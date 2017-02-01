₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,744,874 members, 3,364,160 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 February 2017 at 11:37 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan (6186 Views)
I Will Recontest In 2019 – JONATHAN / Claim that PDP Responsible for 16 Years Of Ruins - Very Logical / Why It Is Illogical To Claim That 'PDP' Destroyed Nigeria For Sixteen Years (1) (2) (3) (4)
|It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by helinues: 7:55am
Former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has said that although the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, a platform under which he ran for a second term but lost in the 2015 elections failed to win the presidency seat, the failure however did not diminish the party.
He however said that it is a clear sign that PDP will win in 2019, following the steps the party is taking now. Jonathan said this while receiving the party’s delegation who visited him at his Abuja home on Monday. The visit by the leadership and Strategy Review Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was to intimate the ex-President on the party’s steps towards taking back power from the now ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, party in 2019.
“We lost the Presidency but that does not diminish PDP. Every other party in Nigeria also know that PDP is still the number one party.” Jonathan receives PDP delegates “I think losing the presidency is temporary; we should be able to get that position back,” Dr. Jonathan said. Chairman and leader of the delegation committee, Professor Jerry Gana while thanking the former president said that apart from meeting with leaders of the party, they would also reach out to other political parties of like minds with a view to forming a merger. He said the party had taken steps towards ensuring it emerges victorious in the coming 2019 Presidential elections.
“Since the PDP is already on the ground and the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged, we thought we should reach out to all the other parties that are friendly with the PDP,” he said. Professor Gana also said that the committee had met with seven of the other parties, and that the National Conscience Party as well as two others have expressed their willingness to merge with the PDP. Jonathan said for a party like PDP, with true membership across all polling units, it meant that voting would take place at wards or local government levels. Hear Jonathan’s words: “The best way to stop imposition is to make sure that people don’t control the delegates.
“How to select delegate is that at least 70 percent of the delegates should not be under the control of anybody.” Jonathan said if the party could not do direct primary, it should make sure that it increased the number of statutory delegates with people who had held elected or party offices at different levels. He said the party could come up with criteria where its national chairman, state chairmen, senators and others in offices that controlled the government were made statutory delegates.
According to him, “All these group of people if they are still in the party should be automatic delegates. “These are people that are known by everybody and nobody can go and manipulate them or their names. “By the time we have a reasonable number of statutory delegates who are more than 75 per cent of total delegates that will vote, then, it will be difficult for somebody to go and manipulate the list.” Jonathan commended the committee for the report as well as the national caretaker committee under the leadership of Ahmed Makarfi. “This is the only way to strengthen political parties. It is a clear sign that PDP will win in 2019.
Source: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/lost-presidency-not-diminish-pdp-jonathan/
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by babyfaceafrica(m): 7:58am
It is clear you will never rule this country again...you missed a golden opportunity to right wrongs
54 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by helinues: 7:58am
IB should just sit down somewhere..
respect yourself
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by Johnpaul2k2(m): 7:59am
yes
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by ekhai(m): 8:07am
I HOPE SOMEBODY IS NOT HIGH OF OSHOGBO WEEDS? THE NAME PDP IS A VIRUS IN NIGERIA. PLEASE THINK OF ANOTHER THING.
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by Baawaa(m): 8:07am
Never again PDP and Jonathan in this country
45 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by obiageIi(f): 8:13am
Nice joke
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by AWONEYAN(m): 8:19am
For your mind.....Its more certain for KOWA than PDP
Buhari hasn't handled the economy so well ageed! But to trust Nigerians common wealth into the hands of looters, imagine yakubu with 4 different safes with cash( we saw one we are shouting), imagine the one repentant obanikoro is returning, all all the rest not yet discovered and some already stashed away..
God won't inflict us with these kinds of men again. IJN
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by xstry: 8:19am
Peoples developing poverty
11 Likes
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by IpobExposed: 8:29am
xstry:
3 Likes
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by omowolewa: 8:31am
Capitalizing on the situation of the country, abi?
5 Likes
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by Jokerman(m): 8:42am
Its this stupid APC and their failed sickling that's giving PDP mouth....
6 Likes
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by pornmonk: 8:44am
I know so. Apc now sounds like apshit to many zombies out there.
Only the night Walker kind of zombies like sarrki will refuse this.
