₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,744,565 members, 3,363,175 topics. Date: Monday, 13 February 2017 at 09:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls (26985 Views)
Buhari Phone Osinbajo While Watching Channels TV In London (photo) / I Will Work With Donald Trump — Buhari / Leaked Jonathan To Buhari Phone Call [AUDIO] (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by lightblazingnow(m): 7:18pm
CNN)President Donald Trump has been increasingly chatting with other world leaders during his first weeks in office. On Monday he turned his attention to Africa.
Trump spent Monday morning calling two of the continent's most prominent leaders, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and South African President Jacob Zuma, to discuss combating terrorism, trade relations and other issues.
According to Buhari's aide, Femi Adesina, Trump assured the Nigerian president that the US is ready to help obtain "a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism."
In a statement to CNN, Adesina also said, "President Trump encouraged President Buhari to keep up the good work he is doing, and also commended him for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok Girls and the strides being taken by the Nigerian military."
Opinion: Nigeria's protests signal the end of blank checks for leaders
In 2014 nearly 300 girls were kidnapped from a boarding school in Chibok by terror group Boko Haram. Most remain missing, although the terror groupreleased a group of them last October in a deal brokered in part by Nigerian authorities.
Trump also invited President Buhari to Washington at a mutually convenient date. Buhari, who congratulated Trump on his election, is currently in London on an extended break while he awaits the results of unspecified medical tests.
After his call with Buhari, President Trump also requested and completed a phone call with South Africa's Zuma.
http://edition.cnn.com/2017/02/13/africa/buhari-zuma-trump-call-africa/index.html
13 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by xstry: 7:20pm
wailers will still wail.
82 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by naijaboy756: 7:25pm
cnn.it
hahahahahaahaahaha
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by Miradamian: 7:27pm
For your mind, we can't visit cnn.com/religion by our selves right? Mumu
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by Miradamian: 7:28pm
xstry:u be zombi, just a blind follower. Visit cnn.com/religion
48 Likes 1 Share
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by Standing5(m): 7:29pm
What's happening there?
Miradamian:
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by sarrki(m): 7:30pm
Wailers won't be able to sleep
33 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by Standing5(m): 7:30pm
So what does conversation means? Baba should return home and stop being a remote president.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by sarrki(m): 7:32pm
Standing5:
Wailers are wailing all over Nigeria now
64 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by stev120(m): 7:32pm
i smell lies from liars
you people are forcing something that is false to be believed, that is not cnn website.. visit www.cnn.com
58 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by Sctests: 7:32pm
I went to link, immediately I saw 'According to presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina', I laughed out and closed the page written by one Stephanie Busari.
We'll wait till Trump himself tweets the truth just the way he tweeted about meeting Canadian PM few hours ago.
100 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by sarrki(m): 7:33pm
CNN)President Donald Trump has been increasingly chatting with other world leaders during his first weeks in office. On Monday he turned his attention to Africa.
Trump spent Monday morning calling two of the continent's most prominent leaders, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and South African President Jacob Zuma, to discuss combating terrorism, trade relations and other issues.
According to Buhari's aide, Femi Adesina, Trump assured the Nigerian president that the US is ready to help obtain "a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism."
In a statement to CNN, Adesina also said, "President Trump encouraged President Buhari to keep up the good work he is doing, and also commended him for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok Girls and the strides being taken by the Nigerian military."
Opinion: Nigeria's protests signal the end of blank checks for leaders
In 2014 nearly 300 girls were kidnapped from a boarding school in Chibok by terror group Boko Haram. Most remain missing, although the terror groupreleased a group of them last October in a deal brokered in part by Nigerian authorities.
Trump also invited President Buhari to Washington at a mutually convenient date. Buhari, who congratulated Trump on his election, is currently in London on an extended break while he awaits the results of unspecified medical tests.
After his call with Buhari, President Trump also requested and completed a phone call with South Africa's Zuma.
http://edition.cnn.com/2017/02/13/africa/buhari-zuma-trump-call-africa/index.html
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by hammerF: 7:33pm
Sctests:
Facebook account that will soon be declared fake. Can we really trust anything that comes from APC? Time will tell.
Besides, the editor is a confirmed Afonja and APC member. By Stephanie Busari, CNN
31 Likes
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by sarrki(m): 7:33pm
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by sarrki(m): 7:34pm
stev120:
Same site go under Africa
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by hinwazaka: 7:37pm
According to Buhari's aide, FemiSo a whole CNN cannot confirm if the call took place from trump's aides. It is adesina that will now confirm it for them
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by rollybest: 7:40pm
Sctests:my brother what's the meaning of according to Adesina, did Trump call Adesina? how Adesina come know wetin them discuss, Abi Adesina dey London and Buhari put the phone for loud speaker
58 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by malton: 7:44pm
CNN breaking hearts like they do NEWS.
IPOB, how market?
Where next do you want the news? On Vanguard or the Authority?
Miscreants disturbing the cyber space!
Those people are always on the wrong side of history.
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by omenkaLives: 7:44pm
How dare Trump failed to call Nnamdi Kanu before Buhari? Isnt he aware Buhari is a kunu sipping, burukutu drinking Muslim and Nnamdi kanu is an Israelite? Isnt he aware ipob made him who he is?
