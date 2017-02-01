₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by henryanna36: 2:20pm
Aisha and her Oyinbo hubby Morgan tied the knot in Ghana recently.The lovely photos of the wedding were taken by George Okoro while the makeup was done by a Nigerian Fati Mamza.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/aisha-her-oyinbo-man-wed-in-ghanaphotos.html?m=1
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by henryanna36: 2:20pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by henryanna36: 2:21pm
henryanna36:more
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by Young03: 2:25pm
nice
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by Oyind17: 2:34pm
Aisha catch big fish, why she no go dig am
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by Yinkey6(m): 3:11pm
Wow, I wish dem blissful marriage.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 3:28pm
wow
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by Keneking: 3:49pm
So Nigerian weddings are now been celebrated in Ghana
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by viexcey(f): 3:54pm
Beautiful...
E be like say na oyibo dey on point now o!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by angelTI(f): 3:57pm
These couple are quite old.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by Papikush: 4:14pm
Nigerian babe getting married to a white Nigga in Ghana. She truly is a citizen of the world.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by Dongreat(m): 4:15pm
So this is news? Ok, I banged a polish yesterday, why am I not making headline?
11 years forum; same years as Facebook and all it can show for is useless 3mil+ Topics, arrogant and not proactive mods, and a founder who look after traffics from tribalism, hate speech and political jamboree. Good luck getting to the $1million mark.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by Teedawg(m): 4:16pm
from Lagos to Accra izya boy Eazii
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 4:16pm
angelTI:
If she doesnt marry you will be the first to call her old spinster , now she has married you say she quite old.. Quite old for what sef ?
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by artade: 4:16pm
Love knows no skin colour.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by dayleke(m): 4:16pm
Nice
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by dayleke(m): 4:17pm
Recession for naija noni o....
Akwaba....!!!!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by wellmax(m): 4:17pm
Aunty don old
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 4:17pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by GaggleNSwallow: 4:17pm
Happy married life, but she's fat and ugly.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by noadvertjobs: 4:17pm
Muslims bend their rule when big money is involved, and in fact, it seems Islam laws are for the poor, uneducated and dejected
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 4:18pm
Naija everywhere, we rule the world
Happy married life
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by Richy4(m): 4:18pm
angelTI:
Haba!!!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by joshuamoses101(m): 4:18pm
nairaland and nonsensical post self, na today Nigerian dey wed oyinbo
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by iluvpomo: 4:19pm
Ok but why go to Ghana for a wedding? I'm sorry that's a step down from Naija. If you cannot do it at home, you either go to Dubai, Europe, Caribbean etc. Accra no be abroad
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by magicminister: 4:19pm
GaggleNSwallow:
Some people will never see anything good in people because they are miserable with their lives.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by AmaechiLinus(m): 4:19pm
What has this post taught now
Useless post shall never end
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by agarawu23(m): 4:20pm
Cool
That look on the lady circled below
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by MRSANITY(m): 4:20pm
So fine girl like this has wasted her self on a whittee sentenced to limp pale dick all the days of her life. I pity her.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 4:23pm
Pls i need any fairly used girlfriend for val. Pm me if u got d link
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by pat077: 4:23pm
what else?
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by agarawu23(m): 4:23pm
MRSANITY:whites are cool
At least, the lady won't suffer from wicked mother in laws in Nigeria
No fighting everyday for soup money with hubby
No husband family wahala headache
No crasy brother & sister in laws that wants u to called them bro and Anty
Make I continue?
