and immediately these guys got tired and see them for what they really are.

they use and dump them...



Let me take my case study from our female celebs, you find out that the ones with broken hearts and failed relationships are the slay Queens and controversial type.





while the ones with successful relationships are the cool headed type..



For example INI Edo vs Stephanie okereke. 3 Likes 1 Share

With you looking like a bag of expired beans. Which guy would want to go that route a 2nd time? 4 Likes

Am speechless. Those apples thou

if a guy deceives a babe, and she gets fukced... and in return she decides to be a h0e because of that issue... then i am sorry to say that she was a h0e all along, and simply needed a reason to be herself. a[b] PROPER [/b] woman will never turn to ashewoism, even if all men deceive her.



... and then these wannabe h0es wonder why men chop and clean mouth, when they are clearly just a step from prostitutes?!?!? what deluded man want to settle with such liabilities?!?! 2 Likes 1 Share



Mad Olosho. Them don fvck and dump am too. but still she no go learn Mad Olosho. Them don fvck and dump am too. but still she no go learn 1 Like

..if she pull her top comot dose tins go even fall reach her knees.the guys wey dey kpansh her dey try sha. Just look at her breast.. Jesus Christ!..if she pull her top comot dose tins go even fall reach her knees.the guys wey dey kpansh her dey try sha. 3 Likes

These one don suffer for guys hand

.

Thank God for prostitutes.. I have no time for girls. 1 Like