|A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by Towncrier247: 9:09pm
February is a month of love but this sexy lady has nothing to smile about. There’s no one to spoil her with romance this month and that’s why she is bitter.
See what she posted, Eh! Eh!
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/see-disaster-this-lonely-lady-is.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by Towncrier247: 9:10pm
Lol
SEE MORE PHOTOS OF HER HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/see-disaster-this-lonely-lady-is.html
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by whitley(m): 9:12pm
This how I will work on them,unto I wee b very busy watching the champions league
5 Likes
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by softwerk(f): 9:38pm
Words of a serially broken heart
If this lady had the keys to heaven I swear nobody will enter
Every day should be a Vals day for real and matured lovers only small boys and girls kill themselves over Feb 14th!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by decatalyst(m): 9:39pm
whitley:
Evils
4 Likes
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by boomssey(f): 9:40pm
Lol!being single ain't easy!it's totally getting into her.
1 Like
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by Omittesb(m): 9:41pm
epic lol
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by Sandydayziz(f): 9:56pm
What a life... I feel for her .
Buh does val av to be bout sex?
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by lefulefu(m): 9:58pm
girl wey fine like dat no even get one guy to take her out this val period when i dey see many fugly wugly and ugly babes near my area wit guys kneeling and begging d ugly babes to allow dem to take them for val outing
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by smardray(m): 10:01pm
...my sister...dont get angry na....ur problem seems more to be spiritual
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by Omagago(m): 10:39pm
Haba!! Repent o
2 Likes
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by herzern(m): 10:43pm
I actually find this thread stupîd and inconsequential.
1 Like
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by SillyeRabbit: 10:43pm
Who says Val is all about sex and crap ? Trust Nigerians they will blow it beyond normal.
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by DIKEnaWAR: 10:43pm
Fine small girl.why you nor get man?
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by Ty207: 10:44pm
okay
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by paosca2120: 10:44pm
Bleep off
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by mykeljosef: 10:44pm
her luck
5 Likes
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by thestevens: 10:45pm
Even if the rain did not fall you can still pour water on ur body sister.
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by hardywaltz(m): 10:45pm
Lol
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by paulsibility(m): 10:45pm
Frustrated fellow. BTW why dis rubbish go make front page.?
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by gbegemaster(m): 10:45pm
Lol. Such a fine girl. But this shouldn't make front page na.
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by gbaskiboy(m): 10:46pm
come and be my val nao?
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by NLchikeeto(f): 10:46pm
.
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by HRich(m): 10:46pm
kk
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by uzoclinton(m): 10:47pm
lefulefu:Na ugly girls sure pass this days Ooo. in my area them be hotcake
1 Like
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by ONESON1(m): 10:47pm
Who said that was a prayer ?
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by josephine123: 10:48pm
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by mrgreen4real(m): 10:48pm
Babe go finger ya sef
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by friedcorn: 10:48pm
Useless prostitute
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by loomer: 10:48pm
See her strong body
|Re: A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow by sonnie10: 10:49pm
Nnwayi gbara aka ge ahia na asi na odika ahia su.
