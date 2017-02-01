Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS (27663 Views)

Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) / Lagos City Marathon: Organisers Alert On Road Closure Plans / Gov. Ambode At Lagos City Marathon (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)





This young lady ran the entire 42km of the #RunLagos marathon and she did it with such confidence.



According to reports, Oluwaseyi started the race from her house in Lekki, many were surprised that at her young age she deemed it fit to challenge herself.



Source; 7-year-old Damilola Oluwaseyi has emerged winner of the children's category of the #LagosCityMarathon. The little girl surprised a lot of people at the just concluded 2017 Lagos city marathon as she crossed the finish line.This young lady ran the entire 42km of the #RunLagos marathon and she did it with such confidence.According to reports, Oluwaseyi started the race from her house in Lekki, many were surprised that at her young age she deemed it fit to challenge herself.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/meet-7-year-old-nigerian-girl-who.html 9 Likes 3 Shares

she will definitely go places 169 Likes 4 Shares

CastedDude:

she will definitely go places Yeah, she will. Yeah, she will. 64 Likes 3 Shares

Hmm. Na lie







Drabeey was HERE 5 Likes

That's my dawta. 8 Likes

nice one 5 Likes

Drabeey:

Hmm. Na lie the girl is already a star, u no see as dey surround am 14 Likes

Our future Olympics champion, Kenyas, make una leave gold dey eye silver for d next olympics,Nigeria is coming for d gold. 82 Likes 1 Share

Big lie. Nigerians don't even know how to lie 13 Likes

She should be groomed properly for participating in future Olympic tournaments.



Like peak, it's in her. 41 Likes 1 Share

She should be groomed properly for participating in future Olympic tournaments.



Like peak, it's in her. 3 Likes

she need to be groom but we don't value such talent here sad 3 Likes

Unimaginable123:

Big lie. Nigerians don't even know how to lie

Everything is a lie for your type.



I watched this girl live on NTA when she completed the race.



You are here shouting na lie, when this little girl is achieving. Wake up and do something for your life Everything is a lie for your type.I watched this girl live on NTA when she completed the race.You are here shouting na lie, when this little girl is achieving. Wake up and do something for your life 109 Likes 9 Shares

Nice. I hope they take care of her first cos she is too young to complete that. 2 Likes

Ohlordylordy...I wanna give her a hug! Well done sweetie 1 Like

Abeg, mods, remove the Islam title from my profile. I'm not a muslim. I'm a christian. 15 Likes

adem30:





Everything is a lie for your type.



I watched this girl live on NTA when she completed the race.



You are here shouting na lie, when this little girl is achieving. Wake up and do something for your life 7-year olds ain't got the stamina to finish such a race.



Did you see where she started running from? 7-year olds ain't got the stamina to finish such a race.Did you see where she started running from? 6 Likes

she did try....nice one little limbs.

adadike281:

Our future Olympics champion,

Kenyas, make una leave gold dey eye silver

for d next olympics,Nigeria is coming for d gold.

You can change ur name to anytin but I will always knw it's u Ada.. hw r u and hw have u been all this while, na wa ooo You can change ur name to anytin but I will always knw it's u Ada.. hw r u and hw have u been all this while, na wa ooo 2 Likes

adadike281:

Our future Olympics champion,

Kenyas, make una leave gold dey eye silver

for d next olympics,Nigeria is coming for d gold.

For your mind! She did 10kms which is impressive as me whey dey Nairobi dey gasp after 3km walk!



Long distance is Kenyans' birth right and they work hard at it. Their top marathoners don't bother about the Lagos marathon as they eye Boston, New York, London, Berlin etc winning those marathons earn them over N400m. For your mind!She did 10kms which is impressive as me whey dey Nairobi dey gasp after 3km walk!Long distance is Kenyans' birth right and they work hard at it. Their top marathoners don't bother about the Lagos marathon as they eye Boston, New York, London, Berlin etc winning those marathons earn them over N400m. 6 Likes

well done little champion



i can't wait to read more of your awesome exploit



God bless you

nice girl

Finally someone to help us beat the Kenyans!!! Yes!!! 9 Likes 1 Share

Fat lie! 1 Like

Who will be there to groom her as she evolves?



Thats the big question.



Once she enters puberty and starts facebooking on iPhone 7 and chatting boys... Forget those legs. 6 Likes

Nigerians are naturally stupid and sentimental. A marathon race where a full grown mature man collapsed you later believed was won by a 7 years old.



Well, I am not surprised. Same stupid people believed in MMM and buhari's change. 20 Likes 1 Share

I love you,girl.Better pikin

To me she's the winner

Nigerian media.. 2 Likes

Big lie. She ran 10km of the 42km. Get your facts right before posting or pushing to FP. 17 Likes 1 Share