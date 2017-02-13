Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / CNN Confirm Trump Buhari Phone Calls (26985 Views)

Trump spent Monday morning calling two of the continent's most prominent leaders, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and South African President Jacob Zuma, to discuss combating terrorism, trade relations and other issues.



According to Buhari's aide, Femi Adesina, Trump assured the Nigerian president that the US is ready to help obtain "a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism."



In a statement to CNN, Adesina also said, "President Trump encouraged President Buhari to keep up the good work he is doing, and also commended him for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok Girls and the strides being taken by the Nigerian military."



Opinion: Nigeria's protests signal the end of blank checks for leaders



In 2014 nearly 300 girls were kidnapped from a boarding school in Chibok by terror group Boko Haram. Most remain missing, although the terror groupreleased a group of them last October in a deal brokered in part by Nigerian authorities.



Trump also invited President Buhari to Washington at a mutually convenient date. Buhari, who congratulated Trump on his election, is currently in London on an extended break while he awaits the results of unspecified medical tests.



After his call with Buhari, President Trump also requested and completed a phone call with South Africa's Zuma.





wailers will still wail. 82 Likes 4 Shares

hahahahahaahaahaha 15 Likes 2 Shares

For your mind, we can't visit cnn.com/religion by our selves right? Mumu 7 Likes 1 Share

xstry:

wailers will still wail. u be zombi, just a blind follower. Visit cnn.com/religion u be zombi, just a blind follower. Visit cnn.com/religion 48 Likes 1 Share

Miradamian:

u be zombi, just a blind follower. Visit cnn.com/religion What's happening there? 4 Likes 1 Share

Wailers won't be able to sleep 33 Likes 6 Shares

So what does conversation means? Baba should return home and stop being a remote president. 13 Likes 1 Share

Standing5:

So what does conversation means? Baba should return home and stop being a remote president.



Wailers are wailing all over Nigeria now Wailers are wailing all over Nigeria now 64 Likes 7 Shares





you people are forcing something that is false to be believed, that is not cnn website.. visit i smell lies from liarsyou people are forcing something that is false to be believed, that is not cnn website.. visit www.cnn.com 58 Likes 2 Shares

I went to link, immediately I saw 'According to presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina', I laughed out and closed the page written by one Stephanie Busari.



We'll wait till Trump himself tweets the truth just the way he tweeted about meeting Canadian PM few hours ago. 100 Likes 7 Shares

Sctests:

I went to link, immediately I saw 'According to presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina', I laughed out and closed the page written by one Stephanie Busari.



We'll wait till Trump himself tweets the truth just the way he tweeted about meeting Canadian PM few hours ago.



Facebook account that will soon be declared fake. Can we really trust anything that comes from APC? Time will tell.

Besides, the editor is a confirmed Afonja and APC member. By Stephanie Busari, CNN Facebook account that will soon be declared fake. Can we really trust anything that comes from APC? Time will tell.Besides, the editor is a confirmed Afonja and APC member. By Stephanie, CNN 31 Likes

stev120:

i smell lies from liars



you people are forcing something that is false to be believed, that is not cnn website.. visit www.cnn.com

Same site go under Africa Same site go under Africa

terrorism." So a whole CNN cannot confirm if the call took place from trump's aides. It is adesina that will now confirm it for them So a whole CNN cannot confirm if the call took place from trump's aides. It is adesina that will now confirm it for them 35 Likes 2 Shares

Sctests:

I went to link, immediately I saw 'According to presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina', I laughed out and closed the page written by one Stephanie Busari.



We'll wait till Trump himself tweets the truth just the way he tweeted about meeting Canadian PM few hours ago. my brother what's the meaning of according to Adesina, did Trump call Adesina? how Adesina come know wetin them discuss, Abi Adesina dey London and Buhari put the phone for loud speaker my brother what's the meaning of according to Adesina, did Trump call Adesina? how Adesina come know wetin them discuss, Abi Adesina dey London and Buhari put the phone for loud speaker 58 Likes 3 Shares





CNN breaking hearts like they do NEWS.



IPOB, how market?



Where next do you want the news? On Vanguard or the Authority?



Miscreants disturbing the cyber space!



Those people are always on the wrong side of history. CNN breaking hearts like they do NEWS.IPOB, how market?Where next do you want the news? On Vanguard or the Authority?Miscreants disturbing the cyber space!Those people are always on the wrong side of history. 15 Likes 2 Shares

How dare Trump failed to call Nnamdi Kanu before Buhari? Isnt he aware Buhari is a kunu sipping, burukutu drinking Muslim and Nnamdi kanu is an Israelite? Isnt he aware ipob made him who he is?



Well, since he has decided to betray the struggle, we will go back to licking Benjamin Natayahu's balls!



Fvxk Trump! 43 Likes 3 Shares

Those who run away from challenges are nothing but COWARDS. Shud we say ASO ROCK has been moved to London. We careless if Trump called Buhari or not. He shud come back to Nigeria and fulfil his unrealistic promises he gave to Nigerians before he was elected. 5 Likes 1 Share

Omo, my yootfool brothers go commit suicide on top this news o, their beloved trump, eh 4 Likes

Noted 2 Likes 1 Share

Fake CNN site.



Zombies you can at least do better! 20 Likes 1 Share

Kanu the dilector of Ipobs is going home on February 31? Kanu the dilector of Ipobs is going home on February 31? 1 Like

So What did they conclude

Femi Adesina is in Nigeria





Buhari is in London



Femi Adesina gave a press release on Buhari's conversations with Trump in London all the way from Nigeria.





Femi is omni present 39 Likes 2 Shares

wetin concern me. meanwhile 2 Likes