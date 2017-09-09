₦airaland Forum

2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by stephanie11: 3:16pm On Sep 09
A reconciliation committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by its Chairman, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike alongside the governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa met with top politician, James Ibori at his country home in Oghara on Saturday.

Ibori, who sat at the head of the roundtable was all smiles as the committee proceeded to table out their reason for visiting him. It is strongly believed that the visit to Ibori is part of a series of visits to several politicians being made by the PDP.

A reliable source informed PoliticsNGR that the former ruling party is desperate to reclaim power in 2019, adding that a lot of Horse trading has been going on between the party and its former members. Below is a footage from the meeting obtained by PoliticsNGR;

http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/09/pdp-reconciliation-committee-led-wike-meets-james-ibori-video/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGiOOOmywcM

Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by mikejj(m): 3:23pm On Sep 09
grin let fold our hands and watch them.our elders

Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by Aonkuuse: 3:26pm On Sep 09
so PDP is still mingling with IBORI?

Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by auntysimbiat(f): 3:34pm On Sep 09
Make dem weldone oo
Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by tuniski: 3:45pm On Sep 09
Aonkuuse:
so PDP is still mingling with IBORI?
So? Are apc goons any different?

Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by Omeokachie: 3:49pm On Sep 09
Name one Nigerian politician that is not corrupt.


Is this country not in trouble?

Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by Danielmoore(m): 5:33pm On Sep 09
we deltans are in soup now

Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by Badgers14: 8:51pm On Sep 09
It is a shame that these crooks are our leaders

Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by cr7rooney10(m): 8:51pm On Sep 09
No. Where u ar going
Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by dirtymoney(m): 8:52pm On Sep 09
NIGERIA IS OBVIOUSLY A ZOO.

Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:52pm On Sep 09
Not surprised!!! PDP is yet to change

Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by josielewa(m): 8:52pm On Sep 09
Danielmoore:
we deltans are in soup now

Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by erico2k2(m): 8:52pm On Sep 09
Danielmoore:
we deltans are in soup now
Speak 4 yourself Ohh

Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:53pm On Sep 09
Aonkuuse:
so PDP is still mingling with IBORI?
He was even a member of their convention committee

Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by IHEJIRIKAisBOKO: 8:53pm On Sep 09
J
Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by hardywaltz(m): 8:53pm On Sep 09
Criminals
This is why we are a laughing stock all over the world

Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by guru90: 8:53pm On Sep 09
Nigeria politicians keep on recycling!

We youths keep on watching and reading.
Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by CosmeticChemist(m): 8:54pm On Sep 09
hardywaltz:
Criminals
whether you like it or not , Ibori is a big name in delta politics..

Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by Pavore9: 8:55pm On Sep 09
Of course nah, he is one of their "Patron Saints" cheesy
Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by Odioko1(m): 8:55pm On Sep 09
Hmmmmmm
Ibori Again
Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by Abfinest007(m): 8:56pm On Sep 09
one of pdp big criminal.
Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by Mendelssohn(m): 8:58pm On Sep 09
We really don't need to wait till 2019 to know the result.

Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by goodvision12(m): 8:59pm On Sep 09
so many politicians serving under this current Apc govt are more corrupt than ibori.So what are you talking about?

Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by ChangetheChange: 9:02pm On Sep 09
grin

PDP ti takeover

PDP.....Power to the People
Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by Ikpangi: 9:03pm On Sep 09
As far as this country is concern, APC is formed by criminals shocked
Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by hadizadeezy(f): 9:03pm On Sep 09
TonyeBarcanista:
Not surprised!!! PDP is yet to change
you this man

Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by simpleshawls(m): 9:05pm On Sep 09
Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by DonVikings: 9:09pm On Sep 09
PDP.

Exalting thieves since the days of Hoejukwu! grin grin

Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:09pm On Sep 09
hadizadeezy:
you this man
Sir?
Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by TimeManager(m): 9:12pm On Sep 09
No surprises. James ibori had delta in his panties

Kiss the truth!
Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by ndcide(m): 9:12pm On Sep 09
TonyeBarcanista:
He was even a member of their convention committee

Go and read what you wrote about Alimodu sheriff. When he was invited to lead pdp.

Or did someone else write it for you? I hope you realize where you have issues.

