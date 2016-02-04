Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine Day Is Close (9757 Views)

Valentine’s Day is really close



Everyone wants to receive nice presents and cute stuff to show off to their friends. If you the girl you’ve been toasting starts giving you extra attention, you should be very afraid! Here are some things Nigerian girls do when the need Valentine’s Day Bae.



1. Start calling you randomly just to say ‘hi’









2. Using you as their DP and showing you off on social media









3. She becomes extra romantic





“Baby have i told you i love you today? ”







4. Texting you first













5. And replying your messages in seconds









6. Never leaving your messages unanswered











7. Calling you lots of sweet names











8. And being cuter than usual











9. Laughing at all your jokes whether they’re funny or not











10. And just showering you with more attention than usual











11. Stay woke guys!











i need a val......

then after the val what comes next?

OP, you try...

Agadsman:

then after the val what comes next? she begins to threaten u with pregnancy test results. she begins to threaten u with pregnancy test results. 20 Likes

moyakz:



she begins to threaten u with pregnancy test results. Lol 4 Likes

Number 1 is so true .. you gotta refresh his memory

And sweet talk that nicca till credit card drop





So you've met with all the Nigerian girls?



You should be famous then 5 Likes

Valentine day is here again and no one is taking me out

cc: Seun, lalasticlala, obinoscopy, ishilove farano

Lol

Lalasticlala



No girl in this world deserves Valentines gift



They want Valentines gift and all the good things



What do they bring to the table except their stinky pusssy



Only our mothers deserves every goddam Valentines day and every gift in the world 11 Likes 1 Share



Bumbae1 been doing all these lately



Hmm. . .i now understand.



Thank you op







Yimu





Baba is back.!!!!!!

The President is baaaaaaaaaaack!!!!!!!!!!

Baba is back ooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Thank God ooooooooooo!¡!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

At last.

Shame on the haters. Shame on you he's back ooooooooo!!!!!!!



Welcome baaaaaaaaaaack

We miss you.







































































I mean

Oya valentine thing





Abeg make una see trips below 4 Likes

IN 9MONTHS TIME

I don't celebrate Christmas..



I don't celebrate Easter...



I don't celebrate Democracy day(what was even there to celebrate about in the 1st place)...



I don't celebrate Valentine...what's even Valentine in the 1st place...



Read the story about Valentine, and you'll know he was more of a coward...



I don't celebrate all these, and am still HUMAN...



Argue on your free space!!!...

let me coman be going let me coman be going

So untrue

And no one is taking me out on Valentine's day.

Hmm





Valentine period. The time when short girls will be putting on red dresses and be looking like fire extinguisher 3 Likes

subtlemee:

So you've met with all the Nigerian girls?



Guys ...if you know wat I mean 3 Likes

Agadsman:

then after the val what comes next? unwanted pregnancy. unwanted pregnancy.

I have gone on strike to stop calling girls till February. Because I called one last night she said she needs N10,000 for val. I told her let's go together she said she has a "just a friend guy" so me I should send u N10,000 then that just a friend guy will take u out.



Just don't call them ... If they call pretend like u didn't see it. Na dem go taya. 2 Likes





Here in Jerusalem, we don't know what that means. Kini "Falantyne"?Here in Jerusalem, we don't know what that means.