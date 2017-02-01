₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by zoba88: 9:56am
Former president Goodluck Jonathan today addressed a delegation of PDP committee belonging to Makarfi faction.The committee assigned with the review of PDP's constitution,bringing lasting peace to the party and more briefed the ex-president on the progress they have made so far.GEJ commended Makarfi,the committee and said the step will help foster peace in the party.
Many Nigerians have taken to social media to hail him.They even said that power will return to PDP in 2019.
What do you think?.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/goodluck-jonathan-addresses-pdp.html?m=1
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by zoba88: 9:56am
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by zoba88: 9:57am
zoba88:more
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by Acekidc4(m): 9:58am
PDP Long dead and Gone!!
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by zoba88: 9:59am
More
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by sarrki(m): 9:59am
Your excellency Pdp is dead
The last administration killed that name
Let them rebrand and do grassroot awareness
That may help
We need a very vibrant opposition at federal level
To checkmate the governing party
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 10:27am
sarrki:APC is alive and you fellow Yoruba muslims are groaning of hardship with some drinking otapiapia and commiting suicide daily.
You really fit with that title ''chief residence zombie''
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by Opeedo(m): 10:35am
Baba ni yen
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by veekid(m): 10:35am
Buhari sef
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:35am
Okay now. Let's go there... For the mere fact that he choose the lives of Nigerians over his ambition, GEJ will forever have my respect.
I seriously hope that this meeting will make PDP realise their mistakes and improve upon them.
Good luck to you GEJ as you rebrand this party.
Respect Sir
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by freeborn76(m): 10:36am
NEVER AGAIN! Never again will heartless and clueless kleptomaniacs like Jonathan, Jerry Gana and his band of thieves ever lead Nigeria again. We are yet to recover from their decades of misrule and brazen kleptomania. NEVER AGAIN!
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by nero2face: 10:37am
am not for "which party" am for "which person"...whether PDP or APC, de name don't count to me, all I wish for is a leader with vision, na so we condemn PDP for APC de previous election, today we all dey hear am wella, ...even de hailers has gradually turned to wailers ...if u doubt me ask them for sokoto
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by fanwas(m): 10:37am
I just don't know why I don't belive in anything that has to do with Goodluck Jonathan
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by Acetyl(m): 10:37am
Huf what else can I say
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by yemmight(m): 10:37am
We still have PDP in this country? Hopeless party.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by fuckfuckman(m): 10:37am
Jonathan we know you're a Biafran.
Keep deceiving them.
Resolve chrisis that APC cannot do.
When Buhari is finally buried you will rule us. They just hate you for no just cause.
My thumb is for u 2019 after thru bury Buhari
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by kings09(m): 10:37am
APC n PDP r all the same n useless. If Jonathan joins APC today, d likes of sarrki, passingshot, the loud-mouthed ngeneukwenu, even buhari will start to praise him.
They r all useless.
Time for a fresh party wit an ideology.
Cc akainzo
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by slawomir: 10:37am
comment from northerners is always of ethnic and regional sentiment.
this people don't see anything good in leaders from other region.
they are not patriotic to the nation but very loyal to any leader that emerge from their region.
Nigeria will not work this way.
am not a pdp, apc, afonja or flatino
am just a Nigerian from bini observing the state of the nation
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by DoyenExchange: 10:37am
Politics has started...
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by Youngetskilz23(m): 10:37am
Thief
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by omenkaLives: 10:38am
They should stone the bagger to kuje.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by omenkaLives: 10:38am
Youngetskilz23:Very big one i tell you.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by gbegemaster(m): 10:38am
The same recycled politicians.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by frenchwine(m): 10:39am
The man who is two times the man Buhari would never be
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by nairaman66(m): 10:39am
PDP=Olosho Party
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by Blurryface(m): 10:40am
Is That The Ineffectual Buffoon?
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by Ntipia: 10:40am
The man of peace at it again long live Gudluck Ebele Jonathan if enemies like let them jump into the lagoon
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by verygudbadguy(m): 10:40am
Long overdue.
Anyway, it is better late than never. He is the most respected PDP that I know of.
Nice one former Presido.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by EastGold(m): 10:40am
The internal crisis he couldn't resolve when he was the President?
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by shammah1(m): 10:40am
That's what peaceful men do.
Blessed are the peace makers, for... Someone should pls complete this verse.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Addresses PDP Committee Led By Makarfi (Pics) by frenchwine(m): 10:41am
ngeneukwuewuGOAT:You dey even get time for the guy. He is a well known Nairaland troll.
