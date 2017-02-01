Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / A Lonely Lady's Bad Prayer For Valentine Lovers Tomorrow (11098 Views)

See what she posted, Eh! Eh!



February is a month of love but this sexy lady has nothing to smile about. There's no one to spoil her with romance this month and that's why she is bitter. See what she posted, Eh! Eh!





SEE MORE PHOTOS OF HER HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/see-disaster-this-lonely-lady-is.html Lol

This how I will work on them,unto I wee b very busy watching the champions league 5 Likes





If this lady had the keys to heaven I swear nobody will enter



Every day should be a Vals day for real and matured lovers only small boys and girls kill themselves over Feb 14th! Words of a serially broken heart. If this lady had the keys to heaven I swear nobody will enter

whitley:

This how I will work on them

Evils Evils 4 Likes

Lol!being single ain't easy!it's totally getting into her. 1 Like

epic lol

.





Buh does val av to be bout sex? What a life... I feel for herBuh does val av to be bout sex?

girl wey fine like dat no even get one guy to take her out this val period when i dey see many fugly wugly and ugly babes near my area wit guys kneeling and begging d ugly babes to allow dem to take them for val outing

...my sister...dont get angry na....ur problem seems more to be spiritual 5 Likes 1 Share

Haba!! Repent o 2 Likes

I actually find this thread stupîd and inconsequential. 1 Like

Who says Val is all about sex and crap ? Trust Nigerians they will blow it beyond normal.

Fine small girl.why you nor get man?

Bleep off

her luck 5 Likes

Even if the rain did not fall you can still pour water on ur body sister.

Frustrated fellow. BTW why dis rubbish go make front page.?

Lol. Such a fine girl. But this shouldn't make front page na.

come and be my val nao?

lefulefu:

girl wey fine like dat no even get one guy to take her out this val period when i dey see many fugly wugly and ugly babes near my area wit guys kneeling and begging d ugly babes to allow dem to take them for val outing Na ugly girls sure pass this days Ooo. in my area them be hotcake Na ugly girls sure pass this days Ooo. in my area them be hotcake 1 Like

Who said that was a prayer ?

Babe go finger ya sef

Useless prostitute

See her strong body