₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,909,462 members, 3,902,325 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 November 2017 at 03:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me (4766 Views)
Should I Ask My Boss To Sack An Incompetent Employee? / My Boss And My Account! Advice Needed! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by Moranc(m): 7:26am
Good day Nairalanders.... I work as an IT PERSONNEL in an ICT firm. my boss bought a laptop in computer village after using it for about 7 months the laptop developed motherboard fault, I took the faulty laptop to service center for repair since it's still under warranty but on getting there I was told it's a not under warranty because it's an USA laptop. I took it back to the office telling my boss what the problem is so he told me to return it back to where he bought it that they will have solution to it there. now the laptop have been there for over a month with no solution. He refused to pay my salary because of the laptop saying it's when I get solution to the laptop that I can be paid.please help what can I do
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by pweetiedee(f): 7:50am
Moranc:
lol.
he no wan pay u.
How much does the laptop cost?
2 Likes
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by dingbang(m): 7:50am
Get a lawyer
2 Likes
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by Donald3d(m): 7:52am
Moranc:
I dont even know what tell you .
Na this kind thing make me say ,i no go ever sit down for office again ,except na my own.
I don port to freelance teh teh
One yeye company still dey owe me 45k untop my sweat plus my own personal money wey i spend ,i don leave them and God
Just keep expanding your knowledge and skills and make your self too hot that companies would be looking for you and also hot enough to stand on your own if they do any how
Abegiiii
Kindly check my signatture
Christmas giveaway to boost your business !!
Website ,plus free hosting ,plus free domain ,plus
free 100 copies of business card all for you at just
30k
Check out a site i built recently
www.hubertagro.com
10 Likes
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by eph12(m): 8:05am
Is it that the Laptop is beyond solution or what? If you need to replace the motherboard why don't you get the cost and submit to him? Or he wants you to bear the cost?
3 Likes
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by LaEvilIMiss(f): 10:49am
Moranc:
Make a sacrifice... buy a new mother-board.. if he does not appreciate it.. make another sacrifice.. this time his head
21 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by Apus: 11:54am
LaEvilIMiss:
hahahahahah!!!
nice joke!
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by gbzed(m): 11:59am
LaEvilIMiss:
Lol, i fall for your sense of humor
1 Like
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by Saverin: 12:06pm
LaEvilIMiss:
Truly evil. Odin will be pleased with his daughter
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by Moranc(m): 1:10pm
pweetiedee:The laptop cost 220,000
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by Moranc(m): 1:11pm
Donald3d:Asin ehn my brother the thing tire me ooo. Am really frustrated
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by Moranc(m): 1:15pm
eph12:With the look of things, the motherboard needs to be replace and he is not ready to buy the motherboard. I dont know why is now putting the blame on me afterall am not the one that buy the laptop
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by Moranc(m): 1:16pm
LaEvilIMiss:You no like me ooo
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by Keneking: 1:21pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
1 Like
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by Moranc(m): 1:21pm
dingbang:I dont have money to get one
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by pweetiedee(f): 1:31pm
Moranc:Go and collect the laptop from the repairer. Sell.it.
dem.no dey sell faulty laptop?
Lol.
Shebi he doesn't wanna pay u.
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by Moranc(m): 1:56pm
pweetiedee:I dont think thats good enough
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by johnime: 2:09pm
sell it collect ur money and give him the balance. problem solved.
Moranc:
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by chieni(f): 2:19pm
Moranc:why don't you just take it to the computer village where he bought it from
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by midehi2(f): 2:21pm
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by morereb10: 2:22pm
See me se wahala for this country oooo
Chai, Obodo oyinbo is the best oo, if its there now, you write him up and sue his ass.... nonsense
Anyway, see Video Of A Monkey Bottle Feeding A Baby Monkey Goes Viral - Check-it-out
More @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/11/video-of-monkey-bottle-feeding-baby.html
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by sunshineV(m): 2:22pm
Give him head....problem solved
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by ibkgab001: 2:23pm
Good help me send it to this address
No 16 Omelekele street
Igbara oke
ondo state
Nigeria
23438
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by Tobicrystal(m): 2:23pm
This is a golden opportunity for you to build up a career in HR,Fast track your growth process in HR...Plan to attend this conference....5th HRBOOTCAMP CONFERENCE,DEC 7,2017...With an estimated attendance of 500 participants, this year’s event is tagged Disruptive by Design: The Future of Work. .....http://hrbootcampconference.com/ ....If you are interested contact me on 08106321938
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by sukkot: 2:23pm
boss man tinz.
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by AntiWailer: 2:23pm
Lol
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by celestialAgent(m): 2:23pm
Moranc:That’s less than $1000. The motherboard should cost nothing more than $200. You should be able to get a good motherboard from eBay. If after getting a motherboard, he still refuse to pay u, break the new motherboard on his head and pack all the laptops he has left
Boh OP, talk truth, are you sure you didn’t remove something from the laptop to swindle your Oga
1 Like
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by DozieInc(m): 2:23pm
Your boss sef
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by iamsammie(m): 2:23pm
Your boss just doesn't want to pay you.
But what can do is this, you can tell your boss to use the salary he is owing you to get another laptop.
Then go and collect the bad laptop and sell it for parts, pocket the money
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by Jeezuzpick(m): 2:24pm
Guy de man no just wan pay you.
Na only de laptop repair be de only tin wey you dey do wey one month pass?
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by Gluhbirne(f): 2:25pm
Why don't you find another repair shop to fix the laptop?
|Re: Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me by dljbd1(m): 2:25pm
Moranc:
1 Like
I Need Advice! / Where To Look / Professional Exam
Viewing this topic: cigie(m), Ayoboo, yeankus864(m), spacestar(f), axeman2(m), jendox, surgical, maryjay99, luxy44, Gafano(m), royalchallenge(m), Tinie, Ajaoogbo, ogashman(m), Destined2win, dani1luv, peacemat, Mizhoneywealth, 20pence, zionzoe(m), Hereigns4eva, fikayor2(m), joceey(m), chigoldus, Rynne, SmooshCHN, kingfriday(m), prittyboi(m), beckybecca27(f), dexentity, pheforusty(m), bunmi93(f), sunky4sly(m), glacius, Mckandre(m), olenyi(m), enny4real23(m), bammoo316(m), Omokiez, Jasmine360(f), wizjaybee(m), gbolex(m), MARQUIZ(m), dbaeous, chinah609(m), youngwolf(m), Rimimafia, MrJorge(m), megaexpo, Kekekenny(m), vital94(m), Natcho, johndwayy(m), clintonsparkz(m), olabrad, Epikaizo1038, blessedgal(f), donbenz(m), cnc(m), Dimmamaero, dtruth50(m), Daeylar(f), Liketocomment(m), qeemus, zelaws, Samelle(f), Lummygold1, dxdiag, Apus, Brijet(f), amebovillage(m), Gadgetshop, sobmos(m), Icecode, dljbd1(m) and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9