Many Nigerians have taken to social media to hail him.They even said that power will return to PDP in 2019.



What do you think?.



zoba88:

More more more

PDP Long dead and Gone!! 1 Like 1 Share

More

Your excellency Pdp is dead



The last administration killed that name



Let them rebrand and do grassroot awareness



That may help



We need a very vibrant opposition at federal level



To checkmate the governing party 1 Like 1 Share

sarrki:

Your excellency Pdp is dead



The last administration killed that name



Let them rebrand and do grassroot awareness



That may help



We need a very vibrant opposition at federal level



To checkmate the governing party



APC is alive and you fellow Yoruba muslims are groaning of hardship with some drinking otapiapia and commiting suicide daily.



You really fit with that title ''chief residence zombie'' APC is alive and you fellow Yoruba muslims are groaning of hardship with some drinking otapiapia and commiting suicide daily.You really fit with that title ''chief residence zombie'' 10 Likes

Baba ni yen

Buhari sef 1 Like

Okay now. Let's go there... For the mere fact that he choose the lives of Nigerians over his ambition, GEJ will forever have my respect.



I seriously hope that this meeting will make PDP realise their mistakes and improve upon them.



Good luck to you GEJ as you rebrand this party.



Respect Sir 5 Likes

NEVER AGAIN! Never again will heartless and clueless kleptomaniacs like Jonathan, Jerry Gana and his band of thieves ever lead Nigeria again. We are yet to recover from their decades of misrule and brazen kleptomania. NEVER AGAIN!

am not for "which party" am for "which person"...whether PDP or APC, de name don't count to me, all I wish for is a leader with vision, na so we condemn PDP for APC de previous election, today we all dey hear am wella, ...even de hailers has gradually turned to wailers ...if u doubt me ask them for sokoto

I just don't know why I don't belive in anything that has to do with Goodluck Jonathan 1 Like

Huf what else can I say

We still have PDP in this country? Hopeless party. 1 Like 1 Share

Jonathan we know you're a Biafran.

Keep deceiving them.





Resolve chrisis that APC cannot do.

When Buhari is finally buried you will rule us. They just hate you for no just cause.



My thumb is for u 2019 after thru bury Buhari 1 Like

APC n PDP r all the same n useless. If Jonathan joins APC today, d likes of sarrki, passingshot, the loud-mouthed ngeneukwenu, even buhari will start to praise him.



They r all useless.



Time for a fresh party wit an ideology.



Cc akainzo

comment from northerners is always of ethnic and regional sentiment.

this people don't see anything good in leaders from other region.

they are not patriotic to the nation but very loyal to any leader that emerge from their region.

Nigeria will not work this way.

am not a pdp, apc, afonja or flatino

am just a Nigerian from bini observing the state of the nation

Politics has started...

Thief

They should stone the bagger to kuje.

Youngetskilz23:

Thief Very big one i tell you. Very big one i tell you.

The same recycled politicians.

The man who is two times the man Buhari would never be 1 Like





PDP=Olosho Party

Is That The Ineffectual Buffoon?

The man of peace at it again long live Gudluck Ebele Jonathan if enemies like let them jump into the lagoon 1 Like

Long overdue.



Anyway, it is better late than never. He is the most respected PDP that I know of.



Nice one former Presido. 1 Like

The internal crisis he couldn't resolve when he was the President? 1 Like

That's what peaceful men do.

Blessed are the peace makers, for... Someone should pls complete this verse.