Well, since he has decided to betray the struggle, we will go back to licking Benjamin Natayahu's balls!
Fvxk Trump!
43 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by Pavore9: 7:44pm
#Picking my teeth....
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by Untainted007: 7:45pm
Those who run away from challenges are nothing but COWARDS. Shud we say ASO ROCK has been moved to London. We careless if Trump called Buhari or not. He shud come back to Nigeria and fulfil his unrealistic promises he gave to Nigerians before he was elected.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by killthemods: 7:45pm
Omo, my yootfool brothers go commit suicide on top this news o, their beloved trump, eh
4 Likes
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by ItsawrapOutfit: 7:45pm
Noted
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by IamChuzzy(m): 7:45pm
Nice
Chuzzyblog
1 Like
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by Demmzy15(m): 7:45pm
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by FeloniousFelon: 7:45pm
Fake CNN site.
Zombies you can at least do better!
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by ipobarecriminals: 7:45pm
Kanu the dilector of Ipobs is going home on February 31?
1 Like
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by holatimmy(f): 7:45pm
So What did they conclude
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by EastGold(m): 7:45pm
Femi Adesina is in Nigeria
Buhari is in London
Femi Adesina gave a press release on Buhari's conversations with Trump in London all the way from Nigeria.
Femi is omni present
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by LordVoldemort(m): 7:46pm
K
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by Legacyhood: 7:46pm
wetin concern me. meanwhile
2 Likes
|Re: CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls by steppin: 7:46pm
Zombies no go let us hear word now.
2 Likes 1 Share
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
The First Woman In Nigeria To Be A Governor / Solution To Everlasting Electricity Failure In Nigeria = Mike Adenuga / Illegal Police Roadblocks Have Returned
Viewing this topic: ApostleNduBiz, Generalyemi(m), michaeliyidah, Binb, Valey(m), Compliant, horllyma(m), NAMUST(m), Hayorstimmy, kwenu, narttis1, osnova(m), wildernessVoice, Aladine(m), mn09abk, SEHHYTEX(m), nathx(m), malware, Originakalokalo(m), magni101(m), Celeo(m), biosepeter1(m), gameboyo, Passy089(m), luvinhubby(m), Peterlawyer(m), Iam4Atiku, ifemi8070, thatHausaBoy, Chuky123, modenyn, luqxxee(m), clerc(m), timota(m), maviduchez77, wasulaiman(m), samidbest001, rill, CHRISTIAN71(m), mimibe(f), Nuel25846(m), emmy4life02(m), AdeOracle(m), jhidey08(m), trendymarseey(f), gtboy1(m), deleyi20(m), tolexy123, Iamsolslim(m), Jesusloveyou, bong4(m), dondonald, Omoakin5(m), hibly(m), Ijeuwadiuto, femo86(m), sucre2(m), sirthisthickkal(m), Ibrahimmrfish, kuuljay(m), bcashy, sp2002(m), Trinity213, preciousfuture, ogashman(m), energylee(m), ejibaba(m), prince4divine, Optimist4life, teebillz, pete26(m), Raychux23(m), Sijo01(f), bethnals, suxkill, tee83, bluehill, Michaelapb(m), information1, emmybernard(m), MaddSkillz, ifeco4(m), aquabeing, driy65(m), Yommy247(m), engineerboat(m), jeflexy(m), LostCity(m), Amabeast, Abbaj, codeb(m), Enouwem(m), fabre4, vince001, evy1(m), Desteonmayor, zuchyblink(m), enyiamaka(f), CLIQBOY(m), cyrilamx(m), Guest1, samuel25(m), mildflame, sammycuts, bolivnnaija, Pablo411, valx2, vhickky(f), ajstar, chimerase2, zizytd(m), Aderupoko2, waltexx, rouge007, greggng, toocoded, tpapi, Umuogbe, Gentle2015, shemite, Akiika, kannymoore(m), butanep(m), realbitez(m), joek, level10, blazeahams(m), Gadex, monsieurpetit(m), zubinike(m), xcolanto, nayduyb, Dav24(m), OLADD, softtouch2(m), choix007(m), adeniyi3971(m), Adenoladavid, Threemg(m), johnugwu, Michel2013, gpowers, Macmoni(m), johnamedu, davinchecodes(m), josieboy, goodguygonebad, baganas, tociano009(m), justjeff, Xaddy(m), project55, Tochi3(m), benflin(m), Udehpaschal1(m), aylek, bigabbey, Fecodear(f), kazzi11(m), OlatunbosunAb13, o2k(m), Emmysteve(m), imam07, jeezym00re, Challas(m), jamex93(m), zone11, carboblanko(m), fanwas(m), Peinstein, o4osaz, kekeolu(f), agya1, agboskipool(m), sambroose(m), Abiriba1stson, amnesty7, Ice4jez(m), Varys, FrancisIgya, guchen, Davik01(m), drharry, Nwogbe, swedbase(m), Ubyy, KnowAll(m), frankobaba(m), chinedu202000(m), tjmc(m), Lombardi, Aburi001, sapele914, debowale01(m) and 276 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20