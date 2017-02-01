Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Classy Bridal Squad Photos (15280 Views)

Well it happened over the weekend, at Oluwakemi and Yemi's wedding ceremony #theFadinas2017... and they might just be the very first to do that.



Their photos are currently going viral alongside their swag-themed pre-wedding photos...



Behold a new trend Ladies/Gents...



Photo Credit: Klala Photography









beautiful 1 Like

oboyy :oo

see fine girls oboyy :oosee fine girls 3 Likes

More like cheerleaders to me... 2 Likes 1 Share

fashion show....... Mbgn

this is classy. ..and beautiful 3 Likes

They're so many matured single ladies in this country ooh. 2017, will not pass you by.. Can I get an amen someday? 21 Likes

? They are beautiful but why is there bags under the bride's eyes 1 Like

badass,,,,,,mehnn see cute cute load`s wey dis girls carry...





Dayum!! 1 Like

Chai!!! I must marry a rich and beautiful lady,,,, future wiffy,please if you are not rich,dont come near me 10 Likes

Marriage is fine only when you have money 1 Like

Simply cute

mtcheeew! 1 Like

Afonja and voluptuous!!!! 2 Likes





Olosho squad don catch one mugu 6 Likes 1 Share

mhen these babes are fresh ooo.....chaiiii mhen these babes are fresh ooo.....chaiiii 4 Likes 2 Shares

, that bridesmaid in the last picture though Looks like she has been doing bridesmaid since 1994 When money meets class!!, that bridesmaid in the last picture thoughLooks like she has been doing bridesmaid since 1994 5 Likes

Congrats! Your hustle paid. You didn't give him your phussy in vain. Your are smart for making him like your phussy.

This one still de do Bridesmaid @ 40? 5 Likes

nice pics

tolulinks:

Afonja and voluptuous!!!!







Orobo ti take over! Orobo ti take over!





Dnt like whar I see these days.



Congrats anyway. Really mature ladies Nigerian women we need to gv more attention to our bodies nd easy on d bleaching.Dnt like whar I see these days.Congrats anyway. Really mature ladies 1 Like

It is better for one to get married when one has a matured character. 1 Like

booked

ToriBlue:

They are beautiful but why is there bags under the bride's eyes ?



is not only you that have a question:



why? upon my using periscope, bOObiscope, i cant seem to find anything on her chest?



are there cups that make the thing disappear now? is not only you that have a question:why? upon my using periscope, bOObiscope, i cant seem to find anything on her chest?are there cups that make the thing disappear now?

Lilygate, nice

Nice chicks