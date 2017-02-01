₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by henryanna36: 2:20pm
Aisha and her Oyinbo hubby Morgan tied the knot in Ghana recently.The lovely photos of the wedding were taken by George Okoro while the makeup was done by a Nigerian Fati Mamza.


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/aisha-her-oyinbo-man-wed-in-ghanaphotos.html?m=1

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by Young03: 2:25pm
nice

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by Oyind17: 2:34pm
Aisha catch big fish, why she no go dig am cool

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by Yinkey6(m): 3:11pm
Wow, I wish dem blissful marriage.



Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 3:28pm
wow
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by Keneking: 3:49pm
So Nigerian weddings are now been celebrated in Ghana cheesy
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by viexcey(f): 3:54pm
Beautiful...
E be like say na oyibo dey on point now o!
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by angelTI(f): 3:57pm
These couple are quite old.
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by Papikush: 4:14pm
Nigerian babe getting married to a white Nigga in Ghana. She truly is a citizen of the world.

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by Dongreat(m): 4:15pm
So this is news? Ok, I banged a polish yesterday, why am I not making headline?
11 years forum; same years as Facebook and all it can show for is useless 3mil+ Topics, arrogant and not proactive mods, and a founder who look after traffics from tribalism, hate speech and political jamboree. Good luck getting to the $1million mark.

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by Teedawg(m): 4:16pm
from Lagos to Accra izya boy Eazii
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 4:16pm
angelTI:
These couple are quite old.


If she doesnt marry you will be the first to call her old spinster , now she has married you say she quite old.. Quite old for what sef ?

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by artade: 4:16pm
Love knows no skin colour.
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by dayleke(m): 4:16pm
Nice
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by dayleke(m): 4:17pm
Recession for naija noni o....
Akwaba....!!!!
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by wellmax(m): 4:17pm
Aunty don old
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 4:17pm
Nice one..

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by GaggleNSwallow: 4:17pm
Happy married life, but she's fat and ugly.

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by noadvertjobs: 4:17pm
‎Muslims bend their rule when big money is involved, and in fact, it seems Islam laws are for the poor, uneducated and dejected

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 4:18pm
Naija everywhere, we rule the world grin
Happy married life
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by Richy4(m): 4:18pm
angelTI:
These couple are quite old.


Haba!!!
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by joshuamoses101(m): 4:18pm
nairaland and nonsensical post self, na today Nigerian dey wed oyinbo

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by iluvpomo: 4:19pm
Ok but why go to Ghana for a wedding? I'm sorry that's a step down from Naija. If you cannot do it at home, you either go to Dubai, Europe, Caribbean etc. Accra no be abroad grin
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by magicminister: 4:19pm
GaggleNSwallow:
Happy married life, but she's fat and ugly.


Some people will never see anything good in people because they are miserable with their lives.

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by AmaechiLinus(m): 4:19pm
What has this post taught now


Useless post shall never end
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by agarawu23(m): 4:20pm
Cool

That look on the lady circled below

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by MRSANITY(m): 4:20pm
So fine girl like this has wasted her self on a whittee undecided sentenced to limp pale dick all the days of her life. I pity her.

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 4:23pm
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by pat077: 4:23pm
what else?
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Lover In Ghana (Photos) by agarawu23(m): 4:23pm
MRSANITY:
So fine girl like this has wasted her self on a whittee undecided sentenced to limp pale dick all the days of her life. I pity her.
whites are cool

At least, the lady won't suffer from wicked mother in laws in Nigeria lipsrsealed

No fighting everyday for soup money with hubby lipsrsealed

No husband family wahala headache lipsrsealed

No crasy brother & sister in laws that wants u to called them bro and Anty lipsrsealed

Make I continue?

