By Oluwatoyin Malik





Amiddle age man, Ridwan Oladiran on Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo State, set his ex-girlfriend’s property on fire at Aribidesi Compound, Akuro area of the capital city, while she was also injured over her decision to opt out of their relationship.



According to information gathered by Metro, the man had gone to the lady’s residence in the morning to set her mattress and clothes ablaze, a situation that made residents to believe that the lady was caught in the fire that they saw raging in her room.



It was learnt that the lady, one Motunrayo Ajibola decided to quit her relationship with the man as a result of what she referred to as maltreatment.



Metro was reliably informed that the lady told the police that she was once pregnant for the man but lost the pregnancy incessant beatings.



She was reported to have lodged a complaint at Iyaganku Division after she was treated of her injuries in an undisclosed hospital.



When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the incident but said that the suspect was on the run, adding that efforts were on to apprehend him.



