|2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by stephanie11: 3:16pm On Sep 09
A reconciliation committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by its Chairman, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike alongside the governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa met with top politician, James Ibori at his country home in Oghara on Saturday.
Ibori, who sat at the head of the roundtable was all smiles as the committee proceeded to table out their reason for visiting him. It is strongly believed that the visit to Ibori is part of a series of visits to several politicians being made by the PDP.
A reliable source informed PoliticsNGR that the former ruling party is desperate to reclaim power in 2019, adding that a lot of Horse trading has been going on between the party and its former members. Below is a footage from the meeting obtained by PoliticsNGR;
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/09/pdp-reconciliation-committee-led-wike-meets-james-ibori-video/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGiOOOmywcM
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by mikejj(m): 3:23pm On Sep 09
let fold our hands and watch them.our elders
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by Aonkuuse: 3:26pm On Sep 09
so PDP is still mingling with IBORI?
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by auntysimbiat(f): 3:34pm On Sep 09
Make dem weldone oo
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by tuniski: 3:45pm On Sep 09
Aonkuuse:So? Are apc goons any different?
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by Omeokachie: 3:49pm On Sep 09
Name one Nigerian politician that is not corrupt.
Is this country not in trouble?
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by Danielmoore(m): 5:33pm On Sep 09
we deltans are in soup now
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by Badgers14: 8:51pm On Sep 09
It is a shame that these crooks are our leaders
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by cr7rooney10(m): 8:51pm On Sep 09
No. Where u ar going
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by dirtymoney(m): 8:52pm On Sep 09
NIGERIA IS OBVIOUSLY A ZOO.
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:52pm On Sep 09
Not surprised!!! PDP is yet to change
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by josielewa(m): 8:52pm On Sep 09
Danielmoore:
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by erico2k2(m): 8:52pm On Sep 09
Danielmoore:Speak 4 yourself Ohh
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:53pm On Sep 09
Aonkuuse:He was even a member of their convention committee
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by IHEJIRIKAisBOKO: 8:53pm On Sep 09
J
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by hardywaltz(m): 8:53pm On Sep 09
Criminals
This is why we are a laughing stock all over the world
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by guru90: 8:53pm On Sep 09
Nigeria politicians keep on recycling!
We youths keep on watching and reading.
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by CosmeticChemist(m): 8:54pm On Sep 09
hardywaltz:whether you like it or not , Ibori is a big name in delta politics..
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by Pavore9: 8:55pm On Sep 09
Of course nah, he is one of their "Patron Saints"
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by Odioko1(m): 8:55pm On Sep 09
Hmmmmmm
Ibori Again
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by Abfinest007(m): 8:56pm On Sep 09
one of pdp big criminal.
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by Mendelssohn(m): 8:58pm On Sep 09
We really don't need to wait till 2019 to know the result.
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by goodvision12(m): 8:59pm On Sep 09
so many politicians serving under this current Apc govt are more corrupt than ibori.So what are you talking about?
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by ChangetheChange: 9:02pm On Sep 09
PDP ti takeover
PDP.....Power to the People
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by Ikpangi: 9:03pm On Sep 09
As far as this country is concern, APC is formed by criminals
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by hadizadeezy(f): 9:03pm On Sep 09
TonyeBarcanista:you this man
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by simpleshawls(m): 9:05pm On Sep 09
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by DonVikings: 9:09pm On Sep 09
PDP.
Exalting thieves since the days of Hoejukwu!
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:09pm On Sep 09
hadizadeezy:Sir?
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by TimeManager(m): 9:12pm On Sep 09
No surprises. James ibori had delta in his panties
Kiss the truth!
|Re: 2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) by ndcide(m): 9:12pm On Sep 09
TonyeBarcanista:
Go and read what you wrote about Alimodu sheriff. When he was invited to lead pdp.
Or did someone else write it for you? I hope you realize where you have issues.
