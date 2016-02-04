₦airaland Forum

11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by Driftingking(m): 4:45pm
Valentine’s Day is really close

Everyone wants to receive nice presents and cute stuff to show off to their friends. If you the girl you’ve been toasting starts giving you extra attention, you should be very afraid! Here are some things Nigerian girls do when the need Valentine’s Day Bae.

1. Start calling you randomly just to say ‘hi’




2. Using you as their DP and showing you off on social media




3. She becomes extra romantic


“Baby have i told you i love you today? ”




Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by Driftingking(m): 4:46pm
4. Texting you first






5. And replying your messages in seconds




6. Never leaving your messages unanswered





Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by Driftingking(m): 4:46pm
7. Calling you lots of sweet names





8. And being cuter than usual





9. Laughing at all your jokes whether they’re funny or not





10. And just showering you with more attention than usual





11. Stay woke guys!





Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by cassidy1996(m): 5:02pm
i need a val......
Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by Agadsman(m): 5:09pm
then after the val what comes next?
Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by TRADELYN: 5:09pm
OP, you try... cheesy
Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by moyakz(m): 5:12pm
Agadsman:
then after the val what comes next?
she begins to threaten u with pregnancy test results.

Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by Driftingking(m): 5:13pm
Lol
moyakz:

she begins to threaten u with pregnancy test results.

Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by Bumbae1(f): 5:16pm
grin Number 1 is so true .. you gotta refresh his memory
And sweet talk that nicca till credit card drop grin


Op infact this is the best you deserve vals gift for this post grin you know us well
Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by subtlemee(f): 5:22pm
So you've met with all the Nigerian girls?

You should be famous then

Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by ToriBlue(f): 5:26pm
Valentine day is here again and no one is taking me out grin
Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by Driftingking(m): 5:43pm
cc: Seun, lalasticlala, obinoscopy, ishilove farano
Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by Airforce1(m): 5:58pm
Lol
Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by Onyejemechimere(m): 6:36pm
Lalasticlala
Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by Atmmachine(m): 6:39pm

No girl in this world deserves Valentines gift

They want Valentines gift and all the good things

What do they bring to the table except their stinky pusssy

Only our mothers deserves every goddam Valentines day and every gift in the world

Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by richommie(m): 6:39pm
No wonder grin
Bumbae1 been doing all these lately grin

Hmm. . .i now understand. grin

Thank you op



#YOLO

Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by Nma27(f): 6:39pm
Yimu
Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by holluwai(m): 6:40pm
Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by GiaGunn(f): 6:41pm
grin grin
Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by paskyboy: 6:41pm
IN 9MONTHS TIME

Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by Samanza89(m): 6:41pm
I don't celebrate Christmas..

I don't celebrate Easter...

I don't celebrate Democracy day(what was even there to celebrate about in the 1st place)...

I don't celebrate Valentine...what's even Valentine in the 1st place...

Read the story about Valentine, and you'll know he was more of a coward...

I don't celebrate all these, and am still HUMAN...

Argue on your free space!!!...
Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by Funbii(f): 6:41pm
grin cheesy grin cheesy let me coman be going
Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by ALAYORMII: 6:42pm
So untrue
Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by ToriBlue(f): 6:43pm
And no one is taking me out on Valentine's day.embarassed
Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by Dandsome: 6:43pm
Hmm


Valentine period. The time when short girls will be putting on red dresses and be looking like fire extinguisher

Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by BabaCommander: 6:43pm
subtlemee:
So you've met with all the Nigerian girls?

You should be famous then
Stop living in denial, you do these every Feb grin
Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by TeGaTeGa1(m): 6:43pm
Guys ...if you know wat I mean wink

Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by assana: 6:44pm
Agadsman:
then after the val what comes next?
unwanted pregnancy.
Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by IpobExposed: 6:45pm
I have gone on strike to stop calling girls till February. Because I called one last night she said she needs N10,000 for val. I told her let's go together she said she has a "just a friend guy" so me I should send u N10,000 then that just a friend guy will take u out.

Just don't call them ... If they call pretend like u didn't see it. Na dem go taya.

Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by VickyRotex(f): 6:45pm
Kini "Falantyne"?

Here in Jerusalem, we don't know what that means. undecided
Re: 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close by Aksmedias(m): 6:45pm
Lol
(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

