UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by chie8: 9:29pm On Feb 11
Below are photos of students of UNIPORT dressed in regalia to display the affection of Romeo and Juliet as we approach the Valentine.

Image credit:Bodmas


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/uniport-students-dressed-in-regalia-to.html?m=1

Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by chie8: 9:29pm On Feb 11
Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by BUHARIISCURSED: 9:29pm On Feb 11
wayray re ooo

Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by Blackfire(m): 9:32pm On Feb 11
ojuju CALABAR and Mrs koi koi .

Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by Eleniyan15(m): 9:32pm On Feb 11
Rubbish

Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by cassidy1996(m): 9:33pm On Feb 11
seek and you will find....
Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by immortalcrown(m): 9:38pm On Feb 11
Descent fools.

Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by rawgurl(f): 9:47pm On Feb 11
Ok
Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by yellowbeauty(f): 9:47pm On Feb 11
this Valentine tin sef tire me

Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by josephine123: 9:48pm On Feb 11
na wa for dem oooo

Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by nightingalee: 9:49pm On Feb 11
... Looking for your Romeo?? No be Romeo dey your side so??

Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by ademasta(m): 9:50pm On Feb 11
If rain beat dem dia eyes go clear grin

Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by Annie939(f): 9:52pm On Feb 11
wooooooooow am looking for my Romeo toooooo

Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by Sandydayziz(f): 9:53pm On Feb 11
Wat exactly re dey trying to say... Cus m not understanding undecided

Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by dingbang(m): 10:03pm On Feb 11
Joblessness

Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by ufuosman: 10:18pm On Feb 11
When they don't have anything meaningful to do.

Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by Ezzy94(m): 10:34pm On Feb 11
They ate well today

Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by leofab(f): 10:47pm On Feb 11
Buhari why?

Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by Emekamex(m): 10:54pm On Feb 11
Wetin be this?

Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by decomaniaboss(f): 11:01pm On Feb 11
ademasta:
If rain beat dem dia eyes go clear grin
grin grin

Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by ugotex85: 11:14pm On Feb 11
I won't take you seriously untill I see that wrapper untie.

Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by Nickymezor(f): 12:12am
Semi madness in display undecided

Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by mykeljosef: 4:33am
nippu. equality na


where dem feminists



nairaland changing nipp.le to tip. smh

Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by pornmonk: 6:04am
No comments.
Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by babagydoz(m): 6:27am
Madness everywhere

Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by darknetcom: 6:31am
this is what happens when you allow western education in your culture...

you create a lot of idiots....

why not just bleach to prove your point??..

idiots...

Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by darknetcom: 6:34am
dem this wan leaders of tommorow??...

you can as well kiss your blackrace goodbye already...

rubbish..

you send dem to school and they only learn rubbish...

what about our agriculture?what about our power sector?...

romeo and julia my foot...

Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by 1Rebel: 6:36am
That child staring at them there would be wondering how it all went wrong grin grin




They have turned the poor girl into a philosopher

Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:24am
This is an informal display of insanity

Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:57am
Na so madness dey take start

Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by DoyenExchange: 8:08am
Nice one
Re: UNIPORT Students Turn Romeo & Juliet For Valentine (Photos) by Enouwem(m): 8:15am
Very nonsense thing laidis

