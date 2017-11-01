Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Help My Boss Is Frustrating Me (4766 Views)

Good day Nairalanders.... I work as an IT PERSONNEL in an ICT firm. my boss bought a laptop in computer village after using it for about 7 months the laptop developed motherboard fault, I took the faulty laptop to service center for repair since it's still under warranty but on getting there I was told it's a not under warranty because it's an USA laptop. I took it back to the office telling my boss what the problem is so he told me to return it back to where he bought it that they will have solution to it there. now the laptop have been there for over a month with no solution. He refused to pay my salary because of the laptop saying it's when I get solution to the laptop that I can be paid.please help what can I do

Moranc:

lol.



he no wan pay u.



How much does the laptop cost?

Get a lawyer 2 Likes

Moranc:

I dont even know what tell you .

Na this kind thing make me say ,i no go ever sit down for office again ,except na my own.

I don port to freelance teh teh

One yeye company still dey owe me 45k untop my sweat plus my own personal money wey i spend ,i don leave them and God



Just keep expanding your knowledge and skills and make your self too hot that companies would be looking for you and also hot enough to stand on your own if they do any how





Abegiiii

Is it that the Laptop is beyond solution or what? If you need to replace the motherboard why don't you get the cost and submit to him? Or he wants you to bear the cost? 3 Likes

Moranc:

Make a sacrifice... buy a new mother-board.. if he does not appreciate it.. make another sacrifice.. this time his head Make a sacrifice... buy a new mother-board.. if he does not appreciate it.. make another sacrifice.. this time his head 21 Likes 4 Shares

LaEvilIMiss:





Make a sacrifice... buy a new mother-board.. if he does not appreciate it.. make another sacrifice.. this time his head

hahahahahah!!!



nice joke! hahahahahah!!!nice joke! 1 Like 2 Shares

LaEvilIMiss:





Make a sacrifice... buy a new mother-board.. if he does not appreciate it.. make another sacrifice.. this time his head









Lol, i fall for your sense of humor Lol, i fall for your sense of humor 1 Like

LaEvilIMiss:





Make a sacrifice... buy a new mother-board.. if he does not appreciate it.. make another sacrifice.. this time his head

Truly evil. Odin will be pleased with his daughter Truly evil.Odin will be pleased with his daughter

pweetiedee:





lol.



he no wan pay u.



How much does the laptop cost? The laptop cost 220,000 The laptop cost 220,000

Donald3d:





I dont even know what tell you .

Na this kind thing make me say ,i no go ever sit down for office again ,except na my own.

I don port to freelance teh teh

One yeye company still dey owe me 45k untop my sweat plus my own personal money wey i spend ,i don leave them and God



Just keep expanding your knowledge and skills and make your self too hot that companies would be looking for you and also hot enough to stand on your own if they do any how

Asin ehn my brother the thing tire me ooo. Am really frustrated Asin ehn my brother the thing tire me ooo. Am really frustrated

eph12:

Is it that the Laptop is beyond solution or what? If you need to replace the motherboard why don't you get the cost and submit to him? Or he wants you to bear the cost? With the look of things, the motherboard needs to be replace and he is not ready to buy the motherboard. I dont know why is now putting the blame on me afterall am not the one that buy the laptop With the look of things, the motherboard needs to be replace and he is not ready to buy the motherboard. I dont know why is now putting the blame on me afterall am not the one that buy the laptop

LaEvilIMiss:





Make a sacrifice... buy a new mother-board.. if he does not appreciate it.. make another sacrifice.. this time his head You no like me ooo You no like me ooo

But where is lalasticlala sef 1 Like

dingbang:

Get a lawyer I dont have money to get one I dont have money to get one

Moranc:

You no like me ooo Go and collect the laptop from the repairer. Sell.it.

dem.no dey sell faulty laptop?



Lol.

Shebi he doesn't wanna pay u. Go and collect the laptop from the repairer. Sell.it.dem.no dey sell faulty laptop?Lol.Shebi he doesn't wanna pay u.

pweetiedee:





Go and collect the laptop from the repairer. Sell.it.



dem.no dey sell faulty laptop?





Lol.



Shebi he doesn't wanna pay u.



I dont think thats good enough I dont think thats good enough

Moranc:

The laptop cost 220,000 sell it collect ur money and give him the balance. problem solved.

Moranc:

See me se wahala for this country oooo





Chai, Obodo oyinbo is the best oo, if its there now, you write him up and sue his ass.... nonsense



Give him head....problem solved

Good help me send it to this address





No 16 Omelekele street

Igbara oke

ondo state

Nigeria

23438

boss man tinz.

Lol

Moranc:

The laptop cost 220,000 That’s less than $1000. The motherboard should cost nothing more than $200. You should be able to get a good motherboard from eBay. If after getting a motherboard, he still refuse to pay u, break the new motherboard on his head and pack all the laptops he has left



Boh OP, talk truth, are you sure you didn’t remove something from the laptop to swindle your Oga That’s less than $1000. The motherboard should cost nothing more than $200. You should be able to get a good motherboard from eBay. If after getting a motherboard, he still refuse to pay u, break the new motherboard on his head and pack all the laptops he has leftBoh OP, talk truth, are you sure you didn’t remove something from the laptop to swindle your Oga 1 Like

Your boss sef

Your boss just doesn't want to pay you.



But what can do is this, you can tell your boss to use the salary he is owing you to get another laptop.

Then go and collect the bad laptop and sell it for parts, pocket the money

Guy de man no just wan pay you.



Na only de laptop repair be de only tin wey you dey do wey one month pass?

Why don't you find another repair shop to fix the laptop?