5 Likes
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by focus7: 8:45am
If Jonathan is that sure let him recontest to test his popularity again.
I guess the noise in the the social media is deceiving Jonathan.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:46am
This Man Will Soon Destroy His Liver, With Too Much Intake Of Ogogoro!!!
Perhaps, Winning in the Hate-Filled Land Of Biafraudd!
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by doctokwus: 8:49am
In or out of office,a dunce will remain a dunce.
This one despite 16 years at d top corridors of power and almost 6yrs as a president,remains an incurable dullard.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by LordofNairaland: 8:50am
pornmonk:
If you like, don't vote for Buhari but if you vote for this bunch of looters, Ogun will use your head to break coconut. Nonsense! What a shame! These thieves have the mouth to talk about even contesting. May eboras play table tennis on their heads.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:52am
lalasticlala come and see your bros!
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by sarrki(m): 8:54am
May be to ogbia
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by hucienda: 8:55am
It's a no brainer. If the recession continues till then, yes.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by kenonze(f): 8:57am
Jonathan is politically irrelevant
15 Likes
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by Splashme: 8:57am
Buhari was the biggest mistake Nigeria ever made
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by Funlordmaniac(m): 9:01am
Which time I make this latest mumu statement again?
Chai....i need to quit shayo oh?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by LordofNairaland: 9:07am
Splashme:
A man who has shown a willingness to fight corruption is the biggest mistake Nawa for una o. How can this country ever get it right if no one confronts this monster called corruption. How can there be uninterrupted power supply, good roads, sound graduates, competent man power, etc, when corruption has eaten deep into the fabric of our nation? How can we have more good doctors, responsible lecturers, the best universities in the world when corruption is the order of the day? How can we have an efficient police force when corruption has destroyed our forces and the only thing most of them know how to do is collect bribe? Even those who want to stand out will get abused and called names. How can we get it right when civil servants collect bribes to falsify documents to the detriment of the country?
Let me tell you, nothing good can happen in this country except we fight corruption first. How much has been spent on the power sector? Billions and billions of naira without results. You don't need to spend that much in China to get results because no one will even think to steal money meant for infrastructures. In China, Corruption is an abomination but in Nigeria, it is a way of life.
27 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by omenkaLives: 9:21am
NgeneUkwenu:
3 Likes
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by dalongjnr: 9:29am
some people can be very mad sometimes,I mean very mad. how can you return to power when you have not written your wrongs right? take a look at what is happening in PDP governing States,most can't even pay salaries n their is a big badges/label of corruption hanging on their governors belly. we will never go back to Egypt after we have already cross the red sea. if PDP should first of all scolded her members to return looted funds with apology attached n then take a sabbatical, then from there, if things completely failed apart then we will take them serious n even considered them.
4 Likes
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by wristbangle(m): 9:32am
Wishing him massive failure in advance
4 Likes
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by GMBuhari: 9:49am
Hahahahahaha
. This guy should be the encyclopedia of cluelessness
That's the award he deserves
4 Likes
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:10am
NgeneUkwenu:
|Re: It’s Clear Sign That PDP Will Win In 2019 – Jonathan by Musampa73(m): 10:22am
The brain that Jonathan don't have is what that is Paining me.
Pls don't quote me.
9 Likes
In 'Defence' Of Chxta / Terrorism: Solution What Nigeria Should Do Now, Next Step. / Why Nigerians, Others Have Low Iqs —study
Viewing this topic: Bonavcreativity(m), edebemba(m), Danoluwa(m), omega2128(m), dapsin999(m), baconyx, TrendyP(m), 97loodbre(m), Gozmok112(f), easyhacker, SkyLinkss(m), chccho(m), oluaries01(m), chynie, ileogbenfidel(m), edudguy(m), seunowa(f), jimbakey, valx2, localblood(m), wristbangle(m), Factual26, irokobest(m), ajawara(m), marv1, masseratti, godfatherx, chidibond(m), Willykoro(m), sureheaven(m), geodemainguy(m), greatcrown, depumpin(m), ndulyf, stockbear, FirstTImeUser, morganwizzy55(m), whiskystan, holaralph(m), UceeTrust, skare, yanabasee(m), yd849ja, Dinirojones(m), chiozor, Sall(m), Skaikru(m), Jxtmayor(m), ghost2017(m), gbemmy2k10(m), Legitbaba(m), emmygzy(m) and 119 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11