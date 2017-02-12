Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / My Boss Is Terribly Corrupt. Should I Blow The Whistle? (3471 Views)

A friend shared this with me and I decided to bring it here in other to get advice.



He works with a company as an admin officer and part of his job description is processing of expenses for daily purchases and payment to vendors and suppliers.



My friend is in a fix right now and he needs advice. The problem started when his former boss boss was sacked due to downsizing. His new boss is a terribly corrupt person.



Inspire of the fact that his boss earns good salary which ordinary should be enough for him, he still manipulates figures and orders my friend to raise fictitious expenses which he converts to private use.



My friend also notice that his boss connives with vendors to inflate price in return for kickbacks.



Recently my friend processed and got approval for purchase of tyres for their operational vehicles in the office only for his boss to collect the money without buying the tyres.





The internal auditor who is suppose to check mate this excesses has been quiet .



My friend is thinking of using the company's wishle blowing mechanism but this might affect his boss as he could be sacked.



Kindly advice. 2 Likes

my friend this is Nigeria where someone accumulate raw foreign cash worth over 5billion naira for domestic use at home. Ur boss is only a leaner in this context, pls give up blowing the whistle if that ur boss has been in the company before you.



He doesn't need to seek NL advice bfor doing the needful.



except if your friend is actually waiting for his own turn to be on that sit, and start manipulating figures, just lik his current boss is doing.



One day, that company will seize to exist, and the blame will be put on bad management, not knowing people like his boss siting at one corner embezzling the company's actually cause it.



case study is NIGERIA.



corrupt individuals need to be weed out 17 Likes

Your Friend is on His Own o!

Remember, you get 5% of all the recovered loot. 1 Like

He should just stay put and gather evidence over a period of time. Concrete one at that, mouth talk is not enough.



Meanwhile



Well he can actually 'blow the whistle' only and if only it wont be traced back to him. From my experience, these corrupt people normally have friends in high places. If nothing is done to his boss after he reported and then the said boss catches wind of the situation...ur friend is a goner, and in dis our nigeria of few jobs....is he willing to take such a step at the possible cost of his job? 7 Likes

Easiest way to get sacked in most institutions is to report a corrupt boss.. 11 Likes 2 Shares

cc.

Seun

Lalasticlala





blow

What are you waiting for?







Blow d gaadm trumpet 1 Like

Really

Your boss is Buhari blow the whistle u evil senators

u want to blow d whistle and end d game ..and stay jobless ...or wat ..

Once you get another job, you can blow the trumpet

Go ahead.

will comment later, lemme pray

It's best for ur friend to keep quiet cos boss will surly be boss and watch karma plays out . What goes around comes around..



It is silence like this that destroyed this country to this level, when the first corrupt person was ignored, the attitude spread like wild fire and see where we are today, i implore you to use the whistle blowing medium and BLOW the whistle on his a$$. this is how they go about ruining what others have worked hard to build. blow the whistle. it the right thing to do. 3 Likes

No talk jare.



Wen d company eventually runsdown n u dnt ve a job anymore, that will b d ryt tym to talk

Never outshine the MASTER

While Whistle blowing is good, it depends on the environment of the company, you must apply wisdom and ask yourself the following questions: is the whistle blowing mechanism secure? Would you be a prime suspected Whistle blower after the exposure? NB this May put you at risk. You also have to determine the closeness of your boss to his superiors - those Who will take decisions so you dont put yourself in trouble. Above all you must be ready to quit your job if the table is turned against you.

If its a private coy go ahead and report, the executive or owners may even reward you. If its government work, oga just mind your business and face your lane.

Whistle blower

If it doesn't affect your salary or bonuses u may just keep cool.

Sooner or later he will be caught.



Does your company maintain a car log book for repairs n maintenance?

Another liar Muhammed

Is it your father's company?instead of eating your own and going,blow the whistle and see if it won't consume u,

Blow the whistle, safe the company from collapse. But do it with sense, dont expose yourself to danger.

I will tell you specifically and even in caps - DON'T DO IT IF YOU STILL LOVE YOUR JOB. Your boss may be serving the interest of someone high up the ladder. A boss who has the effrontery to direct subordinates to change figures may have cover up. Do it and lose your job or be frustrated out of the system. 1 Like