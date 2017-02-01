₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 11:10am
7-year-old Damilola Oluwaseyi has emerged winner of the children's category of the #LagosCityMarathon. The little girl surprised a lot of people at the just concluded 2017 Lagos city marathon as she crossed the finish line.
This young lady ran the entire 42km of the #RunLagos marathon and she did it with such confidence.
According to reports, Oluwaseyi started the race from her house in Lekki, many were surprised that at her young age she deemed it fit to challenge herself.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/meet-7-year-old-nigerian-girl-who.html
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by CastedDude: 11:11am
she will definitely go places
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by colik(f): 11:13am
CastedDude:Yeah, she will.
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by Drabeey(m): 11:14am
Hmm. Na lie
Drabeey was HERE
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by nepapole(m): 11:15am
That's my dawta.
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by dainformant(m): 11:16am
nice one
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by dainformant(m): 11:19am
the girl is already a star, u no see as dey surround am
Drabeey:
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by adadike281(f): 11:22am
Our future Olympics champion, Kenyas, make una leave gold dey eye silver for d next olympics,Nigeria is coming for d gold.
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by Unimaginable123: 12:04pm
Big lie. Nigerians don't even know how to lie
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by abdulaz: 1:39pm
She should be groomed properly for participating in future Olympic tournaments.
Like peak, it's in her.
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by abdulaz: 1:40pm
She should be groomed properly for participating in future Olympic tournaments.
Like peak, it's in her.
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by maxiflexy(m): 1:48pm
she need to be groom but we don't value such talent here sad
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by adem30: 1:58pm
Unimaginable123:
Everything is a lie for your type.
I watched this girl live on NTA when she completed the race.
You are here shouting na lie, when this little girl is achieving. Wake up and do something for your life
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by DIKEnaWAR: 2:08pm
Nice. I hope they take care of her first cos she is too young to complete that.
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by sisisioge: 2:09pm
Ohlordylordy...I wanna give her a hug! Well done sweetie
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by Iamdmentor1(m): 2:09pm
Abeg, mods, remove the Islam title from my profile. I'm not a muslim. I'm a christian.
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by DrayZee: 2:09pm
adem30:7-year olds ain't got the stamina to finish such a race.
Did you see where she started running from?
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by kennyjam: 2:10pm
she did try....nice one little limbs.
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by Asuokaa: 2:12pm
adadike281:
You can change ur name to anytin but I will always knw it's u Ada.. hw r u and hw have u been all this while, na wa ooo
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by Pavore9: 2:12pm
adadike281:
For your mind! She did 10kms which is impressive as me whey dey Nairobi dey gasp after 3km walk!
Long distance is Kenyans' birth right and they work hard at it. Their top marathoners don't bother about the Lagos marathon as they eye Boston, New York, London, Berlin etc winning those marathons earn them over N400m.
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by DWJOBScom(m): 2:12pm
well done little champion
i can't wait to read more of your awesome exploit
God bless you
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by princeemmma(m): 2:12pm
nice girl
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by Valfrankie(m): 2:12pm
Finally someone to help us beat the Kenyans!!! Yes!!!
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by coolesmile: 2:12pm
Fat lie!
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by madjune: 2:13pm
Who will be there to groom her as she evolves?
Thats the big question.
Once she enters puberty and starts facebooking on iPhone 7 and chatting boys... Forget those legs.
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by Papikush: 2:13pm
Nigerians are naturally stupid and sentimental. A marathon race where a full grown mature man collapsed you later believed was won by a 7 years old.
Well, I am not surprised. Same stupid people believed in MMM and buhari's change.
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by Produke(m): 2:13pm
I love you,girl.Better pikin
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by oluseyiforjesus(m): 2:13pm
To me she's the winner
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by dirtymoney(m): 2:14pm
Nigerian media..
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by Culin(f): 2:15pm
Big lie. She ran 10km of the 42km. Get your facts right before posting or pushing to FP.
|Re: 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS by doe: 2:15pm
i am sure the children category is not 42km.
If she started from Lekki, she only ran to eko Atlantic!! Race started from Mainland. So lie full this report
