₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,487 members, 3,359,649 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 February 2017 at 11:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her (25389 Views)
Man Buries His One-Day-Old Baby, Shares Pics Of Her Burial On Facebook / Should I Eject My Lesbian Cousin From My House? / Nairalander Shares Throwback Picture With Cousin (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by Towncrier247: 2:36pm
Right or wrong, here’s the question social media users are asking after this guy shared photos getting mushy with his cousin. He even touched her hips and derriere. What is your take on this? See the photos below..
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/guy-shares-pics-with-cousin-people-are.html#more
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by Towncrier247: 2:36pm
SEE ALL THE UNCOVERED PHOTOS OF THEM TOGETHER HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/guy-shares-pics-with-cousin-people-are.html#more
SEE ALL THE UNCOVERED PHOTOS OF THEM TOGETHER HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/guy-shares-pics-with-cousin-people-are.html#more
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by dingbang(m): 2:38pm
Lol
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by LordJudeEfcc: 2:39pm
grab that thing , na ur family property
86 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by TrapQueen77(f): 2:39pm
Cheapazz cousins... It means they fvcking...
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by MOSTEC(m): 2:41pm
Incest
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by temitemi1(m): 2:42pm
smh
1 Like
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by BeeBeeOoh(m): 2:49pm
She's that kinda cousin fuckboys use to deceive their girlfriend's
12 Likes
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by TrapHedges(m): 2:50pm
Cosin ogwugwu oge
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by CaroLyner(f): 4:10pm
TrapQueen77:Obviously
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by HateU2(f): 4:15pm
Yes, they are cousins but they are 'cousing' themselves
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by Hayormeah(f): 4:16pm
cousin my foot!
1 Like
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by Lavenda26: 4:16pm
This is not right in all angles
3 Likes
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by seunny4lif(m): 4:35pm
I'm not understanding
6 Likes
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by yellowbeauty(f): 7:22pm
cousins sleeps with themselves
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by Tazmode(m): 7:28pm
He tapped too much current and probably forgot what she is to him
2 Likes
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by agrovick(m): 9:39pm
The amount of brain dead folks wasting precious oxygen is just astonishing.
If only the 'theory of survival of the fittest' holds
3 Likes
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by Berlynn(f): 9:44pm
To me the pictures are lovely .... famzy thinggy no big deal we do tat a lot
3 Likes
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by samyfreshsmooth(m): 9:47pm
cousins with benefit
4 Likes
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by PetrePan(m): 9:57pm
End time cousin..
2 Likes
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:20pm
Ok
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by Mouthgag: 10:20pm
Na today!
Cousins Fûck each other alot.. ..
1 Like
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by slurryeye: 10:21pm
If you could grab your cousin in public like that, so how do you grab her in private?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by simplemach(m): 10:21pm
Ok
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by EWAagoyin(m): 10:21pm
not a big deal... most niggas Fućks dere cousins a lot... infact most guys lost dere virginity to dere cousins.... na bad thing sha
3 Likes
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by valariz: 10:22pm
Na wa o incest
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by Spartacuss(f): 10:22pm
1 Like
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by AheadMarket(m): 10:22pm
Hausa de marry cousins. So, no biggy... Next!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by superfelix: 10:22pm
Ha!
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by curvilicious: 10:22pm
This two are fvcking no doubt about that
I thank God say na one of those other kwantiri
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by Abbeyme: 10:22pm
Are they are doing this on a railway track? Abi what am I seeing there on the second pix ?
|Re: Guy Shares Pics With Cousin & People Are Reacting With The Way He Is Holding Her by Endybest242: 10:23pm
1 Like 1 Share
Prophet Ajanaku's Family Eject Wife From His Property. / 72 Years Old Man Seeks Dissolution Of His 44 Years Old Marriage / Meet The Couple Who Won N1m In Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Valentine Edition
Viewing this topic: kunleajao(m), Doyin2, UcheCokoro, kingsol1759(m), lieutenantHaven, DeePsychologist, Alikote, clem101(m), virusfebi, captainD567, dimmikel, Princenady(m), Benny95(m), petsam11(m), Akadex, clerkkent, Seakay(m), Arigu001(m), djaybaba, shukudi(m), paulsowande(m), POPOJOSH10(m), Vick4rill(m), bercarray(m), So4baba(m), Btruth, rhames, Obimgbo(f), Samchelsea(m), LeemahT(f), goodmorning40, solarview(m), Donnyperry(m), Madcow(m), KevMitnick, wewe1(m), EsteriAyaba, Prestigious1, beway(m), ClintonNzedimma(m), michysandra1, hemartins(m), NigerianDiamond(m), bataderemi(m), bluejeff(m), Benjax(m), paulvelly(m), bennylee, zpakln, horlakunle25(m), davspog2(m), Dotmanroy(m), jumpmasta(m), chinedumo(m), bunmila(f), oyinella(f), Mrdigitech(m), solexadex(m), Ighoga898(m), Dmatter(m), nattyGENT, stremy21(m), LydayBobo(m), bejick(m), RexEmmyGee, Xaviermax11, fowosh, DBounty(m), chic91(f), Shonhairtaipei(m), Bankalert(m), onemantg, SRS2, roufy235(m), Jafsent, Centurion04, teddybluez(m), tempilo2k(m), princessfmo, dwizy(m), businesscitadel(m), cicofino, damiplovR(m), Rudewaterz(m), ebukah, yhormite, OOOS(m), obstead200(m), stellanth(m), Guyman02, Allwility, terrezo2002(m), duke2017, josephsm823(m), virtuejoan(f), lokozoni(m), Ahmed99(m), curiousmind11, segzyogondus(m), adelolaa(m), LagosIkd, Xbursta(m), Santa2, DjAndroid, andayo(m), patrick44, johnca(m), JennyOfOldstones(f), seye005(m), sartorius(m), peksmay(f), sexymoma(f), trillz, Ibrahimfago, elrony(m), olasworld(m), Danieldexii(m), Jay14(m), Winnyluv(f), djlaqua91(m), ceejay4real(m), sterlinboy(m), Spencer101(m), ceeceeuwa, Kenneth205(m), hotmolo(m), babulicious, greatjoshy, kenndemot(m), SUGARSON(m), andyboi4real(m), Ohanaka295, eazyway and 229 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5