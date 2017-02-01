₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by dainformant(m): 8:56am
Dr Mrs Rachael Dickson, wife of the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, arrive Yenagoa with her quadruplets just as her husband, Governor Dickson and the good people of Bayelsa received them at the King of Glory Chapel and rounded up in their official residence in Government House.
Rachael Dickson gave birth to quadruplets in the United States of America last year after several years of marriage.
The governor’s wife who stepped into Bayelsa Government House in February 2012 during her husband’s first tenure recently travelled to have her first baby in the United States of America.
Gov. Dickson has married several wives with numerous children but keeps Rachael as his official wife with him at Bayelsa Government House. She was delivered of a quadruplet; a baby boy and three baby girls.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/governor-dicksons-wife-finally-arrives.html
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by sosexy111: 8:57am
Very nice, congratulations.. Cute and lucky kids.. May they grow up to be a blessing to others.
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by INTROVERT(f): 8:57am
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by Inspectorsuga: 8:58am
Wow congrats....
I wish I can at least av twins....
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by beycity(m): 8:59am
Congrats to the family.
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 9:02am
Gov DICKSON indeed
I would prefer he should be called Gov BLOCOS'SON or PRICKSON
Sai DICKSON
Any other DICKSON is a counterfeit
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by adadike281(f): 9:03am
Congrats to the first family of bayelsa state. I pray God do the same to every family seeking for d fruit of d womb.
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 9:07am
Ok
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:09am
congrats to them
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:38am
nice one
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by AuroraB(f): 9:47am
Abeggggggy, he has had kids before now
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by Blurryface(m): 10:17am
.
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by Haphard(m): 10:17am
She never return since
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by Jmkventures: 10:18am
Wow, lovely. Congrats to them.
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by Boscojugunu(m): 10:18am
Thank God
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by berrystunn(m): 10:18am
Is not a surprise or miracle, We know the medication...
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by Opeedo(m): 10:19am
dainformant:God has vindicated her!
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by dumodust(m): 10:20am
IVF things
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:20am
DNA test na him sure pass
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by ddippset(m): 10:20am
The children don hammer.
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by johnjay4u2u(m): 10:20am
Why travel abroad?
Smh for Nigeria
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by Keneking: 10:20am
Ok, which nationality are they:
A. Nigerians
B. Bayelsans
C. Americans
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by Orikinla1: 10:20am
HALLELUJAH!
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by Mouthgag: 10:20am
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 10:21am
Chai that's how I want it when I get married. Four babies at once atlist the veejay will be stressed for once that's all
I key into this great gift from God
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by Omowunmgold(f): 10:21am
mummy 4. u are bless.
When i wll have my own baby, lord 3 once so i can rest
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by Emeritusseun(m): 10:22am
from their names, ww shall knw dem....Wat else wud u expect from Dickson.....na to use am produce quadruplets na....lovely kids
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by sweerychick(f): 10:22am
Marrying several wives and having several kids No wonder his name is DICKson
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by Judasjudas(m): 10:22am
Good say na them.born am .. b4 we go hear mum abandon babies for father ..
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 10:23am
Congratulations to the family
|Re: Rachael Dickson And Her Quadruplets Arrive Nigeria (Photos) by caesaraba(m): 10:23am
The power of money.
