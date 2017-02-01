₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,795 members, 3,360,557 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 February 2017 at 03:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) (21810 Views)
UNIPORT Students Demonstrate Romeo & Juliet Romance In A Public Display (photos) / Eric Omondi And Chantal Juliet Grazioli Valentine's Day Photos / Nairalanders Airforce1 And Pinkjacket Shares After Valentine Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by chie8: 9:29pm On Feb 11
Below are photos of students of UNIPORT dressed in regalia to display the affection of Romeo and Juliet as we approach the Valentine.
Image credit:Bodmas
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/uniport-students-dressed-in-regalia-to.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by chie8: 9:29pm On Feb 11
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by BUHARIISCURSED: 9:29pm On Feb 11
wayray re ooo
19 Likes
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by Blackfire(m): 9:32pm On Feb 11
ojuju CALABAR and Mrs koi koi .
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by Eleniyan15(m): 9:32pm On Feb 11
Rubbish
40 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by cassidy1996(m): 9:33pm On Feb 11
seek and you will find....
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by immortalcrown(m): 9:38pm On Feb 11
Descent fools.
48 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by rawgurl(f): 9:47pm On Feb 11
Ok
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by yellowbeauty(f): 9:47pm On Feb 11
this Valentine tin sef tire me
3 Likes
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by josephine123: 9:48pm On Feb 11
na wa for dem oooo
2 Likes
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by nightingalee: 9:49pm On Feb 11
... Looking for your Romeo?? No be Romeo dey your side so??
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by ademasta(m): 9:50pm On Feb 11
If rain beat dem dia eyes go clear
9 Likes
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by Annie939(f): 9:52pm On Feb 11
wooooooooow am looking for my Romeo toooooo
1 Like
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by Sandydayziz(f): 9:53pm On Feb 11
Wat exactly re dey trying to say... Cus m not understanding
12 Likes
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by dingbang(m): 10:03pm On Feb 11
Joblessness
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by ufuosman: 10:18pm On Feb 11
When they don't have anything meaningful to do.
4 Likes
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by Ezzy94(m): 10:34pm On Feb 11
They ate well today
6 Likes
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by leofab(f): 10:47pm On Feb 11
Buhari why?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by Emekamex(m): 10:54pm On Feb 11
Wetin be this?
18 Likes
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by decomaniaboss(f): 11:01pm On Feb 11
ademasta:
3 Likes
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by ugotex85: 11:14pm On Feb 11
I won't take you seriously untill I see that wrapper untie.
1 Like
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by Nickymezor(f): 12:12am
Semi madness in display
3 Likes
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by mykeljosef: 4:33am
nippu. equality na
where dem feminists
nairaland changing nipp.le to tip. smh
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by pornmonk: 6:04am
No comments.
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by babagydoz(m): 6:27am
Madness everywhere
1 Like
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by darknetcom: 6:31am
this is what happens when you allow western education in your culture...
you create a lot of idiots....
why not just bleach to prove your point??..
idiots...
1 Like
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by darknetcom: 6:34am
dem this wan leaders of tommorow??...
you can as well kiss your blackrace goodbye already...
rubbish..
you send dem to school and they only learn rubbish...
what about our agriculture?what about our power sector?...
romeo and julia my foot...
3 Likes
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by 1Rebel: 6:36am
That child staring at them there would be wondering how it all went wrong
They have turned the poor girl into a philosopher
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:24am
This is an informal display of insanity
1 Like
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:57am
Na so madness dey take start
1 Like
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by DoyenExchange: 8:08am
Nice one
|Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by Enouwem(m): 8:15am
Very nonsense thing laidis
1 Like
Mother Of Two Spends $15000 To Enhance Her Butt (Pics): Vogue Or Vanity? / Lads Arrange Order Of Preferred Attributes In Women / Can You Allow Your Partner/spouse Go Through Your Phone?
Viewing this topic: Bartwale(m), PreciousBeauty(f), Dicksonpal, NnaMEN1(m), Zahram(m), LordSucre(m), Hazkel(f), temmytopsy1(f), Deejay08, okopido, mazimee(m), mansheru, leticia28, szen(m), mskata(m), dzing(m), scondab(m), pedo360, adwaani(m), Chukwudozzie(m), tirigbosa, Skipfr(m), redgem(f), Anabaraonyepete(m), emmahoney(m), Patobanton, Jully17(f), guyla, Roh50(f), princeabdulkpt(m), vascey(m), dtver(m), areeyor(m), chaxking(m), AngelJennifer, Untainted007, illustrious(m), Nuellaluv(f), Prestigenedu, Humbleknight001(m), makdcash(m), littlemistress(f), Elliot2(m), Jimmyblaze(m), lastmessenger, Enaburekhanjosh(m), Eedy4clm(m), HemmanuelRichy(m) and 88 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26