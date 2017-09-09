Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) (9711 Views)

Ibori, who sat at the head of the roundtable was all smiles as the committee proceeded to table out their reason for visiting him. It is strongly believed that the visit to Ibori is part of a series of visits to several politicians being made by the PDP.



A reliable source informed PoliticsNGR that the former ruling party is desperate to reclaim power in 2019, adding that a lot of Horse trading has been going on between the party and its former members. Below is a footage from the meeting obtained by PoliticsNGR;



let fold our hands and watch them.our elders let fold our hands and watch them.our elders 1 Like

so PDP is still mingling with IBORI? 9 Likes

Make dem weldone oo

Aonkuuse:

so PDP is still mingling with IBORI? So? Are apc goons any different? So? Are apc goons any different? 22 Likes

Name one Nigerian politician that is not corrupt.





Is this country not in trouble? 2 Likes

we deltans are in soup now 2 Likes

It is a shame that these crooks are our leaders 8 Likes

No. Where u ar going

NIGERIA IS OBVIOUSLY A ZOO. 1 Like

Not surprised!!! PDP is yet to change 2 Likes

Danielmoore:

we deltans are in soup now 1 Like

Danielmoore:

we deltans are in soup now Speak 4 yourself Ohh Speak 4 yourself Ohh 3 Likes

Aonkuuse:

so PDP is still mingling with IBORI? He was even a member of their convention committee He was even a member of their convention committee 2 Likes

J

Criminals

This is why we are a laughing stock all over the world 8 Likes

Nigeria politicians keep on recycling!



We youths keep on watching and reading.

hardywaltz:

Criminals whether you like it or not , Ibori is a big name in delta politics.. whether you like it or not , Ibori is a big name in delta politics.. 2 Likes

Of course nah, he is one of their "Patron Saints"

Hmmmmmm

Ibori Again

one of pdp big criminal.

We really don't need to wait till 2019 to know the result. 1 Like

so many politicians serving under this current Apc govt are more corrupt than ibori.So what are you talking about? 3 Likes





PDP ti takeover



PDP.....Power to the People

As far as this country is concern, APC is formed by criminals

TonyeBarcanista:

Not surprised!!! PDP is yet to change you this man you this man 1 Like

Exalting thieves since the days of Hoejukwu! PDP.Exalting thieves since the days of Hoejukwu! 7 Likes

hadizadeezy:

you this man Sir? Sir?

No surprises. James ibori had delta in his panties



Kiss the truth!