



Rachael Dickson gave birth to quadruplets in the United States of America last year after several years of marriage.



The governor’s wife who stepped into Bayelsa Government House in February 2012 during her husband’s first tenure recently travelled to have her first baby in the United States of America.



Gov. Dickson has married several wives with numerous children but keeps Rachael as his official wife with him at Bayelsa Government House. She was delivered of a quadruplet; a baby boy and three baby girls.



