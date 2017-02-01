₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Classy Bridal Squad Photos by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 4:08pm
Have you ever seen a bride and her squad rocked baseball Caps to a wedding reception before...?
Well it happened over the weekend, at Oluwakemi and Yemi's wedding ceremony #theFadinas2017... and they might just be the very first to do that.
Their photos are currently going viral alongside their swag-themed pre-wedding photos...
Behold a new trend Ladies/Gents...
Photo Credit: Klala Photography
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 4:09pm
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by Erngie(f): 4:10pm
beautiful
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by Jeffrey12(m): 4:11pm
oboyy :oo
see fine girls
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by Kaxmytex(m): 4:26pm
More like cheerleaders to me...
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by darbeelicous(f): 4:32pm
fashion show....... Mbgn
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by nikkypearl(f): 4:32pm
this is classy. ..and beautiful
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by Fuqman(m): 4:36pm
They're so many matured single ladies in this country ooh. 2017, will not pass you by.. Can I get an amen someday?
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by ToriBlue(f): 4:55pm
They are beautiful but why is there bags under the bride's eyes?
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by youngberry001(m): 5:10pm
badass,,,,,,mehnn see cute cute load`s wey dis girls carry...
Dayum!!
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by ibroh22(m): 5:55pm
Chai!!! I must marry a rich and beautiful lady,,,, future wiffy,please if you are not rich,dont come near me
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by veekid(m): 6:12pm
Marriage is fine only when you have money
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by Udehpaschal1(m): 6:13pm
Simply cute
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by EmperorTech: 6:14pm
mtcheeew!
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by tolulinks(m): 6:14pm
Afonja and voluptuous!!!!
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by MadeInTokyo: 6:14pm
Olosho squad don catch one mugu
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by Bossontop(m): 6:15pm
mhen these babes are fresh ooo.....chaiiii
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by soberdrunk(m): 6:15pm
When money meets class!! , that bridesmaid in the last picture though Looks like she has been doing bridesmaid since 1994
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by unclezuma: 6:15pm
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by teebillz: 6:15pm
Congrats! Your hustle paid. You didn't give him your phussy in vain. Your are smart for making him like your phussy.
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by cremedelacreme: 6:16pm
This one still de do Bridesmaid @ 40?
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by agrovick(m): 6:16pm
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by schumastic(m): 6:16pm
nice pics
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by HARDDON: 6:17pm
tolulinks:
Orobo ti take over!
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by LuvU2(f): 6:17pm
Nigerian women we need to gv more attention to our bodies nd easy on d bleaching.
Dnt like whar I see these days.
Congrats anyway. Really mature ladies
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by mainug: 6:18pm
It is better for one to get married when one has a matured character.
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by SexyNairalander: 6:19pm
booked
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by HARDDON: 6:19pm
ToriBlue:
is not only you that have a question:
why? upon my using periscope, bOObiscope, i cant seem to find anything on her chest?
are there cups that make the thing disappear now?
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by obiageIi(f): 6:20pm
Lilygate, nice
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by tlops(m): 6:23pm
Nice chicks
|Re: Classy Bridal Squad Photos by duni04(m): 6:26pm
They look like children of treasury looters.
