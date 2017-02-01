₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,143 members, 3,365,096 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 February 2017 at 08:26 PM

Classy Bridal Squad Photos - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Classy Bridal Squad Photos (15280 Views)

Photo Of Bridal Squad And Their Backsides Got People Talking / Bridal Squad Puts Backsides On Display, As Groomsman Checks Them Out (pics) / These Bridal Squad Are Tight And Curvy (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Classy Bridal Squad Photos by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 4:08pm
Have you ever seen a bride and her squad rocked baseball Caps to a wedding reception before...?

Well it happened over the weekend, at Oluwakemi and Yemi's wedding ceremony #theFadinas2017... and they might just be the very first to do that.

Their photos are currently going viral alongside their swag-themed pre-wedding photos...

Behold a new trend Ladies/Gents...

Photo Credit: Klala Photography




http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/are-they-most-classy-bridal-squad-you.html?m=1

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 4:09pm

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by Erngie(f): 4:10pm
beautiful

1 Like

Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by Jeffrey12(m): 4:11pm
kissoboyy :oo
see fine girls

3 Likes

Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by Kaxmytex(m): 4:26pm
More like cheerleaders to me...

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by darbeelicous(f): 4:32pm
fashion show....... Mbgn cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by nikkypearl(f): 4:32pm
this is classy. ..and beautiful

3 Likes

Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by Fuqman(m): 4:36pm
They're so many matured single ladies in this country ooh. 2017, will not pass you by.. Can I get an amen someday?

21 Likes

Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by ToriBlue(f): 4:55pm
They are beautiful but why is there bags under the bride's eyes?

1 Like

Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by youngberry001(m): 5:10pm
badass,,,,,,mehnn see cute cute load`s wey dis girls carry...


Dayum!!

1 Like

Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by ibroh22(m): 5:55pm
Chai!!! I must marry a rich and beautiful lady,,,, future wiffy,please if you are not rich,dont come near me

10 Likes

Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by veekid(m): 6:12pm
Marriage is fine only when you have money

1 Like

Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by Udehpaschal1(m): 6:13pm
Simply cute kiss
Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by EmperorTech: 6:14pm
mtcheeew!

1 Like

Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by tolulinks(m): 6:14pm
Afonja and voluptuous!!!!

2 Likes

Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by MadeInTokyo: 6:14pm
grin

Olosho squad don catch one mugu

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by Bossontop(m): 6:15pm
shocked shocked mhen these babes are fresh ooo.....chaiiii

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by soberdrunk(m): 6:15pm
When money meets class!! cool cool, that bridesmaid in the last picture though angry Looks like she has been doing bridesmaid since 1994 angry

5 Likes

Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by unclezuma: 6:15pm
angry
Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by teebillz: 6:15pm
Congrats! Your hustle paid. You didn't give him your phussy in vain. Your are smart for making him like your phussy.
Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by cremedelacreme: 6:16pm
This one still de do Bridesmaid @ 40? grin grin gringrin

5 Likes

Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by agrovick(m): 6:16pm
grin
Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by schumastic(m): 6:16pm
nice pics
Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by HARDDON: 6:17pm
tolulinks:
Afonja and voluptuous!!!!


grin grin grin

Orobo ti take over!
Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by LuvU2(f): 6:17pm
Nigerian women we need to gv more attention to our bodies nd easy on d bleaching.

Dnt like whar I see these days.

Congrats anyway. Really mature ladies cheesy cheesy

1 Like

Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by mainug: 6:18pm
It is better for one to get married when one has a matured character.

1 Like

Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by SexyNairalander: 6:19pm
booked
Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by HARDDON: 6:19pm
ToriBlue:
They are beautiful but why is there bags under the bride's eyes?


is not only you that have a question:

why? upon my using periscope, bOObiscope, i cant seem to find anything on her chest?

are there cups that make the thing disappear now?
Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by obiageIi(f): 6:20pm
Lilygate, nice wink
Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by tlops(m): 6:23pm
Nice chicks
Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by duni04(m): 6:26pm
They look like children of treasury looters.

(0) (1) (Reply)

American Woman Looking For A Nigerian Man / 10 Keys To Healthy Relationships: A Must Read!!!!! / NL Romance Section Most Stylish And Polished Dude. (pic)

Viewing this topic: Beewhy01, talk2rotman(m), cookiesho(f), titusope(m), defunk, Kings1464(m), Sjoy, Danfuster(m), highchief3(m), ajalawole(m), obiageIi(f), oselixir(m), dplordx(m), wasamtech, jamezblack(m), Dockybae, Benbisco(f), oyinsho(f), georgementday(m), taiwojoe40(m), adenike1215(f), hotspec(m), hayzed1090, Ucheosefoh(m), eagleonearth(m), boomssey(f), drchinchek, kingdavidyakson(m), Ezerbullet(m), konkonbilo(m), samzheee(m), larukey, alatbaba1(m), MrTeCO(m) and 67 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.